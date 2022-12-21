Every new Pensacola area restaurant that opened in 2022: 70+ new restaurants, bars, more

With the introduction of 70 new bars, restaurants, food trucks and everything in between, it's safe to say the Pensacola area's food scene is thriving.

Coming off the tail end of the pandemic where we saw many local restaurants struggling to adapt to the changing landscape, 2022 saw new businesses embracing the changes and turning them into opportunities.

In 2022, we saw old faces breath new life, such as legendary bar and music venue The Handlebar reopen and Sir Richard's renovated. We've seen a flurry of new food trucks, sushi parties that will come to you and even robotic wait staff.

Intrigued? Keep reading for the full list.

Whiskey Joe’s

400 Quietwater Beach Road, Suite 13

Whiskey Joe’s opened its fifth location in Pensacola Beach in February. The restaurant is known for its beachfront cocktail bar, outdoor firepits and waterfront views. Almost all the “Floribbean”-style food on the menu is made from scratch, including the restaurant’s famous “gator bites,” mango glazed scallops, local fish tacos, Island crab cakes, burgers and Joe’s Pile of Nachos.

Juan’s Flying Burrito

22 S. Alcaniz St.

Juan’s Flying Burrito opened its first location in Pensacola in March. The Pensacola location carries the same punk-rock, artsy vibes and Creole flavors that the New Orleans locations are known for, including all of the same menu favorites like the massive “Flying Burrito,” made with grilled steak, shrimp, chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, black beans, yellow rice, salsa la fonda, guacamole and sour cream.

Hurricane Pizza

6705 Pine Forest Road, Suite 500

Hurricane Pizza is the result of two former Pizza Hut employees. The duo wanted to bring a local shop to a patch of Pensacola where local spots are harder to come by. This pizza joint isn’t afraid to get fun with its creative recipes. One of their top-sellers, the Mexicali Hurricane, for example, starts with a bean base, onions, tomatoes, cheddar, lettuce and a side of salsa. Another signature pizza, the Pineapple Express, constantly surprises guests with its use of cashews as a topping, along with pineapple, ham and bacon.

Parlor Doughnuts

120 Palafox Place

Pensacola doughnut lovers had nearly a year of built-up excitement for Parlor Doughnuts to make its downtown debut. The Indiana-based doughnut franchise has become a standout across its more than 30 locations nationwide for its buttery, "layered" doughnuts. The brand also boasts over 20 unique flavors, such as raspberry pistachio, campfire, strawberry shortcake, turtle cheesecake, blueberry hill, bourbon caramel, carnival and coconut cream. There are also options available for keto, gluten-free and even a dog-friendly doughnut.

Champ’s Nashville Hot Chicken

501 S. Palafox St.

Champ’s Nashville Hot Chicken taps into a style of Americana-forward cuisine that is unlike anything else currently offered at The Garden at Palafox + Main. The hot chicken spot is primarily known for its chicken tenders, juicy chicken breast sandwiches and meaty wings.

T.P. Whatadogs

707 N. Pace Blvd.

T.P. Whatadogs used to operate outside of Seville Quarter but owner Ronald Pernell made enough to open his own brick-and-mortar shop on Pace Boulevard. The hot dogs are made for the hungry and are only sold in a 10-inch or footlong sizes. All hot dogs come with two sides that are included in the combo. Steen has added her own flair to the menu by offering up soul food styled sides to pair with the dogs, like collard greens, potato salad, "mack cheese" and sweet heat coleslaw.

The Eatery

1713 Woodlawn Way, Gulf Breeze

The Eatery food truck park in Gulf Breeze opened its doors with new fast-food options and an outdoor leisure space in January. It opened with four restaurants ranging from Japanese hibachi and fusion sushi, burgers, tacos and topping it off with ice cream and shaved ice.

Moonshine Saloon

9722 U.S. Highway 98

Moonshine Saloon offers over a dozen varieties of flavorful, top-shelf moonshine that you’ll actually enjoy when it goes down. The interior of the Warrington saloon is meant to replicate the laid-back, western environment that moonshine is associated with. It's hard not to feel as though you're walking into a lake house on a weekend retreat, thanks to the warm cabin-like wood furnishings, breezy patio and wide-open view of the woods and water.

Thai Curry House

8200 U.S. Highway 98

Thai Curry House in Pensacola is strictly Thai to its roots. The authenticity can be smelled as soon as you walk through the doors, with fragrant herbs and spices used throughout signature dishes.

Lees BBQ & Hot Pot

6235 N. Davis Highway, Suite 116

Lee's BBQ & Hot Pot is a cook-your-own Korean barbecue and hot pot spot on North Davis Highway. On the left side of the restaurant, customers first choose one or two broths to add to their pot, like the miso, tomato or original beef. They then move onto the protein, where they choose which meats and seafood that they would like for each of their three rounds.

On the other half of the restaurant, customers get to grill straight from the center their table. The process has a similar set up, where the customers choose different meats each round, including beef bulgogi, spicy squid, lemon pepper chicken and garlic pork belly. In addition, guests can help themselves to fresh vegetables, house-made sauces and kimchi.

Beyt Lahm

1708 W. Fairfield Drive

For those looking to experience the thrill of learning about a new culture through food without booking a flight, new restaurant Beyt Lahm has brought all the flavors of the Middle East to Pensacola. The menu is filled with all the customary favorites, such as stuffed grape leaves, hummus and falafel, but also a few dishes that can be more difficult to find in Pensacola. Menu items like the kibbeh, a mixture of wheat, minced onions and seasoned beef, are specific to Palestine. The main draw of entrees is grilled meat mostly served with rice and two sides.

Walk-on’s

1240 Airport Blvd.

Louisiana-based restaurant Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux geared up to be a community gathering place for more than just sports lovers when it opened its doors at 1240 Airport Blvd. in late July. Each location has the same signature menu items, ranging from soups and starters to entrees and desserts. Most items are infused with some type of Louisiana flare.

Papa’s Tacos

2256 E. Olive Road

Don't let the name fool you, the up and coming Papa's Tacos brought much more than tacos to Pensacola when it opened in mid-February. Some of the most iconic restaurants in Mexico are about more than just the food. They're about the energetic ambience and experience, according to Papa's Tacos owner Leonardo "Fredy" Morales. Morales said his family's newly designed restaurant will be striving to bring authentic gourmet tacos, plates, drinks and desserts, in addition to lively fun, to Pensacola.

The Truck Stop

9 E. Gregory St.

The Truck Stop replaced Nomadic Cafe’s space and functions cohesively with the Nomadic Eats food truck. Customers can order lunch from the food truck by day and The Truck Stop by night. The menu is simple with things like a Cuban sandwich, hand-made tamales and Vietnamese hot dogs.

Marina Cafe

655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

As the competition continues for the best view on Pensacola Beach , newly opened rooftop breakfast bar Marina Cafe added itself into the mix when it opened on the third floor of the building holding Cumaru Craft & Cocktail Bar. The brunch spot accommodates either walk-up service at the coffee bar, or sit-down service at a table for a meal.

The Country Gym

5198 Willing St., Milton

The Country Gym is the second Country Gym Bar and Grill to open in Santa Rosa County; the original Country Gym resides at 4580 Gulf Breeze Parkway. The Gulf Breeze bar became a regular spot where patrons take their shoes off to play pool and Thanksgiving is a packed house for regulars who don't have a home to go to. The Milton spot recreates the same magic.

Cinnaholic

170 S. Jefferson St.

Cinnaholic is a gourmet vegan cinnamon roll spot located on South Jefferson Street, just underneath the Southtowne Apartments. The business earned its reputation and following from appearing on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

Some of the most popular rolls include the "Old Skool" with vanilla frosting; "Cookie Monster" with cream cheese frosting, cookie dough, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce; "Caramel Apple Pie" with caramel frosting, homemade pie crumble, fresh apples and caramel sauce; and "Campfire S'mores" with marshmallow frosting, graham cookies, marshmallows and chocolate sauce.

P’Cola Rolla

Mobile food truck

P’Cola Rolla is doing something unique in Pensacola — they’re taking egg rolls and creating inventive flavors like the classic Cubano, cheesesteak, lumpia and a Southwest-inspired wrap. They even have dessert rolls like a slice of velvet cake that’s crispy on the outside but soft on the inside.

Buenos Dias Café

911 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Unit B, Gulf Breeze

The owners of Gulf Breeze taqueria Tacos Rock opened an authentic, Mexican daytime eatery a couple doors down focused on serving up Mexican-styled breakfast foods .

The dishes are geared to be traditional in taste and flavor with the menu divided up into different breakfast and brunch Mexican dishes. One of the main breakfast categories being varieties of molletes, open faced bolillo bread covered with beans and Monterey jack melted cheese with the option of meats. Other options include egg plates and omelets, as well as lighter fare like yogurt parfaits and fruit.

Some of the more brunch-focused options include enchiladas, sandwiches, burritos and chilaquiles, or fried corn tortilla pieces cooked with salsa and topped with queso fresco, sour cream, red onion and cilantro.

Papa’s Pizza

18 E. Garden St.

If the mere thought of pizza by the slice already has your mouth watering, Papa Pizza's newest downtown Pensacola location may need to be a must-try spot on your list. The pizzeria, known for its 900-square-foot location on the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk , celebrated its first day of business Tuesday at 18 E. Garden St. The new shop is owned by longtime Papa Pizza's manager Nicholas Burleigh and his wife, Vanessa Burleigh.

Basil & Sprout

4771-1 Bayou Blvd.

Basil & Sprout was one of Pensacola’s most eagerly anticipated restaurants, which held its soft opening in August, after being in the works since December 2019. The spot has been attracting curious visitors for its unique menu featuring modern takes on traditional Vietnamese fare, such as the Bun Boe Hue, a spicy beef noodle soup with the option to add ham hock or braised short ribs.

Fire and Food

2784 Avalon Blvd., Milton

After closing Pensacola Beach’s Boardwalk Cafe, husband-and-wife duo of 33 years Michele and Ercan Ciftci decided to try a new venture in Milton, neighboring its Oval Office Pub & Grub. The new restaurant, Fire and Food, carries over many of the menu items that were popular on the beach, like the Hershey's ice cream bar with over a dozen specialty flavors and made-to-order handheld sandwiches. But there will also be some new additions the beach space would not allow for, like a wood-burning pizza oven.

Restaurant NOLA

523 E. Gregory St.

Restaurant NOLA opened on 523 E. Gregory St., carrying over much of the same menu as the original beachfront location of Café Nola at 400 Quietwater Beach Road, such as its expansive list of traditional New Orleans-styled po'boys offered by the half or by the whole. Customers suffer no lack of choices in the sandwich's stuffing, with options such as blackened shrimp, alligator sausage and roast beef debris, all atop a bed of Gambino's French bread straight out of Louisiana.

Tacos Mexicanos

104 E. Gregory St.

It has been a busy couple of years for Gabriel Hernandez and his wife, Gabriela Ramirez, founders of Pensacola's fast-growing Tacos Mexicanos . The new restaurant has come to life with its bright bubblegum pink walls, café-style barstools, emerald green tile backsplashes, vintage Mexican tables, freshly painted murals and live ferns. Lots of ferns. Another refreshing change was the option to sell alcohol, which Hernandez said was a piece that the couple always felt was missing at the food trucks.

The Coffee Cabin Co.

250 Saufley St. #607

A new mobile coffee trailer, The Coffee Cabin Co. , has Pensacola buzzing. The trailer’s signature drinks play into the cozy theme, like the Mountain Mocha, flavored with white and regular mocha, and topped with whipped cream and a mocha drizzle. In addition to the cabin-themed options, there are also beach-inspired drinks as a nod to Pensacola, like the Coastal Dreams, flavored with mocha, salted caramel and topped with a salted caramel drizzle.

Flip-n-Yaki

501 S. Palafox St.

Flip-n-Yaki is one of the newer food trucks at The Garden. Owner of the Flip-n-Yaki food truck Tony Banawa said he started the fast-casual restaurant as a tribute to his family's tried and true Filipino recipes. However, he hasn't stopped there and has decided to also include dishes on the menu that are derived from other Asian cultures. The menu is small and simple, but captures a handful of signature dishes across the cultures, such as Thai, Japanese and Korean style food.

Pedro’s Tacos & Tequila Bar

6233 N. Davis Highway

Pedro’s Tacos opened in February after nearly a year and a half of anticipation. The Louisiana-based chain , with 22 restaurants in total, has slowly crept its way into Florida in recent years, Diaz said. Now locations are established in Pensacola, Perdido Key, Fort Walton Beach and Destin, with eyes on building locations in other regions of Florida such as Tallahassee and Tampa.

Guests have plenty of choices if looking for a plate hot off the grill, like the best-selling carne asada or the sizzling fajita plate. For smaller options, Diaz said you cannot go wrong with the restaurant's signature Mexican tacos, served with Mexican charro beans, rice, cilantro and onions.

Coastal Mini Donuts

1449 W. Nine Mile Road, #17

Whether you like your cake doughnut plain or stacked 3 inches high with toppings, Coastal Mini Donuts on 1449 W. Nine Mile Road is letting customers decide with a customizable line of miniature doughnuts.

A fraction of the price (and the guilt) of a full-size doughnut, the made-to-order doughnuts start out at $.75 a pop and increase in price by topping and quantity. Coastal Mini Donuts owner Tammy Tucker said you will get a lot of bang for your buck, as the combinations, like crowd-favorites key lime pie and strawberry cheesecake, are loaded with flavor.

La Michoacana P-Cola

5800 N. W St.

With over 100 flavors of hand-made popsicles, or paletas, to choose from and another 70 more ice cream varieties: La Michoacana P-Cola created one of Pensacola's newest haven for sweet treats .

One of the classics you can always find on a Michoacana menu is the sweet and spicy mangonada, a dessert crafted using fresh mango ice cream as a base and sprinkled with chamoy and tajin before being topped with more mango, tamarindo candy and a tamarin stick. There are also a few some savory snack items included on the menu, like the chicharron preparado, made with cabbage, pico de gallo, pork skin, sour cream, cheese and avocado. topped with chili and lime. Other staples include the elote corn, which can come with accompanying toppings like cheese or hot Cheetos.

Flour-ish Comfort Food Truck

Mobile food truck

Husband and wife duo Chase Gilroy and Jess McAtee launched Flour-ish Comfort Food Truck in September to bring from-scratch Italian fare to the streets of Pensacola through their commercial kitchen on wheels .

Not only does Flour-ish offer specialty pizzas both by the whole pie and by the slice, but they have also tapped into calzones or doughnut-like Strombolis, stuffed with toppings and cheese and paired with a side of sauce for dipping.

Gaby’s Taqueria

104 E. Gregory St.

Gaby’s Taqueria is one of Pensacola’s newest restaurants, having just opened in November. It’s the latest restaurant to open in a series of restaurants from the owners of Tacos Mexicanos. The food, curated with the help of kitchen operators Jose Maldonado and Kyle Smith, matches the sunny atmosphere. Grilled fish tacos were created to be a main attraction, served with a wedge of lime, slathered in homemade sauces and garnished with a citrusy, refreshing topper of Gaby's signature slaw.

Other light offerings to snack on — aside from the tempting street tacos — include fresh seafood ceviche, esquite (corn in a cup) and guacamole and chips. Another standout for the taco sport at the corner of Gregory and Tarragona streets is its all-day breakfast tacos and burritos.

Jumping Lomo Peruvian food truck

Mobile food truck

Jumping Lomo Peruvian food truck is full of cultural delicacies. The signature dish and the truck's namesake, the Jumping Lomo, is a best-seller. It is comprised of a sautéed sirloin steak, onions, tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and spices, served with white rice and French fries. Another dish considered to be among the most traditional on the menu is Peruvian ceviche, which is a blend of fresh fish and seafood cooked in lime juice, cilantro and Peruvian spices. The plate is served with red onions, Peruvian cancha, or fried corn, and sweet potatoes.

Miyako Steakhouse

1385 Shoreline Dr., Gulf Breeze

At Gulf Breeze's newest Hibachi restaurant, Miyako Steakhouse of Japan, customers are invited in on the action when it comes to watching their meal be prepared . The restaurant boasts an expansive indoor and covered outdoor seating area, in addition to a private seating section. The enclosed rooms aim to provide a classy, but comfortable environment for guests.

Each sushi dish is rolled with the utmost care and is meant to be visually appealing. Subtle touches, like the use of powder pink soy paper, set the rolls apart. In addition to the novelty items, Miyako offers all the old-reliable menu items, like stir-fried soba noodles, bento boxes and hibachi dinners.

Mango Mary’s

8491 Navarre Parkway, B1, Navarre

Mango Mary's , an outdoor seafood grill and daquiri bar, held its soft opening in July. Menu-wise, Vice President of Operations Alise McCreary said owner Clint Boutwell is bringing over "the best of our Mississippi food" to integrate into Mango Mary's menu, like the hand-cut cheese sticks chiseled off from a seven-pound block of mozzarella and The Grillehouse Dirty Martini adorned with blue cheese stuffed olives.

Wako Japanese Cuisine

5045 N. Ninth Ave.

Sarah Chen and her husband, Eason Lin, have built their new restaurant, Wako Japanese Cuisine , off the idea that sushi is about more than just getting food out to tables, but the artistry exercised with each plate.

The menu is divided into multiple sections, depending on the experience the customer is seeking. It starts with the restaurant's all-you-can-eat section, a la carte items, and then a Japanese hibachi menu. The all-you-can-eat dinner, offered at $30.95 per person, also includes a soft drink and iced tea with unlimited refills or an alcoholic beverage.

The menu includes appetizers, salads, rolls, special rolls, teriyaki dishes, fried rice and desserts, and each item is made fresh-to-order, meaning nothing is already half-ready when it is ordered.

The Gulf Breeze Shop

203 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

A local coffee shop has finally made its way into Gulf Breeze . The location at 203B Gulf Breeze Parkway, next door to Innerlight Surf Shop, set up as a prime place to get a caffeine fix before heading out for a long day on the beach.

The Gulf Breeze Shop menu covers all the classics in its newly designed menu, with 12-ounce and 16-ounce sizes, and a 24-ounce option for iced drinks. Some of the more traditional drinks include the macchiato, café au lait, americano and the cold brew. Other specialty beverages include a caramel macchiato, honey latte or vanilla cappuccino. The shop then offers a variety of syrups and sauces to help customize the beverage, such as cinnamon, lavender, cherry, toffee nut and two sugar-free flavors in vanilla and caramel.

Bear Fruit Bowls and Coffee

41 Fort Pickens Road

Bear Fruit Bowls and Coffee is a new space where patrons can relax, unwind and enjoy a hand-scooped acai bowl. Customers will begin with a base flavor of either organic acai, dragon fruit, pure coconut or blue spirulina. Then, they can choose a protein of either almond or peanut butter. The fun really gets started with everyone's favorite: the toppings. Customers can choose from any four of the 12 toppings to be lined up in rows on the top of the bowl, such as goji berries, cacao nibs, granola and mango cubes. The bowl is topped off with a drizzling finisher of their choice, with options such as Nutella, honey, agave nectar or elderberry syrup.

Delicias Latin Food and Bar

1741 E. Nine Mile Road, Suite 1

Delicias Latin Food and Bar is a place to find authentic foods that showcase the owners' Dominican roots. The cuisine is intended to bring the flavors of the Caribbean to the Panhandle, with items such as yuca mash, fried plantains and tropical fruits all incorporated into the menu. Some of the items that star on the Delicias menu, like the Latin chicken croquettes — deep-fried, dumpling-like, stuffed balls of goodness — are near impossible to find locally.

Sir Richards

2719 E. Cervantes St.

The popular dive bar, Sir Richards, reopened as a non-smoking facility in early 2022 after it closed just months prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new owners renovated the space and reopened, keeping as much as they could, while fancying things up a bit.

Additions to the physical space are being built on as well, such as an outdoor patio area that will extend seating options for customers. There also will be an opportunity for patrons to order from a British food truck parked outside. The main offering, a family recipe of fish and chips, will be identical to the classic entrée served at O'Riley's. Other menu items will be available.

Eurasian Bistro

10015 N. Davis Highway, Suite 600

Guests at Eurasian Bistro can expect to be greeted by BellaBots — chest-high robots, with a black-and-white cat motif — programmed to perform a table-to-table food service. The robots are programmed to deliver drinks and even react to guests with animated facial expressions and high-pitched warnings, such as to "be careful" before reaching for a hot plate.

The bistro will be led by three generations of chefs, highlighting authenticity through dishes like pho noodle soup, banh mi sandwiches and vermicelli with grilled meat. The owner also added items to the menu that have picked up popularity in American culture, like milk tea in black, Thai green tea and taro with heavy cream.

Hattie Marie’s Cafe

105 Louis St.

Hattie Marie McGary has been dreaming of opening a restaurant since she was a young girl. Now at 77 years old, she has set out to prove it is never too late to bring those dreams to life with her new soul food restaurant, Hattie Marie's Cafe.

From 6 to 10 a.m., hearty plates of eggs, meat and breads fall in the $5 to $7 range, while à la carte breakfast sandwiches, such as a classic sausage biscuit or a bacon, egg and cheese, fall in the $3 to $6 range. Starting at 11 a.m., lunch kicks into full swing with chicken, pork, fish, beef and ribs entrees available. The meals come with sides customers can choose from, such as corn bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, macaroni and cheese, green beans and fries.

Ăn Ăn

Mobile food truck

Milton's new Asian-American fusion food truck , Ăn Ăn , is a culmination of love and passion from Vietnam native Nga "Nina" Fulk and her American husband, Greg Fulk. Ăn is the Vietnamese word for eat, and the food truck's name is a reflection of the food truck's fusion concept. Customers can find different varieties of the authentic Vietnamese banh mi sandwich and a good ol' American smash burger all under the same roof.

SodaShine

4531 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

After two Navy wives were uprooted to Pensacola in 2018, they were back to the drawing board to find a way to get involved in their new community. SodaShine , a mobile soda and sweet shop stationed at 4531 Gulf Breeze Parkway, became that outlet.

There are over 30 different set flavor combinations for the drinks, along with the option of creating your own mix. The drink categories are first broken down by their base, such as Coke, Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, lemonade and Barq's Root Beer. Once a customer chooses their base, the drinks are then categorized even further by their added flavors using syrups, creams and fruit purees.

The Grid Arcade Bar

2414 N. Pace Blvd.

The Grid Arcade is packed with over 30 nostalgic video games, and also contains a package store setup of beer and wine with more alcohol offerings planned to come. Guests are greeted by '80s-themed music videos playing on the big screen under the neon lights that illuminate the space.

Currently, customers cannot purchase alcoholic drinks on the premises. The owner is seeking to work through a county ordinance preventing the bar from selling beer and wine for on-site consumption within 1,000 feet of an active child-care center.

Public Affairs Gastropub

Mobile food truck

Public Affairs Gastropub is a mobile food truck that provides home-cooked meals for those looking to grab a bite to eat after later shifts. The owner’s vision for his own business was to create all the foods that would embody a gastropub, but without the brews.

The menu items are familiar enough to appeal to the average barfly — like a house burger, fries or grilled cheese — but come with a twist. The signature fries, for instance, aren’t just pulled out a freezer, but transformed into a poutine with hand-cut, skin-on potatoes loaded with gravy, cheese curds and green onions.

Cold Breeze

3026 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

As the bubble tea craze continues to soar, Gulf Breeze now has its own customizable bubble tea bar, filled with 16 different milk tea flavors and 20 different topping varieties. The new shop, fittingly named Cold Breeze for its location at 3026 Gulf Breeze Parkway, combines all of the classics with fun, experimental flavors.

Customers can mix in the house-made soft and squishy tapioca pearls to their drink, or choose from eye-catching toppers such as the grass jelly boba, egg pudding, green apple poppers or the most popular — brown sugar crystal boba.

Fanny Lou’s Ice Cream

3101 E. Cervantes St.

There is a brand new homemade ice cream shop in the East Pensacola Heights neighborhood. Gary Rhodes opened his shop on 3101 E. Cervantes St. in a former Subway building, naming the powder blue and pink parlor Fannie Lou’s Ice Cream in tribute to his late grandmother.

Popular flavors include the Mississippi Mud, an ice cream version of Fannie Lou's signature dessert. The ice cream is a mix of the chewy brownie, rich fudge, ooey-gooey marshmallow and salty pecan. Rhodes has also concocted his own original Pensacola-themed flavors, which include the Bushwacker, Graffiti Bridge and DeLuna Spiced Chocolate, and a tasty treat with a misleading name: Pelican Poo.

Maynard’s Donuts

875 E. Nine Mile Road

Maynard’s Donuts is now bringing the good stuff to people on East Nine Mile Road after opening its second location earlier this year. The second Maynard's storefront will be packed with changes, including a drive-thru option and an expanded menu that features 100 different doughnut varieties every day. There also will be a significant menu expansion outside of just doughnuts, with a full ice cream menu with doughnut-based desserts.

Summer’s Sushi

Mobile food trailer that comes to you

Pensacola veteran chef Summer Rushing, with the help of her family, launched a new food truck that serves sushi . Out of Summer's dozen or so signature rolls, five will make an appearance on the mobile menu, including the roll that started it all. The "Summer Roll," one of the cooked options on the menu, is made using teriyaki salmon, avocado, cucumber and imitation crab.

The Grillehouse Steak & Seafood

8491 Navarre Parkway, Navarre

Navarre's newest steakhouse, The Grillehouse Steak & Seafood , opened in November on 8491 Navarre Parkway as the final phase of a two-part restaurant concept by chef Clint Boutwell. Unlike the feet-in-the-sand, drink-in-your-hand atmosphere Mango Mary's offers, The Grillehouse provides a more upscale dining experience where you sip on bourbon and cut into a 35-day dry-aged ribeye.

The menu also shows off some of the finer things in life, with entrees like the Gulf Fish de Provence, grilled shrimp skewers and wide variety of chargrilled steaks. On the beef section of the menu, one of the decadent "chef's recommendations" includes The Oscar ($67), an 8-ounce filet topped with royal red shrimp, lump crab, asparagus and béarnaise sauce set atop a jumbo lump crab cake with the choice of two sides.

Jon Smith 8268376001

5100 N. Ninth Ave., Suite J924, inside Cordova Mall

Jon Smith Subs has officially opened in Pensacola, with plans for more locations to open throughout Florida. The restaurant has grown in popularity since opening in 1988 with signature sandwich creations such as the best-selling steak bomb, a grilled sirloin steak sandwich that is loaded onto freshly baked bread, topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone and mayo.

Crumbl

844 Gulf Breeze Parkway

Pensacola’s Crumbl cookie cult following is sprinkling into Santa Rosa County, with a second location coming to Gulf Breeze Proper this December at 844 Gulf Breeze Parkway. The Gulf Breeze proper location will incorporate the same rotating menu that the franchise follows nationwide, with a posts on the company’s social media teasing each week’s options.

Zaytouna

440 E. Chase St.

Zaytouna Greek and Lebanese Restaurant at 440 E. Chase St. may be new to Pensacola, but owner Mazin Mustafa has a small restaurant empire under his belt in Louisiana where he has been honing the same menu and recipes since 1992.

Zaytouna offers a variety of small plates and entrees that can be either be ordered individually or together to mimic a Middle Eastern breakfast spread. If you choose the combination plate, either for two people or three, you can try a little bit of everything, including the homemade feta cheese salad, hummus, kibbi, falafel, grape leaves, cabbage rolls, rice and a combination of chicken and gyros.

Poke Bowl

209 Gulf Breeze Parkway

"Healthy fast food" is the best way to describe Gulf Breeze 's latest sushi burrito and boba spot, Poke Bowl , according to manager Sopheak "Sophie" Pin. Pin said the concept of hand-rolling your poke bowl into a seafood wrap may generate some inquisitive looks from customers, but once they have tried it, there's nothing but rave reviews.

At Poke Bowl, you pay by the scoop of protein — think tuna, spicy salmon, shrimp tempura and teriyaki chicken. You can then load up a dozen free toppings and sauces like edamame, pineapple, corn and cucumber, or go with four premium options for about $2 more.

Wingstop

1551 E. Nine Mile Road

Wingstop opened its third location in the Pensacola area in July. The franchise has been popping up in other Pensacola locations such as Bayou Boulevard and Mobile Highway, but each location has its own best-sellers, like the lemon pepper for the Bayou Boulevard shop and the Louisiana rub for Mobile Highway. Even though each location replicates the same menu and similar price.

Maker’s Coffee Co.

422 S. Palafox St.

Maker's Coffee Co. owner Caleb Pierce said the goal of Maker's, located at 422 S. Palafox St., is to provide a space for customers to pursue their passions and staff to be developed as leaders for wherever they end up next. The coffee roaster that Maker's will be using, Proud Mary, is an Australian-based coffee company that Pierce tasted and fell in love with during one of his travels.

Both the food and drink menus at Maker's are intended to be simple, with a few special seasonal flavors on rotation for drinks. In addition to the café classics like a cappuccino and americano, Maker's will have options like chai teas, ceremonial matcha and even blended babyccinos for the kids.

Beardless Brewhaus

5139 Elmira St., Milton

Beardless Brewhaus in Milton has finally reopened in a brand new space. One of the main appeals of the new spot at 5139 Elmira St. is that it is five times the size of the former space at 6820 Caroline St., allowing the owners additional space for a tap room, brewery and functions like weddings or office parties. Also, brewers have been exploring new, limited batch specials like the Watermelon Candy Sour and the Riverwalk Ginger Grapefruit Shandy. These are in addition to their reliable best-sellers, like their Kayak Fuel.

Gud Vybz Jamaican Grill

7999 Pensacola Blvd.

Jamaican entrepreneur Nash Smith expanded his hidden gem restaurant Gud Vybz Jamaican Grill from Milton to a second location in Pensacola. The second location will carry over the same island feel of the original Milton spot, but will have more space to hold themed events for the community, such as date nights and game nights. And of course, the art and music will stay the same, as they are an integral piece of Jamaican culture. The Milton location serves as a prototype for what he hopes will be a thread of similar restaurants.

KJ’s Fried Kitchen

4801 N. Palafox St.

Pensacola native Kristie Johnson opened KJ's Fried Kitchen at 4801 N. Palafox St. The concept started as a rotating food truck that she opened in 2020 with a menu revolving around, as the name suggests, all things fried, from chicken, to pork chops, to ribs. But it also has more than what meets the eye, such as hand-patted hamburgers, grilled barbecue chicken sandwiches and one of her favorites, the homemade Southern collard greens. Her Southern sides, such as mac and cheese, coleslaw and fried okra, are just as important as the entrees, she said.

Wah Gwaan Food Truck

Mobile food truck

When Pensacola food truck owner Kobi West went on a self-discovery journey to learn more about his Jamaican roots , he realized his fascination with the country's culture — and its jerk pork and chicken. He decided to take what he learned from the restaurants and open his own venture, which soon became Wah Gwaan Jerk Food Truck . West now co-owns and runs the truck alongside his girlfriend, Thalia Garcia.

The menu serves up jerk chicken and pork, marinated and smoked for more than 13 hours, Jamaican coco bread, jerk tacos and more. Sides include rice and peas, plantains, steamed veggies and mac and cheese and other items.

Breakfast Bros

6305 N. Ninth Ave.

Wyatt Kalichman, 27, and his 21-year-old brother, Jack Kalichman, have been cooking side-by-side on the flattop for years, gaining status as local legends for the famous breakfast sandwiches they would make fresh every morning inside their grandmother's gas station in southern Florida. Now, they are bringing their best recipes to Pensacola through their food truck, Breakfast Bros.

The truck's menu hosts an egg and cheese sandwich with choice of bacon, sausage or ham on top at $5, or "The Heart Attack" for $8. Once the truck gets rolling, it will be adding on other homestyle classics, like biscuits and gravy, and possibly venture into the early-lunch territory with some chicken tenders.

Texan B’s BBQ

Mobile food truck

If there's a major event in Pensacola, there is a good chance Texan B's BBQ food truck will be there. Owner Gabriel Mason replaced the former barbecue truck in September to launch the new endeavor.

His Texas-styled menu is built around top-sellers like his pulled pork and prime brisket plates, along with loaded Texas nachos topped with sour cream, hot sauce and jalapenos. He also offers some unique items others may not have tried, such as his blueberry chipotle sauce. He said he is also looking to bring weekly specials along with the daily menu.

Taqueria Catra-MEX

4306 N. Davis Highway

Pensacola chef Edgar Peralta set out to prove that flavors of Honduran and Mexican cooking are a perfect pairing through his new fusion food truck, Taqueria Catra-MEX , 4306 North Davis Highway.

Dishes that may seem unusual at first, such as the mojarra frita, or a fried whole tilapia with rice, beans, salad and valentina sauce, are commonplace to him. The $13.99 plate can also be ordered "Honduran style," which would substitute the rice for the plantains.

One of the most popular Mexican plates is the carne asada, Peralta said, made with roast beef and accompanied by rice, refried beans salad, tortillas, roasted onion and a toreado jalapeno for $13.50. But trending items, such as the birria tacos, are a close second.

Slim Chickens

8006 Navarre Parkway, Navarre

For all the Navarre residents craving home-fried chicken on the run, Arkansas-born restaurant Slim Chickens opened its newest location Halloween day on 8006 Navarre Parkway. The Southern-style chicken joint prides itself on its fresh, 24-hour buttermilk-brined tenders that merited the company's name in 2003, accompanied by Southern sides like fried okra and 17 different sauces.

Mediterranean Table

Mobile food truck

Pensacola food truck owner Ali Kara doubles as an emergency medical technician and the owner of a Mediterranean food truck , The Mediterranean Table, which debuted in October. The menu is concise, offering three core items — the Casbah sub, chakchouka and fries, and chicken burger — along with one rotating special. There is also the option to add a side of hummus or fries to the order.

The chakchouka ($10), a blend of peppers, onions and tomatoes simmered down and served over a bed of fries, is particularly special to his family, Ali said, since Israel and Algeria are the only countries known to serve the dish. The Casbah sub ($8), a nod to one of the oldest cities in Algeria, is known for its street-food style. It is made with fresh ground beef mixed with Mediterranean spices, grilled with onions, eggs and American cheese. Even the seemingly Americanized chicken burger ($7) has its own twist and is infused with Mediterranean spices and made with freshly ground chicken as it would be in Algeria, where few foods are sold pre-sliced or processed.

The Handlebar

319 N. Tarragona St.

Debuted in 1983, The Handlebar became a hub for inexperienced but charismatic aspiring musicians to take the stage for the very first time and for seasoned local artists to cement their legacies as local legends . Handlebar General Manager Robert Goodspeed said the team plans to keep it a place for the local people to learn how to perform, but also attract big-name artists. And so far, it's done just that.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Every new Pensacola area restaurant that opened in 2022: 70+ new restaurants, bars, more