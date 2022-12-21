Read full article on original website
Great 8 Classic Tournament set to tipoff Wednesday
Jefferson City — Some exciting high school basketball matchups are set to tip-off here in the Capital City. Joe Machens Great 8 Classic begins tournament play Wednesday. The teams participating from Mid-Missouri are Fatima, Helias, Jefferson City, and Capital City. The other four teams are out-of-state opponents which include...
Woman dies in Camden County crash
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One woman died and two people were injured after two trucks crashed Monday afternoon in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt, of Linn Creek, was traveling east on Highway 54 near Tangle Drive when he traveled off the right side of the road, began to skid and eventually crossed the center of the road into the westbound lanes.
One dead after Christmas Eve crash in Morgan County
One person is dead after a crash on Christmas Eve in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report, it happened on Highway 50, west of Lewis Drive. Kristan R. Price, 26, of Florence, was driving a 2007 Ford Focus east on 50 when it drifted...
2023 Jefferson City Election candidates finalized
Jefferson City — Tuesday was the last day to file for open seats in Jefferson City's government. Here is the list of candidates who chose to run for office on Election Day scheduled for April 4, 2023. Mayor (four-year term):. Ron Fitzwater. City Prosecutor (two-year term):. Gaylin Carver. Municipal...
Jefferson City Police Department announces additional officers on duty this weekend
Jefferson City — The Jefferson City Police Department announced Tuesday that additional officers will be on duty this weekend for the New Year’s holiday. In a press release, the department stated that there will be an additional emphasis on enforcing traffic laws and seat belt violations. “We encourage...
Boil advisory issued in Osage County
Osage County — A boil water advisory has been issued for Osage County Public Water District #4 due to a water main break. The cities primarily affected are Argyle and Koeltztown. The boil advisory is in effect until further notice.
Fulton asks residents to conserve natural gas
FULTON — The City of Fulton is asking its residents to conserve natural gas in order to reduce demand. "Severe weather across the country is putting a strain on the nation’s natural gas system," a press release sent by City of Fulton read. "Winter weather causes an increase in the natural gas usage which can lead to increased costs for gas."
