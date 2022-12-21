Robert “Bob” Burton Keys Jr. entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the age of 77. He passed peacefully in his sleep after a short battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Through their faith, the family finds peace and comfort that Bob is no longer suffering but is now healed and in the presence of his Lord and Savior. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janice Andrea Keys; children, Kelly, Bonnie (Brian), and Jennifer (Richard); grandchildren, Megan, Andrea, BJ, Taylor, Simon, and Cameron; sisters, Evelyn (George) and Susan (Eddie); nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Burton Keys Sr., and mother, Anna Margaret (Osborne) Keys.

FRISCO, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO