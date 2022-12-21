Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Coalition for Jewish Values criticize letter signed by 330 rabbis pledging to boycott Religious Zionism members
The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) criticized a letter signed last week by an estimated 330 non-Orthodox rabbis pledging to bar members of Israel’s Religious Zionism Party from speaking at their synagogues. “Their call reveals the unrestrained hypocrisy of these non-Orthodox (and anti-Orthodox movements,” said CJV President Rabbi Yoek...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu offers to suspend annexation plans in exchange for peace with Riyadh: report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex parts of Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this...
Cleveland Jewish News
How Hamas is working to create multiple fronts of attack against Israel
Thirty-five years after its formation, the Hamas terror organization rules the Gaza Strip without challenge, juggles its roles of a regime and a terror army, and looks to create multiple fronts of attack against Israel in a future war, Israeli observers tell JNS. On Dec. 14, tens of thousands of...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF chief asks Netanyahu to hear ‘professional view’ before changes to chain of command
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, according to reports that emerged on Monday, made an unusual phone call to Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, asking that he be allowed to express his professional view of planned changes to the way security forces operate in Judea and Samaria.
Cleveland Jewish News
Shin Bet foils Palestinian bomb plot targeting inside Israel
The Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency announced on Monday that it thwarted a Palestinian terrorist bomb plot and a separate suicide bombing targeting areas inside Green Line Israel, involving operatives from Judea and Samaria who were being directed by handlers from the Gaza Strip. A working bomb hidden in a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Chaim Druckman, giant of Israeli settlement and Religious Zionist movements, dies at 90
(JTA) — Rabbi Chaim Druckman, whose mission was to unite the people of Israel, was father to a movement now poised to sow some of its deepest divisions in decades. Druckman, who died Sunday at 90 after contracting COVID-19, was a giant in the religious Zionism movement, which sought to integrate the two preeminent philosophies that saw themselves as bulwarks against Jewish disintegration: Orthodox Judaism and Zionism.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli ambassador to Turkey presents credentials to Erdogan
Israeli Ambassador to Turkey Irit Lillian presented on Tuesday her credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, taking up a post that had been vacant for four years. In August, Jerusalem and Ankara announced the restoration of full diplomatic relations, with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid saying at the time that the move would “contribute to deepening ties between the two peoples, expanding economic, trade and cultural ties, and strengthening regional stability.”
Cleveland Jewish News
US ambassador participates in menorah-lighting ceremony at Western Wall
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides joined in a ceremony marking Hanukkah at the Western Wall Plaza on Sunday evening. “On behalf of President Biden and the American people we want to wish you on the eighth night of Hanukkah a chag sameach [happy holiday], a wonderful new year; most importantly, to celebrate the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel,” Nides said.
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF pulling troops from Judea and Samaria as fewer Palestinians cross illegally
The Israel Defense Forces has begun decreasing the number of battalions it has deployed in Judea and Samaria. The number of battalions in the area, currently at 23, will go down to 21 due to the construction of new sections of the seam line security barrier. At the start of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Under coalition deal, chief Sephardic rabbi will head panel that selects IDF chief rabbi
Israel’s Chief Sephardic Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef will chair the committee that will select the next Israel Defense Forces’ chief rabbi, Kan 11 reported on Saturday, adding that the change is part of a coalition agreement between Likud and the Religious Zionism Party. Yosef’s committee will include a government...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pilgrimage to Joseph’s Tomb an increasingly perilous journey
Since the current wave of Arab terrorism began in March, worshippers and the IDF soldiers guarding them have come under gunfire during the monthly organized pilgrimages to the Jewish holy site of Joseph’s Tomb in the city of Shechem, aka Nablus, in Samaria. The attacks have taken during every...
Cleveland Jewish News
Knesset passes ‘Smotrich-Deri’ amendment
Israel’s Knesset on Tuesday morning passed an amendment allowing Shas Party head Aryeh Deri to serve as a minister and Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich to become a second minister in the Defense Ministry. The amendment to Basic Law: The Government, which passed by a 63-vote majority following an...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu has his sights set on peace with Riyadh – but is it feasible?
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that he hopes to bring about “a full, formal peace” with Saudi Arabia, as Israel has done with other Gulf states. However, analysts told JNS that there are several significant obstacles to achieving full normalization with the Saudis. According to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Eli Cohen’s daughter to ask UAE for help retrieving Israeli spy’s body
Eli Cohen’s daughter said on Monday that she plans to formally appeal to the United Arab Emirates to help secure the return of the notorious Israeli spy’s body to the Jewish state. “I am asking the Emiratis, who occupy a greater place… in the international arena, to help...
Cleveland Jewish News
Christian Zionist groups slam Ye’s antisemitism
Prominent Christian pro-Israel organizations are speaking out against Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) after the rapper used Christianity to justify a months-long series of antisemitic statements. “Christians are mandated by God to stand with the Jewish people,” Pastor John Hagee, founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel (CUFI),...
Cleveland Jewish News
US Orthodox groups slam call to ban right-wing MKs from speaking engagements
The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce and the Rabbinical Alliance of America condemned as liable to inspire “hate and anti-Israel sentiment” a recent open letter by a group of American rabbis from the Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist movements pledging to block Religious Zionism Party members from speaking at their synagogues.
Cleveland Jewish News
EU document proves ‘what we’ve been seeing on the ground’
A recently leaked European Union document outlining E.U. strategy to help extend Palestinian control over Area C of Judea and Samaria reveals “a gross violation of Israel’s sovereignty and jurisdiction by purported allies,” Naomi Kahn, director of the International Division for Regavim, an Israeli NGO that deals with land issues, told JNS.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beijing unable to supplant the US as the bulwark of the Gulf states, expert says
Only the United States can integrate an Arab air defense against Iran, David Schenker, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said during a talk he gave this month at the Washington-based Jewish Policy Center on “Saudi Arabia in a Period of Change.”. Jewish Policy...
Cleveland Jewish News
George Santos maintains Jewish heritage claim even as he admits to lying about resume
(JTA) — George Santos, the congressman-elect whose resume and personal story have collapsed under scrutiny this month, said Monday that he still identifies as “Jew-ish” despite reports showing that his grandparents were Catholics born in Brazil, not Jews who fled the Nazis in Europe as he previously claimed.
Cleveland Jewish News
Republican elected to Congress admits lying about Jewish ties, family fleeing Nazis
Republican George Santos, who in November was elected to represent New York’s third congressional district, admitted on Monday to lying on the campaign trail, including falsely claiming that his mother is Jewish and his grandparents fled the Nazis. In an interview with The New York Post, Santos said that...
