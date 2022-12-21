NEW BLOOMFIELD — One woman died and two people were injured after two trucks crashed Monday afternoon in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt, of Linn Creek, was traveling east on Highway 54 near Tangle Drive when he traveled off the right side of the road, began to skid and eventually crossed the center of the road into the westbound lanes.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO