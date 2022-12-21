ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

krcgtv.com

Great 8 Classic Tournament set to tipoff Wednesday

Jefferson City — Some exciting high school basketball matchups are set to tip-off here in the Capital City. Joe Machens Great 8 Classic begins tournament play Wednesday. The teams participating from Mid-Missouri are Fatima, Helias, Jefferson City, and Capital City. The other four teams are out-of-state opponents which include...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Woman dies in Camden County crash

NEW BLOOMFIELD — One woman died and two people were injured after two trucks crashed Monday afternoon in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt, of Linn Creek, was traveling east on Highway 54 near Tangle Drive when he traveled off the right side of the road, began to skid and eventually crossed the center of the road into the westbound lanes.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
One dead after Christmas Eve crash in Morgan County

One person is dead after a crash on Christmas Eve in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report, it happened on Highway 50, west of Lewis Drive. Kristan R. Price, 26, of Florence, was driving a 2007 Ford Focus east on 50 when it drifted...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
2023 Jefferson City Election candidates finalized

Jefferson City — Tuesday was the last day to file for open seats in Jefferson City's government. Here is the list of candidates who chose to run for office on Election Day scheduled for April 4, 2023. Mayor (four-year term):. Ron Fitzwater. City Prosecutor (two-year term):. Gaylin Carver. Municipal...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Boil advisory issued in Osage County

Osage County — A boil water advisory has been issued for Osage County Public Water District #4 due to a water main break. The cities primarily affected are Argyle and Koeltztown. The boil advisory is in effect until further notice.
Fulton asks residents to conserve natural gas

FULTON — The City of Fulton is asking its residents to conserve natural gas in order to reduce demand. "Severe weather across the country is putting a strain on the nation’s natural gas system," a press release sent by City of Fulton read. "Winter weather causes an increase in the natural gas usage which can lead to increased costs for gas."
FULTON, MO

