Miami, FL

Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Proposes Blockbuster Win-Now Trade for LA

The Lakers find themselves in a very difficult position this trade season. Most teams who are 13-20 and the 13th seed in the West wouldn't be looking for win-now moves. But most teams don't have an almost 38-year-old superstar named LeBron James. The Lakers cannot afford to waste another season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Warriors Reveal Injury Report vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, and will once again be shorthanded. Along with the expected absence of Steph Curry, the Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala. Draymond Green is being listed as probable with right foot soreness.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma Begins Trade Showcase vs. 76ers as Rumors Fly

The NBA trade deadline is still a little over a month away. With the key December 15 date in the rearview and teams reaching a point in the season where they begin to accept whether they’re contenders or headed towards a rebuild, the trade market should start to see some action sooner than later.
WASHINGTON, DC
Starting Lineups for Hornets at Warriors

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wizards Injury Report: Deni Avdija Could Miss Game vs. 76ers

The Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off for the third time this season on Tuesday night. The Sixers, who have been getting healthier, won’t get any reinforcements in the fold on Tuesday as their rising star guard Tyrese Maxey remains out with a foot fracture. Washington,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shocking Story of Grizzlies Dismissing Warriors Before Christmas Game

The Memphis Grizzlies were embarrassed by the shorthanded Golden State Warriors on Christmas, and it turns out, there's a good reason why. CBS Sports revealed that the Grizzlies turned down watching the scouting report of the Warriors in favor of watching the Celtics Game in the locker room. Here is the exact transcript of the article:
MEMPHIS, TN
Does Sunday’s Game Say More About Rams or Broncos?

Call the Los Angeles Rams a bizarro Ebenezer Scrooge: rather than offer promotions on Christmas Day, they instead bestow firings. A loss to the defending champions narrated by Patrick Star was enough for the Broncos to officially close the door on the brief yet comedic Nathaniel Hackett era, the 51-14 shellacking serving as the last straw in a season that frankly featured several of them for the Rocky Mountain boss now relieved of his duties.
DENVER, CO

