Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing A Generation Of Wrestling Fans
Shawn Michaels is offering up an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans. While Michaels has been embroiled in his fair share of controversy over the years, two heartbreaking moments– one kayfabe and one real — have left fans reeling. In an appearance on 99.9 The Fan's "Culture State," Michaels decided to say he was sorry for what went down on those two occasions.
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW Banned Blood In The Early '90s
When you think about professional wrestling in the 1990s, a number of things come to mind. You might think of specific superstars like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Sting, Rob Van Dam, The Rock, and Diamond Dallas Page. Or maybe factions like DX or the NWO dominated that era for you. But no matter what side of the "Monday Night Wars" you fell on, it seemed like every promotion featured one thing — blood.
wrestlinginc.com
Athena Discusses Evolution Of Her New AEW Character
Those paying close attention to AEW/ROH may have noticed Athena has gone through a change recently. Once a heroic babyface, Athena has since transitioned into a no-nonsense, vicious villain, and in the process has become a champion, winning the ROH Women's Championship at ROH Final Battle just a few weeks ago.
wrestlinginc.com
Athena Names Her Favorite Match Of Her Career Thus Far
Athena turned heads in 2022 with her work in AEW. After debuting in May, she worked her way up towards a TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill at AEW All Out. While she came up short in that bout, Athena turned things around with a change in attitude. She returned to her more aggressive roots, which ultimately led to her beating Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women's World Championship at ROH Final Battle.
wrestlinginc.com
Madusa Reveals Why She Was 'Scared' About Entering WWE HOF
Women's wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Madusa is now viewed as a mentor to many young women's wrestlers. Her frequent appearances on "WWE NXT" in recent years have often been opposite the future stars of WWE's women's division. However, this is a relatively new phenomenon for the former WWF Women's Champion, who had a strained relationship with the company for years leading up to her 2015 WWE Hall of Fame induction.
wrestlinginc.com
Molly Holly Discusses How She Got Into WCW
Molly Holly is a WWE Hall of Famer, two-time WWE Women's Champion, and even a Hardcore Champion. She also had a hand in training a number of wrestlers, and one in particular led to her first big break in the wrestling industry. In a new installment of "K&S WrestleFest," Holly...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Says She's 'In Awe Of Bianca Belair Every Week'
WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly recently stated that she enjoys watching current "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair in the ring. During a K&S Wrestlefest autograph session, Holly praised Belair and said that she's in awe of "The EST of WWE." "I'm in awe of Bianca Belair every week. Just in awe of her," Holly said.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Champion Says He's Proud Of Bianca Belair And Other Black WWE Talent
It's easy to forget that, this time last year, Big E was the WWE Champion and nowhere close to the broken neck he'd suffer shortly after the reign ended. And while some felt Big E's reign could've been treated a bit better, his run as champion, along with those of New Day partner Kofi Kingston and Bobby Lashley, have been seen as positive steps forward for Black talent, both in WWE and in wrestling in general.
wrestlinginc.com
Deonna Purrazzo 'In Awe' Of Matches From Fellow Impact Wrestling Star
Deonna Purrazzo has built up an impressive resume in Impact Wrestling since signing with the company in 2020. "The Virtuosa" cemented herself in historic fashion, racking up two Knockouts Championship reigns, tallying up 343 days in the latter reign. With her dominant second run, Purrazzo became the second-longest Knockouts Champion, just behind Taya Valkyrie.
wrestlinginc.com
W. Morrissey Gets Engaged To Fellow AEW Star
AEW host — and stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page — Lexy Nair took to Twitter this weekend and revealed that she's engaged to fellow AEW star W. Morrissey, formerly known as WWE's Big Cass. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Nair holding...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Recounts The Time Mark Henry Pushed A Greyhound Bus Up A Hill
There's only one thing to compare Mark Henry's strength to and that's "a silverback gorilla," according to WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas. During a recent autograph signing with K&S WrestleFest, Atlas answered questions about his career in pro wrestling. While showing off a signed drawing he did of Henry, Atlas was asked just how strong "The World's Strongest Man" really is, leading to quite the story.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Afa Anoa'i Jr. Comments On Sami Zayn's Inclusion In The Bloodline
The Head of the Table might have accepted Sami Zayn as an "Honorary Uce," but one member of the famed Anoa'i professional wrestling family is warning the WWE star to watch himself and not cross any lines. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. said he's...
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Weighs In On Sasha Banks Working In Japan
Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) has reportedly traveled to Japan ahead of an impending appearance for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As of this writing, it's currently unknown what role Varnado will play at the event inside the Tokyo Dome. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes the 30-year-old will "steal the show" for the NJPW women's division on January 4, 2023.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On AEW Doing More House Shows
AEW is looking for yet another way for their newer talent to get seasoned in the ring. Despite "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" as well as AEW's relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and their talent being allowed to work independent dates, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer says that All Elite Wrestling might start producing more non-televised events.
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Wrestling Star Discusses Great Muta's Final Run
An IMPACT Wrestling star weighed in on the importance of the final run of Keiji Muto, AKA The Great Muta. Muto is close to wrapping up his legendary wrestling career. January 22, 2023, will be the final time Muto will wrestle as The Great Muta character at the "Great Muta Final Bye Bye" show, where he will team with AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin. Muto will have the last match of his career at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event inside the Tokyo Dome on February 21.
wrestlinginc.com
Mike Chioda Shouts Out One Of His Favorite Wrestling Moments Of 2022
There have been many massive moments in professional wrestling during 2022 — such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring for the first time in 19 years at WrestleMania 38, and Saraya returning to in-ring action after nearly five years at AEW Full Gear. There were many iconic matches to come out of 2022 as well, such as the FTR vs. Briscoes trilogy, GUNTHER versus Sheamus at Clash at the Castle, and Cody Rhodes versus Seth Rollins from Hell in a Cell. Former WWE referee Mike Chioda revealed one of his personal favorite wrestling matches/moments of 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Reveals Why He's 'Ashamed' Of NJPW
Kenny Omega is set to return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where he will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. It's Omega's first appearance for the company since he left in 2019 to co-found AEW, and he thinks that the Japanese promotion has suffered during his absence.
wrestlinginc.com
Previous WWE Management Was Opposed To No-Cut Clauses In Contracts
WWE has seen a massive amount of releases over the last few years, with "budget cuts" named as the primary reason. This pattern has led some free agents to inquire into a no-cut clause when negotiating a contract with the company, according to Fightful Select. A no-cut clause would inherently...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Star Hints At Wanting First-Time Match Against Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey is currently in her second reign with the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, and when you're champion, you always have a target on your back. Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet Match by last defeating former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan on the December 23 edition of the show. This victory ensures that she will be the next to challenge Rousey for the title. Rodriguez challenged Rousey during her first reign earlier in 2022 as well, with Rousey coming out the victor.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Wishes Fans 'Merry Midmas' And Promises Special Gift
The loathsome Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has made a huge splash in AEW this year. After solidifying his main event status in feuds with CM Punk, Wardlow, and Jon Moxley, the 26-year-old won the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear and has since rechristened it as the "Big Burberry Belt." However, the polarizing performer has promised even bigger things in 2023.
Comments / 1