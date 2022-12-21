ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Related
Axios

Massive winter storm freezes U.S. and strands travelers

The extreme winter storm and Arctic outbreak hammering swaths of North America have left many parts of the U.S. facing frigid temperatures and travel nightmares. The big picture: Much of the country woke up on Christmas Eve to cold temperatures, power outages, travel delays, and dangerous — even deadly — weather conditions.
MAINE STATE
Axios

In photos: Winter storm blankets much of U.S. ahead of holidays

Extreme winter weather has overtaken much of the U.S. just days before Christmas. The big picture: Over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory, the National Weather Service said in a Thursday night update. Heavy snowfall with...
Axios

Here's how many flights have been delayed, canceled by the bomb cyclone

Flight delays and cancellations disrupted thousands of travelers Thursday as a major winter storm unleashed wicked weather across the U.S. The latest: As of 9:30 pm ET Thursday, FlightAware reported at least 9,431 delays and at least 2,430 cancellations for flights into, within and out of the country, setting the stage for a chaotic holiday travel period for millions.
Axios

Buffalo blizzard death toll exceeds 30 as storm preparation questioned

The death toll from the Buffalo blizzard over Christmas weekend rose to 31 Tuesday, according to numbers from Erie County's chief executive. Why it matters: The toll makes this the deadliest lake effect snowstorm on record and the most lethal blizzard in Buffalo since at least 1950. It calls into question how a city so used to snow could be endangered to such an extent.
BUFFALO, NY
Axios

Flight cancelations continue into Christmas Day

U.S. air travel continues to be snarled on Christmas Day, even as the massive winter storm system has moved on. By the numbers: More than 1,700 flights within, to or from the U.S. have been canceled as of 1:40 pm ET, according to FlightAware. More than 4,000 other such flights...
Axios

Transportation Department to review Southwest's mass flight cancellations

Thousands more flights were canceled on Monday as the effects of winter storms and operational challenges continued to impact holiday travel. The big picture: The Department of Transportation tweeted that it would look into the actions of Souhwest, which accounted for a large amount of the more than 3,90s flight cancelations and 8,200-plus delays within, into or out of the U.S. as of late Monday, per FlightAware data.
Axios

Deadly "once-in-a-lifetime storm" pummels Buffalo

One of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's history has claimed the lives of at least 14 people and brought dangerous winter weather to upstate New York. The latest: At least 13 people died in Eerie County, per a statement from Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz, who noted that some 12,200 customers, mostly in Buffalo, were still without power in the county late Sunday, down from 26,404 earlier in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
