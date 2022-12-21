ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting recently launched “Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a five-episode podcast about the search for solutions to Philadelphia’s rising gun violence. Yvonne Latty, director of the Logan Center, and Sammy Caiola, WHYY’s gun violence prevention...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Camden schools to return to masking for 2 weeks after winter break

This story originally appeared on 6abc. All students and staff in the Camden City School District will be required to wear masks for the first two weeks after winter break. The district announced the two-week mandatory masking policy, while noting the state’s recent increase in COVID, flu and RSV cases.
CAMDEN, NJ
Ed Yong on Animal Perception and the Pandemic

Science journalist Ed Yong is a must-read — with his in-depth reporting, his beautifully told stories, and spot-on analysis. He is one of the go-to-journalists for the most up-to-date and accurate information on the pandemic. On top of his reporting, he also published a book in 2022, called “An...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware proclamation aims to ‘shine a light’ on dangers of antisemitism

Top Delaware leaders gathered in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon in an effort to raise awareness about the threat anti-semitism poses. Governor John Carney signed a proclamation as part of the “Shine a Light” campaign calling attention to the growing problem of antisemitism. It’s part of a number of events in Delaware and around the nation designed to highlight the threats that hateful words and actions pose to members of the Jewish community.
DELAWARE STATE
Bucks County vote moves Pennsylvania closer to certifying election

A suburban Philadelphia county elections board voted Tuesday to certify its November results, a development Pennsylvania officials had said was required before they can issue a statewide certification. Bucks County government spokesman Jim O’Malley said its Board of Elections wrapped up certification, although litigation over recount requests has not ended....
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Atlantic City delays choice of developer for airport site

Atlantic City had been set to choose a development proposal Wednesday centered on high-end sports cars for a historic former airport property but dropped those plans after New Jersey officials asked them not to take the vote. The delay opens the door, or at least buys more time for, a...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Inflation and infrastructure costs are driving up water bills in the Delaware Valley

Water rates will increase in 2023 for hundreds of thousands of residents in our region — from Wilmington, Del., to the Pennsylvania suburbs. The most notable increase is from Pennsylvania American Water, whose customers will face a hike of 14%, which the utility says will help replace aging water infrastructure. The company originally proposed a 24% hike, which was met with pushback from the Office of Consumer Advocate.
WILMINGTON, DE
Local 98 employees plead guilty to fraud, embezzling union assets

Four former employees of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) have pleaded guilty in federal court to multiple charges, including stealing from a union employee benefit plan. They were charged alongside former Local 98 business manager John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty and former president Brian Burrows, who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Spread the word: Trenton is now down to 1 hospital

St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J. is now under the auspices of Capital Health. As of 12:01 Wednesday morning, the merger between the regional health provider and the 150-year-old hospital became official. Also, St. Francis Hospital is no more — It’s now a standalone emergency department with several outpatient...
TRENTON, NJ
Camden County nearly doubles the capacity of its EV charging network

When Camden County installed infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations in 2013, more than 97,000 electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. that year, according to Argonne National Laboratory. Those stations have not been upgraded since, until recently. County officials unveiled upgraded charging stations for electric vehicles, or EVs, Tuesday...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Salvation Army Captain dances for donations in Philadelphia

Captain Olguens Fils-Aime grew up with the Salvation Army and now gives back in his own special way. Originally from Haiti, Fils-Aime remembers going to the Salvation Army church and receiving help with his elementary and high school tuition. “I’ve been living in the states for 17 years now and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
