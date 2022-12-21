Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan health department office in Macomb County remains closed after car crashes into building
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office in Macomb County is still closed this week after a vehicle crashed into the building last week. Officials reported Wednesday, Dec. 21, that the MDHHS district office on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens had closed “due...
Popular Downtown Grand Blanc Pizza Shop Gets New Owners
The Grand Blanc area is seeing a significant amount of growth in the last several months -- and will continue for many more to come. Think about the old Farmer Jack & KMart property, news businesses opening in the Grand Mall, development off Baldwin Road, the new mixed-use development/beer garden and McCalister's Deli in Downtown Grand Blanc.
fox2detroit.com
RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV. Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to...
The Oakland Press
No injuries in residential fire in Southfield
The good news about a fire at a Southfield residence Monday evening is that no one was killed or hurt, according to Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee. “The house was unoccupied and no firefighters were hurt,” he said, adding that the fire’s cause remains under investigation. Firefighters were...
HometownLife.com
At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay
Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
WILX-TV
Crews respond to a water main break in Lansing at South Washington
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were called around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a water main break in a Lansing building at 2025 South Washington. This is near the intersection of Washington and Mount Hope Avenue. News 10 is at the scene. Police told News 10 that there are...
Genesee Valley Center closed until further notice due to water main break
FLINT TWP., MI – A popular mid-Michigan shopping mall will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a water main break, mall management said this weekend. Officials with the Genesee Valley Center, 3341 S. Linden Rd. in Flint Township, announced in a Sunday, Dec. 25, Facebook post that the mall will be closed until further notice due to a water main break in the mall.
Most stores in Genesee Valley Center closed again without explanation
FLINT TWP., MI -- Most stores in Genesee County’s largest shopping mall have been closed for the second time this week as its owner deals with broken water pipes and any resulting damage. Just hours after Genesee Valley Center posted on its Facebook page that the mall would reopen...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton woman killed in Ohio truck crash
Four people are dead, including a Livingston County woman, following a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton was a passenger in a 2023 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, when it was struck by a tractor trailer Saturday on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton. Hahn was also killed.
The Oakland Press
One hurt in Christmas Day Troy house fire
A Troy home burned on Christmas Day, according to Lt. Brandon Hall, Troy Fire Department’s spokesman. The woman living at the house and two dogs got out of the house without injury, but a pet bird is missing, he said. One firefighter injured a knee in a fall and...
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Oakland County man with schizophrenia
State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Anthony VanHees, 31. They said he walked away from his group home on Reimanville near Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Driver flees police, causes fatal crash in Dearborn Heights
Police have closed eastbound Michigan Ave at Gulley Rd in Dearborn Heights after a suspect fled a traffic stop and crashed, killing someone in another car.
wtvbam.com
19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up
GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
8 of the wackiest crimes, crashes and other attention-grabbing headlines across Michigan in 2022
This year had its fair share of off-the-wall headlines, from strange crimes to bizarre crashes across Michigan and Metro Detroit. These are eight of the wackiest stories we wrote about in 2022.
Woman injured in I-94 crash that left her trapped inside vehicle
(CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been injured after crashing into a wall on I-94, traveling across all lanes, and then striking a tree.The incident happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 25 on eastbound I-94 near Concord Street in Detroit.According to Michigan State Police, a 37-year-old woman from Fort Gratiot was driving a Honda CRV at a high speed, lost control of the vehicle, and ran off the road, crashing into the left wall.The driver then re-entered I-94, traveled across all lanes, and ran up the right embankment, striking a tree.Police say the woman was trapped and needed to be extricated by the fire department.She was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.According to police, the woman's family has been notified.
HometownLife.com
Northville Township skatepark to break ground in the spring
A new place to perfect that kick flip will become a reality in 2023 in Northville Township. The proposed skatepark planned for Millennium Park is moving forward after funding for the park was secured through both public and private means. The park, an initiative launched after the death of Northville Township resident and skateboarder Dominic Duhn in 2020, will now move into an information-gathering phase.
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
Fire nearly out at Detroit storage facility near Belle Isle bridge, more than 12 hours later
Detroit firefighters were extinguishing the final hot spots of a four-alarm fire at a storage facility on the city's east side late Friday, more than 12 hours after crews were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Canton Street and East Lafayette. Detroit Fire Department Chief James C. Harris said that the fire began around 5 a.m. Friday at the facility just east of downtown Detroit and blocks away from the bridge to Belle...
fox2detroit.com
Massive 4 alarm fire levels warehouse on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A blaze at a vacant warehouse on Detroit's east side was upgraded to a four-alarm fire Friday morning before firefighters got the scene under control. Crews battled the fire in very tough conditions thanks to the latest winter storm to pass through, pushing wind speeds up to 55 mph.
Comments / 0