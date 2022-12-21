Call the Los Angeles Rams a bizarro Ebenezer Scrooge: rather than offer promotions on Christmas Day, they instead bestow firings. A loss to the defending champions narrated by Patrick Star was enough for the Broncos to officially close the door on the brief yet comedic Nathaniel Hackett era, the 51-14 shellacking serving as the last straw in a season that frankly featured several of them for the Rocky Mountain boss now relieved of his duties.

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO