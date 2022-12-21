ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Nell Nolan; Ladies Leukemia League, N.O. Lawn Tennis Club, ESU Tea, Patio Planters

With a projected attendance of almost 800 people and the Hilton Riverside’s Grand Ballroom as the venue, the all-volunteer Ladies Leukemia League staged its Fête de Noël, titling it “A Cure Would Be So Sweet.” Christmas-themed tables were centered with candy cane “trees” atop red-and-white striped ribbons to capture that spirit. As for the luncheon, attendees enjoyed a tasty arugula salad, braised beef short ribs and spiced cheesecake.
Who inspired you in 2022? Todd Graves, Kim Mulkey, more Louisianans share their answer.

We’ve become who we are through other people. That’s Roy Petitfils’ take on an old African proverb that speaks to the importance of those who inspire us. “We’re naturally mimetic — we see and repeat,” said Petitfils, a therapist at Pax Renewal Center in Lafayette. “We want to model ourselves after others. We do it naturally and mostly unconsciously.”
Remaking Our Streets: Terry Parkway, from all-American suburban spine to global landing spot

Named for a real estate developer’s daughter, Terry Parkway is the trunk that supported spreading branches of classic, Space-age suburbia. At the foot of Terry Parkway, there were once oak woods. Within one mid-20th century generation, the area went from rabbit hunting territory to a continuous landscape of cozy, cookie-cutter ranch houses and automobile-accessible strip malls.
Remaking our Streets: Tchoupitoulas Street transforms from port service to budding hip corridor

Growing up in the 1960s, Paul Bel remembers a very different Tchoupitoulas Street than the one he sees today as he looks out from his workshop on the corner of Ninth Street. "This used to be all manufacturing along here, people making steel harnesses and other things for the ships," he said, gesturing up and down the long central strip of Tchoupitoulas in the Irish Channel.
The year in New Orleans music: Did y'all hear all that racket?

You wouldn’t be alone if you thought 2022 passed by in a blur. After close to two years of pandemic-forced pauses and cancellations, concerts, festivals and events bounded back with fervor in 2022. By the spring, New Orleans musicians were back to steady work — while also back to fighting old battles over fair pay, access and the ability to do their jobs in public.
Andrew's Angle: Let's walk together into 2023

It’s usually around Thanksgiving when I look back at the 11 months that have just passed and ask, “What were the top stories of the year?”. I asked the question out loud sometime last month, and a colleague and I were in agreement — there had been no undisputed seminal moment to 2022, in local news at least. There was no hurricane, no rise of COVID-19, no major election surprise. And all that was good news.
Algiers church, destroyed by tornado, 'will rise again'

St. Mark Baptist Church was founded by Black people who were enslaved on the surrounding property, and it stood the test of time for 180 years, until the Dec. 14 tornado dismantled the building. Now, the pastor, Rev. Lonnie Williams, and his congregation of 50 are looking to rebuild from...
New Orleans exhibit brings Notre Dame Cathedral's epic story to visitors, through tablet tech

For centuries, the great Gothic cathedral formally known as Notre Dame de Paris has been the site of major events in France’s history. It has been a magnet for visitors who have marveled at its vast, stunning interior; the three rose windows; and the gargoyles, the splendidly ugly creatures jutting over the pavement that were built as downspouts to direct rainwater away from the stone structure.
Photos: Bonfires on Mississippi River levee light the way for Cajun Santa

Fireworks and bonfires warm a chilly night on Christmas Eve Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the Mississippi River levee in Gramercy. Dozens of bonfires in St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes lit the way for Papa Noel, the Cajun Santa Claus, as he flew across south Louisiana to bring toys to boys and girls. The Christmas Eve tradition dates to the 1700s.
From the Files of The Farmer

Mandeville officials last week set the stage for annexation of a 30-acre site between La. 22 and West Causeway Approach. The property is scheduled to be developed as a shopping center that will house a Sav-A-Center, bank, restaurant and business offices. It is located between Tiffany Lanes and Moores Road.
Newcomb potters crafted hot chocolate set in traditional tall, slender silhouette

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. Hot chocolate is a favorite holiday treat. But the consumption of chocolate as a drink dates back more than 3,000 years in the cultures of Mesoamerica, with “chocolate” deriving from the Aztec word “xocóatl.” When chocolate was adapted as a luxury item in Europe after the 1500s, special vessels developed around serving hot chocolate in its sweetened form.
LPB to recognize role model high school students statewide

Louisiana Public Broadcasting has launched the 28th annual Louisiana Young Heroes program to identify students statewide as Louisiana Young Heroes in 2023. A Young Hero is defined as an exceptional individual who has excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character. Parents, principals, teachers, guidance counselors, family members, and friends who know of high school students deserving of recognition for their tenacity, good work and commendable deeds are encouraged to nominate them.
As New Orleans thaws, how hot will it be this weekend?

After shivering for days, it appears the cold spell has loosened its grip on Louisiana. New Orleans can expect highs in the 70s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday night the low will be close to 40 degrees and Tuesday will reach a high of 55...
