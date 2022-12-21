Read full article on original website
Related
Congress set to reform how presidential elections are certified
Congress is poised to pass legislation — as part of a sweeping annual spending bill — to reform an 1887 law that determines how presidential elections are certified by Congress. Why it matters: The bill is Congress’ response to former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election...
China to start issuing new passports as virus curbs ease
The Chinese government says it will start issuing new passports as it dismantles anti-virus travel barriers, setting up a potential flood of millions of tourists out of China for next month's Lunar New Year holiday.That raises the possibility of an influx of free-spending Chinese visitors to revenue-starved destinations in Asia and Europe in what usually is the country's busiest travel season. But it also presents a danger tourists might spread COVID-19 as infections surge in China.China stopped issuing passports at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 as part of the world's strictest anti-virus controls and tried...
Republican Jewish Coalition blasts Rep.-elect George Santos
The Republican Jewish Coalition disavowed New York congressman-elect George Santos on Tuesday for misrepresenting his heritage, banning him from future events. Why it matters: The Long Island Republican admitted in two interviews Monday to "embellishing" parts of his resume and background after being accused of fabricating multiple aspects of his life during his campaign for the U.S. House — including his Jewish ancestry.
Raimondo channels CEOs' case for holiday cheer
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is broadcasting in public what she hears in private from top CEOs: The economy can avoid a recession. Why it matters: After defying political expectations in 2022, team Biden is taking a victory lap on the economy — and wants to drown out any recessionary chatter in 2023.
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee to release Donald Trump’s taxes on Friday
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riots is expected to release Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, a congressional aide said.The committee voted last week to release Mr Trump’s returns, with some redactions of sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers and contact information. Meanwhile, the January 6 committee has released another batch of transcripts, including another pair of interviews with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and other Trump administration officials. The committee issued its final report into the pro-Trump insurrection last Thursday and is now in the process of releasing the transcripts of interviews that...
U.S. life expectancy fell again in 2021 amid pandemic, opioid crisis
U.S. life expectancy fell to 76.4 years last year from 77 years in 2020, driven by the effects of the pandemic as well as the opioid epidemic, according to final mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why it matters: It is the second consecutive year that...
China will end quarantines for travelers despite spike in COVID cases
China's National Health Commission announced it will no longer require travelers to quarantine upon entering the country in early January, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: The Chinese government is facing a dilemma of how to return to normal, appease protesters, and jump-start the economy while grappling with what's reported as a surge in COVID cases and deaths.
House sends Biden $1.7 trillion government funding bill
The House passed the nearly $1.7 trillion long-term, government funding bill 225-201 on Friday ahead of a looming deadline. One member voted "present." Why it matters: The legislation will fund the government through next September — preventing the new Congress from being thrust into yet another spending fight when Republicans take control of the House in January.
Raskin elected top Democrat on House Oversight Committee
House Democrats on Thursday elected Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) as ranking member on the House Oversight Committee. Why it matters: The job comes with a hefty mandate: leading the defense against a battery of planned Republican investigations into the Biden administration on everything from the border to Afghanistan to Hunter Biden.
Beijing sends dozens of warplanes across Taiwan Strait
China's military deployed to areas around Taiwan 71 planes and seven ships in 24 hours, according to the Taiwanese Defense Ministry. Driving the news: The Chinese military's biggest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone since Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island in August occurred as Beijing denounced the U.S. over President Joe Biden signing into law Friday a defense spending bill that included provisions for Taiwan.
Taiwan extends mandatory military service as tensions with China persist
Taiwan will extend and reform its period of mandatory military service to one year as the country continues to contend with heightened tensions with China, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announced at a press conference Tuesday. Why it matters: Taiwan's current four-month mandatory military service program is no longer sufficient to...
Scoop: U.S. Jewish leaders warn Israeli officials over incoming right-wing government
Several U.S. Jewish leaders during a meeting with Israeli officials earlier this month warned that racist and extremist moves by the new Israeli government could seriously hamper support for Israel among Jews in the U.S., six sources who either attended the meeting at the Israeli embassy in Washington or were briefed on it told Axios.
Taliban bar women from working at NGOs
The Taliban on Saturday ordered all non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to stop employing women, AP reports. The big picture: The order is the new government's latest attempt to restrict women's rights and freedoms in the country, and comes just days after the Taliban also banned women from attending universities. It...
China's foreign minister proposes strengthening ties with Russia
China wants to "deepen" cooperation with Russia, while maintaining its official impartiality on the war in Ukraine, according to statements Sunday from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The big picture: China is frustrated by what it believes are unfair Western trade practices, driven by U.S. policy and Yi's comments may...
President Zelensky's historic visit to Washington
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for his first international trip since Russia invaded Ukraine over 300 days ago. Zelensky met with Biden and spoke to a joint session of Congress. Plus, a look back at the year in tech. And, the story of a life-changing...
U.S. says North Korea supplying arms to Russian mercenary group in Ukraine
North Korea recently supplied infantry rockets and missiles to a private Russian mercenary company, the Wagner Group, currently deployed in Ukraine as part of Russia's invasion of the country, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday. Why it matters: Kirby said the U.S. currently believes Wagner has...
Jan. 6 final report alleges Trump engaged in "multi-part conspiracy"
The House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday released its long-awaited final report, which includes detailed evidence compiled by the panel relating to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. Why it matters: The report provides the clearest look yet at what transpired before, during and after one of the...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong talks FTX, crypto regulation and DeFi
Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong this week wrote a blog post about the future of crypto regulation, as the industry writhes under the weight of rival FTX's collapse. Axios spoke with Armstrong about FTX, what he wants Congress to do and his company's future. The following transcript has been...
New data: GOP's gap with independent voters
Interviews with midterm voters show Republicans continually underperform Democrats with one of the ripest targets in politics — independents who say they don't lean toward either party. Why it matters: The interviews, by AP VoteCast (methodology), show a critical mass of moderates aren't thrilled with Democrats — but are...
Jan. 6 panel recommends banning Trump from running for office
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection made 11 recommendations in its final report, published Thursday night, which accused former President Donald Trump of a "multi-part conspiracy to overturn" the 2020 election results. The big picture: The report recommendations include implementing the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which...
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 1