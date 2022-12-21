Read full article on original website
WCJB
People in need can utilize North Central Florida cold night shelters
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in need in North Central Florida can visit an array of locations to shelter from the cold temperatures. Gainesville-based shelters, Saint Francis House and GRACE Marketplace, are open through Wednesday night as long as the temperature stays below 45 degrees. Saint Francis House is located...
New details on the missing boy found over the Christmas weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details into the case of a boy who was missing from Gainesville. Arrests have been made after 13-year-old Ean Stephens was found in Clay County. The arrests include his grandparents who are his legal guardians. Investigators arrested Tiffany Mejia, who they say took Stephens to...
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the weeklong Kwanzaa celebration kicks off at the Cotton Club in Gainesville. The focus of this year’s annual pan-african observance is intergenerational unity. Festivities start at 6 p.m. Lake City City Council members called a special meeting for Wednesday to consider a proposed...
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 13-year-old Ean Stephens is safe, according to police, after he was found in Clay County on Christmas night. Now, three people on both sides of the case are in jail. The first is Tiffany Mejia, who is in jail on charges of tampering with evidence, interference...
Sheriff’s deputies rescue abandoned dog from Paynes Prairie water
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call last Friday about a dog trapped in the water at Paynes Prairie off of US HWY-441. After some coaxing, a deputy managed to pull the dog out of the water with a leash. The dog was then...
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Details about the life of 13-year-old Ean Stephens are bringing clarity to the situation that led to him wanting to run away from home. He was taken from his home with his grandparents, Jamie and Tommy Stephens, by an alleged drug dealer named Tiffany Mejia. Neighbors...
Putnam County man drunkenly fights with a deputy after a crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to Putnam County Sheriff’s officials, Ronald Cummings, 39, was unconscious behind the wheel of his car after crashing near Sisco Road and Olivia Lane. Cummings is accused of waking up, reaching for the deputy’s gun and hitting his radio. When Cummings was finally...
Gainesville city officials hold community workshops on parks, recreation, and cultural services
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents can tell Gainesville city leaders what they want to be done with parks and cultural events at several upcoming meetings. City staff will be hosting three community workshops on the city’s parks, recreation, and cultural services. Resident feedback will be used to update the master plan.
A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center will hold the History of Kwanzaa event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville’s A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center will host a History of Kwanzaa. It starts at 7 p.m. and attendees can hear from local historian Kali Blount. He will share the story of Kwanzaa, the seven candles, the feast and music,...
A man is behind bars after a brawl with a police officer on Christmas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested after getting in a Christmas wrestling match with a police officer. According to Gainesville police officers 44-year-old Brad Ringuette was accused of drinking too much and not leaving a friend’s house. When officers arrived, Ringuette was sleeping under a table.
Ocala CEP highlights 9th annual Marion County Youth Business Plan competition
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 9th annual Marion County Youth Business Plan competition was last week. On this weeks CEP, learn what students are encouraged to do at this event.
Getaway driver in deadly Gainesville home invasion robbery sentenced
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman who prosecutors say acted as the getaway driver in a deadly Gainesville home invasion robbery has reached a plea deal. Tiara Luckie, 30, pleaded no contest to being an accessory to second-degree murder after the fact. She has been sentenced to 15 years of probation and mental health treatment under the terms of the agreement.
Carson Springs will hold a walk or ride tour
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Wildlife Christmas Walk or ride tour in Carson Springs. The walk or ride tour is great outdoor fun for the whole family, guided by professional Zoologists. The foundation held the event Sunday afternoon and Monday is the last day of the event, and...
Live Oak man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak is dead after a crash in Suwannee County Sunday. A vehicle was traveling west on US Highway 90 near the intersection of 193rd drive. The vehicle left the roadway to the left resulting in the front of the car striking...
Marion County Fire Rescue extinguish two back-to-back house fires on Christmas Day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews battled two back-to-back house fires on Christmas Day. The first fire was reported in Ocala at about 9 a.m. Minutes later, multiple crews arrived on scene and reported the mobile home was 50% involved. Some residents believe they may know the cause of the fire.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old from Gainesville was home for Christmas after going missing. Gainesville Police officers found Ean Stephens, who disappeared Thursday night, in good condition Sunday. He left his home at Oak Glade Apartments on SW 30th Terrace at about 8:45 p.m. last Thursday. Officials will release...
Motorcyclist dead after a collision with a Sedan
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a crash in Marion County. FHP troopers say the 37-year-old driver was on County Road 4-84 around 2 o’clock on December 26th. A vehicle turned left in front of the motorcyclist at an intersection and the 2...
A Marion County business owner is one of thousands of people whose Southwest Airlines flight was canceled
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights across the country. Mike Sage is the tour guide and owner of Silver Springs Kayaking, LLC. he was in Connecticut visiting his family for Christmas and was headed back to give tours. “I got a cancellation notice from Southwest...
Humane Society of NCFL works to find forever homes for its 12 oldest pups
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can start the new year with a four-legged best friend!. The Humane Society of North Central Florida is showing off 12 of its dogs that have been at the shelter the longest, as a part of “The 12 Mutts of Christmas.”. The dogs looking...
Appeals court declines to rehear in University of Florida COVID-19 shutdown case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The full 1st District Court of Appeal on Tuesday refused to hear arguments in a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for graduate student Anthony Rojas asked...
