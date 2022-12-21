Read full article on original website
Related
MMAWeekly.com
UFC flyweight Jeff Molina suspended by Nevada Athletic Commission
The Nevada Athletic Commission has suspended UFC flyweight Jeff Molina. According to UFC broadcast partner ESPN, the reason for his ban is not known, but it is likely related to an investigation into the fight between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke on November 5. In the hours leading up to...
MMAWeekly.com
See how UFC fighters celebrated the holidays
When it comes to the holiday season, UFC fighters are a festive bunch. Many fighters gave a glimpse into how they spent the holidays on social media. Some spent time with family and friends, others traveled to exotic locations, and several showed off their holiday pajamas and season attire.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC reveals 2022 Submission of the Year nominees: Cast your vote
Toyo Tires presents the 2022 UFC Honors Submission of the Year nominees. Make your selection by voting in the Community tab on the UFC YouTube channel or on other UFC social channels. Four athletes were nominated in the category: Islam Makhachev, Jessica Andrade, Jiri Prochazka, and Zhang Weili. Makhachev scored...
MMAWeekly.com
Tracy Cortez talks mental health and UFC Orlando removal: ‘It broke me’
UFC women’s flyweight Tracy Cortez is ranked No. 13 in the women’s 125-pound division and only fought one time in 2022. She was expected to face Amanda Ribas at UFC Orlando on December 3. Shortly after officially weighing in, Cortez was removed from the fight card for undisclosed reasons.
MMAWeekly.com
Khamzat Chimaev: ‘Nobody wants to fight me’
No. 3 ranked UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev is having problems finding an opponent for his next fight and says nobody wants to fight him. Chimaev is willing to accept fights in either the welterweight or middleweight divisions. However, he failed to make weight for his scheduled welterweight match against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September forcing a last-minute shakeup of the main card.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC reveals their 2022 pick for Fighter of the Year
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) revealed their picks for the 2022 year-end awards including Knockout of the Year, Submission of the Year, and Fighter of the Year. In a video released on Saturday, the fight promotion named their 2022 Newcomer of the Year, Upset of the Year, Submission of the Year, Fight of the Year, Knockout of the Year, and Fighter of the Year. Welterweight champion Leon Edwards received two awards.
Comments / 0