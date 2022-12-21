ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Springs, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

People in need can utilize North Central Florida cold night shelters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in need in North Central Florida can visit an array of locations to shelter from the cold temperatures. Gainesville-based shelters, Saint Francis House and GRACE Marketplace, are open through Wednesday night as long as the temperature stays below 45 degrees. Saint Francis House is located...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

New details on the missing boy found over the Christmas weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details into the case of a boy who was missing from Gainesville. Arrests have been made after 13-year-old Ean Stephens was found in Clay County. The arrests include his grandparents who are his legal guardians. Investigators arrested Tiffany Mejia, who they say took Stephens to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the weeklong Kwanzaa celebration kicks off at the Cotton Club in Gainesville. The focus of this year’s annual pan-african observance is intergenerational unity. Festivities start at 6 p.m. Lake City City Council members called a special meeting for Wednesday to consider a proposed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Putnam County man drunkenly fights with a deputy after a crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to Putnam County Sheriff’s officials, Ronald Cummings, 39, was unconscious behind the wheel of his car after crashing near Sisco Road and Olivia Lane. Cummings is accused of waking up, reaching for the deputy’s gun and hitting his radio. When Cummings was finally...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

A man is behind bars after a brawl with a police officer on Christmas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested after getting in a Christmas wrestling match with a police officer. According to Gainesville police officers 44-year-old Brad Ringuette was accused of drinking too much and not leaving a friend’s house. When officers arrived, Ringuette was sleeping under a table.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Getaway driver in deadly Gainesville home invasion robbery sentenced

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman who prosecutors say acted as the getaway driver in a deadly Gainesville home invasion robbery has reached a plea deal. Tiara Luckie, 30, pleaded no contest to being an accessory to second-degree murder after the fact. She has been sentenced to 15 years of probation and mental health treatment under the terms of the agreement.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Carson Springs will hold a walk or ride tour

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Wildlife Christmas Walk or ride tour in Carson Springs. The walk or ride tour is great outdoor fun for the whole family, guided by professional Zoologists. The foundation held the event Sunday afternoon and Monday is the last day of the event, and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old from Gainesville was home for Christmas after going missing. Gainesville Police officers found Ean Stephens, who disappeared Thursday night, in good condition Sunday. He left his home at Oak Glade Apartments on SW 30th Terrace at about 8:45 p.m. last Thursday. Officials will release...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Motorcyclist dead after a collision with a Sedan

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a crash in Marion County. FHP troopers say the 37-year-old driver was on County Road 4-84 around 2 o’clock on December 26th. A vehicle turned left in front of the motorcyclist at an intersection and the 2...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy