'The Santa Lady:' Forest Hills woman shares massive collection of Santa Clauses

Forest Hills woman shows off collection of Santas 01:01

FOREST HILLS (KDKA) - Is it possible there is someone out there who loves Christmas more than Mariah Carey?

Well, meet Gail Edwards and her Santa collection!

She has more than 100 Santas that she's been collecting for over 40 years and all of them are African-American.

Her first one was a gift from a friend and now it takes her about three weeks to set up the display all over her home in Forest Hills, but she isn't the only one who enjoys them.

Sometimes, she takes them to schools for kids to see positive, joyful images with a message.

"So that I could share them with children and talk about the idea of why Santa exists and how important it is for them to have belief in the figure that shares toys and gifts with children and parents," she said.

Just this week, her collection got even larger with the addition of a life-size Santa that her sister found.

She said her friends lovingly call her "The Santa Lady" and that pretty much makes her living room The North Pole!