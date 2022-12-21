Read full article on original website
Goodwill, Empire Fire Companies to Consolidate in 2023
POTTSTOWN PA – More money for operations is targeted for distribution to the Goodwill Fire Steam Engine Company during the first quarter of 2023 from Pottstown Borough following its plan, announced during November (2022), to consolidate Empire Hook and Ladder Fire Company and Goodwill into “one cohesive entity” under Goodwill’s banner.
First ‘Pottstown Polar Run’ Launches Jan. 1 in Park
POTTSTOWN PA – Applications are being accepted for the inaugural Pottstown Polar Run, scheduled to be held New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2023) at Riverfront Park, 102 College Dr., as an out-and-back 5K course along the Schuylkill River Trail. The race will be timed by Chester County Racing Services.
Padre Pio Center in Barto Opens 2023 with State Grant
BARTO PA – The National Centre for Padre Pio Inc., an internationally recognized shrine built at 111 Barto Rd. to honor a Roman Catholic saint, will begin 2023 with the benefit of a $22,090 state grant to increase its security and help protect it from hate crimes. The funding...
Redner’s Fast Fuel-Up Opens as New ‘Gateway’
GRAND OPENING – A decades-old blighted property that stood at the northwestern corner gateway to Lower Pottsgrove, which the township Board of Commissioners sought to rescue and revive for a period almost as long, has finally been replaced. The property’s owner, Redner’s Markets Inc., on Monday (Dec. 26, 2022) displayed grand opening signs for its new Fast Fuel-Up station, and an employee was seen occupying its kiosk to welcome customers. The company cleaned up the parcel at North Charlotte and Mervine streets and installed the fueling station to help it compete against similar retailers. It also agreed to limit the height of some signage to make it look more physically attractive, township Manager Ed Wagner told commissioners last week. The station had been scheduled to officially open about a week earlier, Wagner noted, but was delayed by some inspections and final finishing work.
Reward Offered for Tips Regarding Boyertown Fraud
BOYERTOWN PA – A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of four suspects, wanted by the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department, who allegedly defrauded a Boyertown convenience store. The incident merited this week’s “Crime of the Week” distinction from Crime Alert Berks County, the organization providing the financial incentive.
Monday Broken Pipe Floods Part of Frederick Living
UPPER FREDERICK PA – A broken attic water pipe in the main building of Frederick Living, 2849 Big Rd., prompted members of New Hanover Volunteer Fire & Rescue Services to respond Monday (Dec. 26, 2022) at about 1:30 p.m. to control and stop the cascading flow of water. A...
Police Rush Sunday to North Coventry on ‘Prank Call’
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A “prank call” report of a shooting on Christmas Day (Dec. 25, 2022) at about 2:59 p.m. prompted “a heavy police response” that blanketed the area around Blossom Way in North Coventry Township, its police department said. The law enforcement presence...
Psychiatrist, Pennsburg Doctor Probe ‘Winter Blues’
PENNSBURG PA – Don’t let holiday-related stress or a winter scarcity of sunlight put you in a less than jolly mood. Two Lehigh Valley Health Network physicians, one of whom practices in Pennsburg, say there are steps you can take to beat the winter blues. Listeners can hear all about them in the latest edition of the network’s “Healthiest You” podcast.
