This feature is sponsored by O'Brien Service Company.

Student name: Hayden Tann

School: Alderman

Grade: 5

Best subject: I've always thought math, but I did really well on the reading EOG so I'm starting to enjoy reading too.

Least favorite subject: I don't really have a least favorite subject, to be honest.

Favorite quote or saying: Don't give up on your dreams

What drives you crazy? When people call me "Ayden" instead of Hayden.

What makes you happy? Getting 100 on tests

Favorite book: "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School"

Favorite movie: Science fiction movies

Favorite color: Red

Favorite food: Tacos

What do you do for fun? Play football with my friends.

Whom do you admire most, and why? My dad because he has always been there for me in good times and bad.

Educational goals: I was never planning to go to college because it's expensive, but hopefully I can get a scholarship. I want to keep making straight A's.

Career goals: I don't really have any career goals yet, but I wouldn't mind being a football player.

For Christy Cox, AIG teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Hayden displays all of the characteristics of a Soaring Eagle here at Alderman. He is kind, respectful, and always tries to do the right thing.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Hayden Tann is New Hanover County Schools' Student of the Week