Winter Storm Warning issued for Kansas City and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Kansas City area.

It begins at midnight tonight and runs through midnight Friday morning.

The Wind Chill Warning remains in effect remains in effect from noon Thursday through noon Saturday.

Total snow accumulations of two to four inches are expected. The warning also says to expect slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Wind gusts are expected as high as 45 miles per hour.

For the Wind Chill Warning, wind chills as low as 30 below zero are possible.

