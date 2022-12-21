Read full article on original website
2023 GMC Canyon Keeps Denali Black Edition Package
GM revealed the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon last August, debuting a fresh third generation for the midsize pickup. Notably, the 2023 GMC Canyon once again offers the Denali Black Edition package. First arriving for the 2022 model year, the Denali Black Edition package enhances the pickup with a few choice...
2023 Chevy Suburban Gets New Sterling Gray Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Suburban adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Silver Sage Metallic, and Sterling Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new gray hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sterling Gray Metallic is one of 10 exterior colors...
Here’s When 2024 Chevy Equinox Production Will Start
The 2024 Chevy Equinox follows minor changes for the 2023 model year and a mid-cycle refresh for the 2022 model year, and now, GM Authority has exclusively learned when the start of regular production (SORP) for the 2024 Chevy Equinox is scheduled to begin. According to sources familiar with the...
Here’s The 2024 Chevy Trax In LS Trim: First Photos
When GM debuted the 2024 Chevy Trax in October 2022, it only showed photos of the up-level 2RS and range-topping Activ trim levels. Today, we’re bringing you an exclusive first look at the upcoming 2024 Trax outfitted in the base LS trim in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
3.6L Four-Cylinder Engine With GM LS Head Makes 500 Lb-Ft Of Torque
BluePrint Engines has been creating crate engines for over 40 years. With that much experience under its belt, it’s no surprise that the Nebraska-based engine specialist will revel an interesting concept that draws some attention. Well, that’s just what BluePrint did at the recent Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show when it introduced a 3.6L I4 gasoline engine with a GM LS head.
U.S. GM Utility Vehicle Sales Up 27 Percent During Q3 2022
GM utility sales grew 27 percent to 281,265 units in the United States during the third quarter of 2022. As a reminder, utilities include body-on-frame SUVs and unibody crossovers. Sales Numbers - GM Utility Vehicles - Q3 2022 - USA. Chevy commanded over half, or 61 percent, of total GM...
Cadillac CT4 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In December 2022
In December 2022, a Cadillac CT4 discount offers up to $1,000 cash back in select regions when leasing the 2022 Cadillac CT4, including the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V, and 2023 Cadillac CT4, including the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well on both the...
2023 Chevy Colorado Available With New StowFlex Tailgate
General Motors unveiled the 2023 Chevy Colorado this past July, pulling the sheets on an all-new third generation for the pickup. Among the updates and changes introduced with the 2023 model year was the new StowFlex Tailgate, which is offered as a built-in storage solution for whatever you may need to bring.
C6 Corvette Loses Control Exiting Car Show, Hits Crowd: Video
Car shows are typically a great place to relax and enjoy the sights and sounds of some sweet rides among like-minded enthusiasts. Unfortunately, all it takes is one idiot with a lead foot to ruin it for everyone, as was the case for the driver behind the wheel of the C6 Corvette seen in the following video.
Chevy Bolt EV Discount Offers $5,900 Off In December 2022
In December 2022, a Chevy Bolt EV discount offers a substantial $5,900 off the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV, which retroactively applies to any Bolt EV purchase made in 2022. The 2023 Chevy Bolt EV receives the discount as a price drop. Additionally, low-interest financing is available for up to 60...
1980 Pontiac Trans Am Turbo Pace Car Headed To Mecum Florida
The Chevy Camaro bowed in late September of 1966, introducing GM’s new F-Body platform in the process. Five months later, Pontiac received its own F-Body platform model, the Pontiac Firebird. Both the Firebird and the Camaro were built to be direct competitors to the hugely successful Ford Mustang. In order to compete in the Trans Am racing series, the Trans Am Performance and Appearance package debuted in March of 1969. Only 689 hardtop and eight convertible Pontiac Trans Ams left the factory for the model year.
Chevy Spark Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In December 2022
In December 2022, a Chevy Spark discount continues to offer low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Spark. No other incentives are available as the Spark has been discontinued following the 2022 model year. The last unit was built on August 31st. Chevy Spark Incentives. Chevy Spark...
Chevrolet Korea Sales Down 21 Percent In November 2022
Chevrolet Korea sales decreased 21 percent to 2,057 units in November 2022 compared to November 2021 results. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales decreased 100 percent to 0 units. Chevrolet Colorado sales increased 227.12 percent to 193 units. Chevrolet Equinox sales totaled 106 units. Chevrolet Malibu...
Here Are The 2023 Cadillac XT5 Towing Capacities
The 2023 Cadillac XT5 represents the seventh model year of the first-generation luxury compact crossover. Soldiering on relatively unchanged compared to the 2022 model, today we’re taking a look at 2023 Cadillac XT5 towing capacities. Before we begin, let’s review the powertrain options. Under the hood reside two engine...
Here’s When BrightDrop Zevo 400 Production Will Start
GM is ramping up its electric vehicle efforts, including commercial EVs like the BrightDrop Zevo 400. Now, BrightDrop Chief Commercial Officer Steve Hornyak has revealed when production of the Zevo 400 will officially get underway. In a recent interview with Automotive News, Hornyak stated that production of the BrightDrop Zevo...
2023 Cadillac Escalade Gets New Argent Silver Metallic Paint: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade and extended-length Escalade ESV add three new exterior colors to their palette: Dark Emerald Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Argent Silver Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Silver hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Argent Silver Metallic is one...
2024 GMC Sierra Denali 2500 HD In White Frost Tricoat: Live Photo Gallery
The 2024 GMC Sierra HD lineup is set to get a mid-cycle refresh that will include updates to the exterior, an overhauled interior, along with noteworthy powertrain and capability upgrades. Today, we’re getting our first look at the updated 2024 Sierra Denali 2500 HD coated in White Frost Tricoat in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
2023 Corvette Z06 Blows Engine After Only 52 Miles: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 is Chevy’s mid-engine track monster, delivering the performance of exotics many times its price. Much hype has been centered around the high-revving 5.5L LT6 V8 gasoline engine that powers the Z06, praised by some as a marvel of engineering and bemoaned by others as a potentially problem-prone engine. Unfortunately, one owner had the displeasure of suffering an engine failure in a brand new C8 Z06.
2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss in Nitro Yellow Metallic: Live Photo Gallery
The 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces a third-generation for the pickup truck, bring a bevy of upgrades inside and out. Although the all-new generation is set to launch early next year, we still haven’t seen all of the variants of the Bow Tie’s new midsizer. Luckily, we’re now getting our first look a 2023 Colorado Trail Boss painted in Nitro Yellow Metallic in the following exclusive GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
