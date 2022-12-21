No. 3 ranked UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev is having problems finding an opponent for his next fight and says nobody wants to fight him. Chimaev is willing to accept fights in either the welterweight or middleweight divisions. However, he failed to make weight for his scheduled welterweight match against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September forcing a last-minute shakeup of the main card.

