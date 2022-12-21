Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
People in need can utilize North Central Florida cold night shelters
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in need in North Central Florida can visit an array of locations to shelter from the cold temperatures. Gainesville-based shelters, Saint Francis House and GRACE Marketplace, are open through Wednesday night as long as the temperature stays below 45 degrees. Saint Francis House is located...
WCJB
UF IFAS expert on how to protect your plants from a hard freeze
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tom Wichman is an expert at UF IFAS and assistant director of Florida Friendly Landscaping. He said a hard freeze is whenever temperatures are below 28 degrees for multiple hours. These are conditions that we will experience here in North Central Florida this weekend. The type...
WCJB
8th Circuit Public Defender shares memories of a colleague that was killed in a vehicle crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida’s public defender is sharing memories of a colleague who was killed in a vehicle crash on Sunday. Kristina Wiggins, 48, was a mother of two who had worked as executive director of the Florida Public Defender’s Association. Wiggins was killed in...
Comments / 0