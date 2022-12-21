Read full article on original website
Massive winter storm freezes U.S. and strands travelers
The extreme winter storm and Arctic outbreak hammering swaths of North America have left many parts of the U.S. facing frigid temperatures and travel nightmares. The big picture: Much of the country woke up on Christmas Eve to cold temperatures, power outages, travel delays, and dangerous — even deadly — weather conditions.
In photos: Winter storm blankets much of U.S. ahead of holidays
Extreme winter weather has overtaken much of the U.S. just days before Christmas. The big picture: Over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory, the National Weather Service said in a Thursday night update. Heavy snowfall with...
Sprawling winter storm continues record-breaking march across the U.S.
A winter storm of unrivaled scope is affecting the vast majority of the continental U.S. Friday, as damaging winds ramp up from the Midwest to the Southeast, downing trees and power lines amid unusually frigid conditions. Threat level: Disruptions to holiday travel and threats to life will continue into Saturday...
Monster winter storm and Arctic blast disrupt holiday travel across U.S.
A "tremendously impactful" winter storm has overtaken much of the U.S. and a "powerful Arctic front" was sweeping into the eastern third of the nation overnight just days before Christmas, per the National Weather Service. By the numbers: Over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, are...
Here's how many flights have been delayed, canceled by the bomb cyclone
Flight delays and cancellations disrupted thousands of travelers Thursday as a major winter storm unleashed wicked weather across the U.S. The latest: As of 9:30 pm ET Thursday, FlightAware reported at least 9,431 delays and at least 2,430 cancellations for flights into, within and out of the country, setting the stage for a chaotic holiday travel period for millions.
Buffalo blizzard death toll exceeds 30 as storm preparation questioned
The death toll from the Buffalo blizzard over Christmas weekend rose to 31 Tuesday, according to numbers from Erie County's chief executive. Why it matters: The toll makes this the deadliest lake effect snowstorm on record and the most lethal blizzard in Buffalo since at least 1950. It calls into question how a city so used to snow could be endangered to such an extent.
Family Christmas trip to Mexico ruined by Southwest cancellations
A family's planned Christmas trip to Mexico only got as far as Houston after it was ruined by the Southwest Airlines debacle
Volunteers spring into action after migrants left outside Harris' home
Claudia Tristán, a volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, spent the wee hours of Sunday helping feed 140 migrants who were left by the roadside on Christmas Eve outside Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence, the Naval Observatory. The big picture: Tristán and other advocates said the...
Buttigieg warns Southwest CEO he will hold airline accountable after 'meltdown'
Out of roughly 2,700 US flight cancellations already made for Wednesday, nearly all of them belong to Southwest. All other US airlines together account for fewer than 100 of those cancellations.
Flight cancelations continue into Christmas Day
U.S. air travel continues to be snarled on Christmas Day, even as the massive winter storm system has moved on. By the numbers: More than 1,700 flights within, to or from the U.S. have been canceled as of 1:40 pm ET, according to FlightAware. More than 4,000 other such flights...
Biden approves New York emergency declaration over "blizzard of the century"
President Biden approved New York's emergency declaration request in response to the destructive winter storm that's claimed at least 28 lives in the state's west, the White House said Monday night. Threat level: Winter storm warnings were in effect until 1pm Tuesday for New York's Jefferson and Lewis counties, where...
Transportation Department to review Southwest's mass flight cancellations
Thousands more flights were canceled on Monday as the effects of winter storms and operational challenges continued to impact holiday travel. The big picture: The Department of Transportation tweeted that it would look into the actions of Souhwest, which accounted for a large amount of the more than 3,90s flight cancelations and 8,200-plus delays within, into or out of the U.S. as of late Monday, per FlightAware data.
Deadly "once-in-a-lifetime storm" pummels Buffalo
One of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's history has claimed the lives of at least 14 people and brought dangerous winter weather to upstate New York. The latest: At least 13 people died in Eerie County, per a statement from Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz, who noted that some 12,200 customers, mostly in Buffalo, were still without power in the county late Sunday, down from 26,404 earlier in the day.
