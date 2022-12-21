ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Hills, PA

'The Santa Lady:' Forest Hills woman shares massive collection of Santa Clauses

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4el8pc_0jprqDLt00

Forest Hills woman shows off collection of Santas 01:01

FOREST HILLS (KDKA) - Is it possible there is someone out there who loves Christmas more than Mariah Carey?

Well, meet Gail Edwards and her Santa collection!

She has more than 100 Santas that she's been collecting for over 40 years and all of them are African-American.

Her first one was a gift from a friend and now it takes her about three weeks to set up the display all over her home in Forest Hills, but she isn't the only one who enjoys them.

Sometimes, she takes them to schools for kids to see positive, joyful images with a message.

"So that I could share them with children and talk about the idea of why Santa exists and how important it is for them to have belief in the figure that shares toys and gifts with children and parents," she said.

Just this week, her collection got even larger with the addition of a life-size Santa that her sister found.

She said her friends lovingly call her "The Santa Lady" and that pretty much makes her living room The North Pole!

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. veteran gifted brand-new roof before Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ralph Harris, who is a veteran in Claysville, was able to get a brand-new roof, just in time for Christmas, and before this brutally cold weather.He got it through a nationwide contest, Beacon of Hope, which awards deserving veteran homeowners with new roofs.Harris was the winner of the free roof.
CLAYSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Free garden seeds available from WVU Extension program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey.The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the West Virginia University Extension Family Nutrition Program."With the high cost of food right now, people can really benefit from learning how to grow their own food," said Kristin McCartney, WVU Extension assistant professor and public health specialist. "Making sure that people have those skills — and can pass them on to the next generation — is essential for our communities to achieve long-term food security."This year seeds will add color to home gardens with purple carrots, miniature multi-colored bell peppers and red kale.Seeds are expected to arrive in mid-April.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Georgia man accused of defrauding Ronald McDonald House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man from Georgia, with literally no connection to Ronald McDonald House whatsoever, is facing fraud charges in Allegheny County. According to court documents, Albert Sams allegedly duplicated Ronald McDonald House checks, defrauding the charity. The duplicate checks totaled nearly $86,000. Sams also allegedly did all of this in just a single day. Investigators said PNC Bank flagged the transactions and the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House found out after trying to make a payment with a check that Sams had already fraudulently written to himself. The checks were allegedly deposited and cashed through Sams's account with Trust Bank. Ronald McDonald House provides housing and services to families with sick children. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT shuts down Millers Run Road Bridge due to 'advanced deterioration'

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - PennDOT has said they have shut down a bridge in South Fayette Township.According to PennDOT, during a recent inspection of the Millers Run Road Bridge, they found "advanced deterioration" in the bridge's structure. That finding required an immediate closure. A detour has been put in place and it takes drivers onto Route 50. 
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania's population drops by 40,000 from 2021 to 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania lost more than 40,000 residents between July 2021 and July 2022.The decline in population is according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.It was the fourth largest yearly loss out of all states.Most states in the Northeast and Midwest saw population declines, while states in the Southeast and Southwest saw increases, mainly from migration.As of July 1, Pennsylvana has more than 12.9 million residents, making it the fifth most populous state. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Retiring congressman Mike Doyle finds new job

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retiring congressman Mike Doyle has found a new job after serving Pennsylvania for nearly three decades.For 14 years, Doyle represented the 18th District, which covers communities in Allegheny County, and will now serve as a government affairs counselor for K&L Gates, a Pittsburgh law firm.In the announcement, the firm highlighted his experience serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

On a new map, Pennsylvania elects most diverse assembly ever

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When mapmakers reimagined the boundaries of Pennsylvania's 253 legislative districts, they did it with an eye on the state's growing racial and ethnic minorities, and officials say that has helped yield the most diverse incoming class of lawmakers yet.The number of state lawmakers who are Black, Latino or of South Asian descent will rise as part of what House Democrats call the "most diverse class of freshmen legislators" in Pennsylvania history after candidates ran in this year's election in the newly drawn map of districts.Pennsylvania's Legislature will remain disproportionately white, like nearly every other state's, according...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia plant to make batteries for U.S. energy grid

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company that plans to make batteries for the U.S. energy grid will locate its first full-scale manufacturing plant in a former steel town in West Virginia, creating at least 750 jobs in a $760 million investment, Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday.Massachusetts-based Form Energy will build the plant on a 55-acre site once occupied by Weirton Steel in the Northern Panhandle. Construction is expected to begin next year with manufacturing of battery systems set to start in 2024, the company said.Form Energy focuses on energy storage technology and manufacturing. It has developed a battery whose active...
WEIRTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia to receive up to $4.8M for livestock project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding.In a news release, the senators said the funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide financial and technical help for Appalachian farmers and agricultural producers to support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.The university is partnering with Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, West Virginia State University, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, the Soil and Water Conservation Division of Virginia's Department of Conservation and Recreation, and Hickory Nut Gap on the project.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

One thing Pennsylvania legislators can agree on: this 47-year employee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Members of Pennsylvania's General Assembly come and go every two years – sometimes more often than that, for reasons good and bad. But the person in charge of helping them understand legislative history — and sometimes being the bearer of what they consider bad news — has been doing that since 1975, including for most of the past decade as director of the Pennsylvania Legislative Research Bureau. What's so special about Vince DeLiberato? "There's nothing about the Legislative Reference Bureau that he doesn't know, that he can't share with you," said Stephanie Latimore, the bureau's assistant director. Latimore has been at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Republican State Rep. Valerie Gaydos makes case for Speaker of the House

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State Representative Valerie Gaydos, a Republican from Edgeworth is throwing her name in the ring for the Pennsylvania Speaker of the State House of Representatives. In her first interview since asking her colleagues to support her, she told me that she hopes to bridge the divide between Democrats and Republicans. "I think that everyone that I've heard from is very frustrated with the partisan political bantering going back and forth," she said. "I spent 25 years in the private sector prior to running for office in 2018, and party affiliations has never been a factor in making decisions and I think that's what makes me right for Speaker of the House." Despite Democrats winning a majority, 102 seats to 101, the death of one Democrat and the resignations of Summer Lee and Austin Davis, give Republicans a 101 to 99 majority. There will be one special election to fill the empty seat vacated by deceased Rep. Tony Deluca. On February 7, voters will head to the polls to send either Penn Hills Democratic Committee Chair Joe McAndrew or Republican pastor Clayton Walker of Verona.The election for the other two races has yet to be decided. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania certifies election results after recount delay

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's top elections official fully certified results from the November vote late last week after recount petitions in some counties had delayed the process, the Department of State said Tuesday.An agency spokesperson said acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman completed certification of all races in the 2022 midterm election on Thursday.The final tally was issued less than two weeks before members of Congress and state lawmakers are due to be sworn in on Jan. 3. The inauguration of the state's next governor, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, will be held Jan. 17.Recount petitions in at least...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
98K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy