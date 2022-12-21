Recycling is popular, so why is New Hanover County's landfill filling up so quickly?

Bill Peters popped his trunk and pulled out a plastic bin full of empty aluminum cans and glass bottles on the brisk December morning.

They soon joined thousands of other bottles and cans in the largely full big blue dumpster in the parking lot of the Lowes Foods in Murrayville, destined for a new life as recycled material.

"It's just the right thing to do," Peters said when asked why he carted his empties to the county-run recycling center just off North College Road. "Plus, it feels good not to be just throwing everything away."

Even as thousands of New Hanover County residents separate their recyclable garbage and either have it picked up from their curb or transport it to a recycling center, the concept of giving our throwaways a second chance at a productive use is in trouble.

But it isn't from people not wanting or willing to take the time to do it, experts say. It's because of dollars and cents, even if recycling in the big picture makes a whole lot of sense on many levels.

Why is recycling in trouble?

Joe Suleyman is an avid supporter of recycling. But he also knows why the industry is in trouble because he sees it everyday.

“The markets are very depressed as far as commodity pricing goes," said the head of New Hanover County's Recycling and Solid Waste department. "As a matter of fact, it’s as low as I’ve ever seen it."

Suleyman said Sonoco , which runs the county's recycling center on U.S. 421 North, gets paid per ton of recycled material that gets dropped off at the facility. He said he's seen the weighted average price (WAP) per ton, which is based on market prices, as high as $140 in past years.

"This month it's around $51 a ton, so this is bad, especially when it takes Sonoco roughly $100 a ton to get the material ready to go to market," he said.

The sinking price for recyclables is seen across the board, Suleyman said. Cardboard has fallen from as high as $120 a ton to $35. Aluminum is down from $2,370 a ton to $1,450. Plastics, which largely follows the price of oil, has sunk from $955 a ton in May to $240 a ton today.

The falling commodity prices comes as inflation, labor shortages and supply-chain issues pushes the price of running and operating a recycling program up.

"It's never an economical way when compared to using virgin material," Suleyman said. "There's no comparison."

The double whammy of falling market prices and rising operating costs has seen some North Carolina municipalities scrap or reduce their recycling programs, including Greensboro which in 2019 ditched collecting glass from its curbside program due to its weight. More recently, Clinton discontinued its curbside recycling program this summer in favor of drop-off centers. City officials said high contamination rates and the cost of cleaning up the recycled material to make it market-ready prompted the decision.

Overall, the N.C. Division of Waste Management reported that 10 municipalities ended curbside recycling in 2020-21, bringing the total number of programs statewide to 312.

But even though the overall amount of recycled material in North Carolina has fallen in recent years, from as high as 335 pounds per capita in 2016-17 to 301 pounds per capita in 2020-21, largely blamed on increased contamination of recyclables, challenges associated with COVID-19, and in general lighter loads being diverted for recycling, officials said support for waste-diversion programs remains strong with the public and local governments.

"Total recovery results from the past decade reflect a mature public recycling system that has maintained resiliency despite recycling market challenges beginning in 2018 and through the COVID-19 pandemic," reports the state's 2020-21 solid waste report .

Why keep recycling if it's a money pit?

Recycling was never a moneymaker, even in the best of times − and these aren't the best of times.

So why keep offering the service? Suleyman said that's an easy answer.

"We're running out of space to throw away our trash," he said.

In November 2019, officials opened up an additional 90 acres at the New Hanover County landfill off of U.S. 421 north of Interstate 140 to trash. The thinking was the expansion would meet the county's waste needs until the 2090s.

But a survey this May found that figure is now down to an estimated 28 years. And if the county landfill has to close, New Hanover residents could be on the hook for much higher trash bills if waste has to be trucked to an out-of-county or even out-of-state landfill.

"It's definitely pretty serious," Suleyman said, adding that the county's surging population coupled with weather events like Hurricanes Florence in 2018 and Matthew in 2016 have fueled the increase in trash amounts coming to the landfill.

Dave Mayes, Wilmington's director of public services, echoed the sentiment.

“It's certainly not a moneymaker," he said of running a recycling program. "But it's certainly less expensive to dispose of our trash through our recycling paths than taking it to the landfill."

Mayes said the city recycles roughly 7,000 tons a year through its residential curbside recycling program and downtown collection bins versus 25,000 tons a year it sends to the landfill.

Which leads us back to recycling, and why county and city officials are looking to increase the waste-diversion options available to residents.

“We need to increase (recycling), because everyday I go to the landfill and I’m shocked how much space is taking up by household garbage that’s 30 to 40 percent recyclable,” Suleyman said. “We’re running material that can be recycled an infinite number of times into a tomb and watching it disappear."

But that costs money, including increasing financial support for the county's recycling center with funds largely collected from the tipping fee charged haulers dumping trash at the landfill.

Suleyman said in the long term that makes sense.

"I can assure the public that we're making every effort we can to recover and divert as much material away from the landfill as we can, and that starts at the source − residences, businesses, apartment complexes," he said, "because the farther down the pipeline it goes as it gets closer to the landfill, the more expensive it comes to divert it."

What happens now?

With markets depressed even as recycling continues to have strong grassroots-level support, officials say one option that needs to be further developed is growing the domestic demand for recycled materials.

For decades, the United States relied on foreign countries − namely China − to take its recycled material and do something with it. But as those countries increasingly tired of taking the U.S. waste, there was a shortage of demand domestically to fill the slack.

"As a nation we've done a poor job of investing in infrastructure to use that material and turn it into consumer products," Suleyman said. "It's getting better, but we still have a long way to go."

Mayes said that has to change.

“There are two sides to recycling, and it doesn’t work if you’re only working on one," he said, noting that local governments have in general done a good job in getting residents involved in recycling programs. About 80% of city residents participate in Wilmington's curbside recycling program, which is voluntary.

“If we’re not participating in demand side, why are we participating in the supply side?”

One way governments and even some forward-thinking companies are looking to stimulate the market is to include stipulations that contracts include a certain amount of recyclable content. Mayes said Wilmington has done this with recent building contracts and even for things like janitorial supplies.

"Where we have those opportunities, we want to capitalize on them," he said. "We're trying to lead by example."

Another option some officials are looking at is reducing materials getting into the waste stream in the first place, especially those items that aren't readily or easily recyclable. Dubbed extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws, the idea is to put more of the responsibility on producers to help curb the amount of trash headed to landfills.

Typically, EPR laws require product manufacturers and distributors to develop a producer stewardship organization that manages fees paid by producers, which can include a flat fee or charging higher fees for products with low recyclability. On the flip side, a discount on fees can be offered for products with high recyclability or including recycled content. Paints, batteries, some plastic products, electronics, tires, carpets and mattresses are common products that often have EPR fees attached to them.

State Rep. Deb Butler , D-Wilmington, floated a bill last year that would add an EPR to some packaging materials and ban the production of packaging materials that include certain toxic substances that have been found to be a danger to public health. The idea was to reduce the overall amount of paper, plastic, glass and metal packaging that's entering the waste stream.

The legislation didn't go anywhere, but Butler said that was expected considering Democrats are in the minority and past efforts in Raleigh to hold state businesses responsible for their waste in order to help the environment have struggled to find traction − like proposed bans on plastic bags.

But she added just shedding light on the issue was important and could help with an effort from the grassroots up to pressure legislators to question just how much packaging material an item needs. Butler compared the push to anti-littering efforts, which took a decade or more of persistent pressure to produce results and laws aimed at deterring the practice.

“In large measure right now the bill is aspirational," she said about her bill. "But that doesn’t mean it's not important and that we shouldn’t implement something to address the issue."

Butler added that she planned to reintroduce the legislation down the the road to keep the issue front of mind of the public and her fellow legislators.

Reporter Gareth McGrath can be reached at GMcGrath@Gannett.com or @GarethMcGrathSN on Twitter. This story was produced with financial support from 1Earth Fund and the Prentice Foundation. The USA TODAY Network maintains full editorial control of the work.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Recycling is popular, so why is New Hanover County's landfill filling up so quickly?