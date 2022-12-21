Read full article on original website
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Against Minnesota Timberwolves
The Miami Heat’s season has been inconsistent, to say the least. But they have found themselves back at the .500 mark after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-110 Monday. It was another close one against a non-playoff team. They were without stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, who make up...
Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Proposes Blockbuster Win-Now Trade for LA
The Lakers find themselves in a very difficult position this trade season. Most teams who are 13-20 and the 13th seed in the West wouldn't be looking for win-now moves. But most teams don't have an almost 38-year-old superstar named LeBron James. The Lakers cannot afford to waste another season...
Lakers News: Two Showtime Lakers Legends Nominated For Basketball Hall Of Fame
Pau Gasol may not be the only Laker headed to Springfield next year.
Warriors Reveal Injury Report vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, and will once again be shorthanded. Along with the expected absence of Steph Curry, the Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala. Draymond Green is being listed as probable with right foot soreness.
Herrington: Something has struck at the core of the Grizzlies
The Grizzlies played as if their noisy, high-profile loss to Golden State had knocked the wind from them, and they were able to catch their breath only fleetingly.
Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma Begins Trade Showcase vs. 76ers as Rumors Fly
The NBA trade deadline is still a little over a month away. With the key December 15 date in the rearview and teams reaching a point in the season where they begin to accept whether they’re contenders or headed towards a rebuild, the trade market should start to see some action sooner than later.
Starting Lineups for Hornets at Warriors
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS...
Wizards Injury Report: Deni Avdija Could Miss Game vs. 76ers
The Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off for the third time this season on Tuesday night. The Sixers, who have been getting healthier, won’t get any reinforcements in the fold on Tuesday as their rising star guard Tyrese Maxey remains out with a foot fracture. Washington,...
Tyrese Haliburton nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week award again
After a strong week featuring two star-level performances, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week for this past week of games in the NBA. The award was given out to the player in each conference who played the best during games from December...
Shocking Story of Grizzlies Dismissing Warriors Before Christmas Game
The Memphis Grizzlies were embarrassed by the shorthanded Golden State Warriors on Christmas, and it turns out, there's a good reason why. CBS Sports revealed that the Grizzlies turned down watching the scouting report of the Warriors in favor of watching the Celtics Game in the locker room. Here is the exact transcript of the article:
Stephen Silas Discusses His Father’s Legacy and the Celtics Honoring Paul Silas, Who Helped Them Capture Two Championships
The NBA recently lost a beloved figure with the passing of Paul Silas. As a player, Silas' tenacious and relentless approach made him one of the best rebounders of his era. His gritty style was instrumental in the Celtics' capturing of the 1974 and 1976 championships. He applied the philosophies...
More Former Panthers Wouldn’t Mind a Reunion During the Team’s Playoff PushDraft SharePreviewPublish
Carolina needed to add to its secondary after receiving news that starting cornerback Jaycee Horn had broken his wrist during the team's blowout win over Detroit this past Saturday. So, what'd they do? They decided to bring back a member of the 2015 Super Bowl team, Josh Norman. At 35...
Does Sunday’s Game Say More About Rams or Broncos?
Call the Los Angeles Rams a bizarro Ebenezer Scrooge: rather than offer promotions on Christmas Day, they instead bestow firings. A loss to the defending champions narrated by Patrick Star was enough for the Broncos to officially close the door on the brief yet comedic Nathaniel Hackett era, the 51-14 shellacking serving as the last straw in a season that frankly featured several of them for the Rocky Mountain boss now relieved of his duties.
NFL Draft Profile: Jahlil Brown, Cornerback, Central Connecticut Blue Devils
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche's winning streak at four
