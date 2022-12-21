CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures continue to climb as we approach the end of the year in Northeast Ohio. The National Weather Service’s forecast for tomorrow is calling for highs around 40 degrees with breezy conditions. Skies could be mostly sunny before clouds increase late in the day. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30s. For Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO