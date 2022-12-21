ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

With a hefty price tag, several Brunswick County roads to be resurfaced in coming months

By Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
 6 days ago

Several roads in Brunswick County will be under construction beginning early next year.

The N.C. Department of Transportation recently hired ST Wooten Corp., a Wilson-based paving and asphalt company, to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C 904 and several secondary roads in the county.

According to the NCDOT, the projects will cost $6.4 million total.

"We're proud to have been awarded this project and eager to get to work in the spring to help Brunswick County communities," ST Wooten wrote on Facebook following the announcement.

Both directions of U.S. 17 between the U.S. 17 Business and Old Ocean Highway junctions to the north and south of Bolivia are set to be resurfaced. The section of N.C. 904 that will see improvement runs from Longwood Road, located just west of Shallotte, to the Columbus County line.

Four sections of secondary roads in Brunswick County will also be resurfaced, but those roads were not identified in the news release.

Hired contractors can begin work as early as March 2023, according to NCDOT. Construction is expected to last well over a year, with an anticipated completion date of fall 2024.

More information regarding road closures and traffic impact will be released closer to the start of the project, but motorists can expect some impact to traffic flow and travel time through the affected areas.

Jamey Cross covers Brunswick County for the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

