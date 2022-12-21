Read full article on original website
Related
wbtw.com
Warming trend continues
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The mid-40s will be observed by lunchtime, and we’ll see the upper-40s by mid-afternoon. Sunshine continues to be the dominant headline, but some more clouds will be evident today. It will be calm and clear tonight, and for the Grand Strand this will...
wbtw.com
Another Cold Night For The Area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions will see another cold night. Temperatures will be dropping into the low to mid 20s in the Pee Dee. Coastal communities will see lows fall into the mid to upper 20s. Sunshine with a few few high...
wbtw.com
The Warm Up Begins Wednesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tonight will be our last cold, cold night for the next week. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s in the Pee Dee and near 30 along the Grand Strand. So this will be the last night in the deep freeze. Wednesday we will...
wbtw.com
Massive storm death toll rises, flight delays continue across the country
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims on Monday after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was...
wbtw.com
The 10 biggest local news stories in 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2022 was another big year for local news stories in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. News13 compiled a list of the 10 biggest local news stories for 2022, based on a few different factors, including web traffic analytics, amount of coverage and community interest.
Comments / 0