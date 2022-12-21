There have been many massive moments in professional wrestling during 2022 — such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring for the first time in 19 years at WrestleMania 38, and Saraya returning to in-ring action after nearly five years at AEW Full Gear. There were many iconic matches to come out of 2022 as well, such as the FTR vs. Briscoes trilogy, GUNTHER versus Sheamus at Clash at the Castle, and Cody Rhodes versus Seth Rollins from Hell in a Cell. Former WWE referee Mike Chioda revealed one of his personal favorite wrestling matches/moments of 2022.

