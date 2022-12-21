ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

People in need can utilize North Central Florida cold night shelters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in need in North Central Florida can visit an array of locations to shelter from the cold temperatures. Gainesville-based shelters, Saint Francis House and GRACE Marketplace, are open through Wednesday night as long as the temperature stays below 45 degrees. Saint Francis House is located...
UF IFAS expert on how to protect your plants from a hard freeze

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tom Wichman is an expert at UF IFAS and assistant director of Florida Friendly Landscaping. He said a hard freeze is whenever temperatures are below 28 degrees for multiple hours. These are conditions that we will experience here in North Central Florida this weekend. The type...
