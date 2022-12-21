Read full article on original website
Chester County to introduce mobile mental health crisis unit as part of revamped 3-pillar system
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The need for mental health services in Chester County is growing faster than local agencies’ ability to provide it.
Philly Mayor Jim Kenney looks back at chaotic year, maintains he won’t resign
July 4 may have been the low point of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s 2022. Following a shooting that injured two Philadelphia police officers assigned to the city’s Independence Day festivities, Kenney lamented the stress his job requires. “I’ll be happy when I’m not mayor and I can enjoy...
‘Considered last if considered at all’: Stop and frisk’s impact on Black women and co-victims of violence
How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer to Philly’s gun violence crisis? Get in touch. For artist and activist Zarinah Lomax, Philadelphians are “trying to take measures in their hands because there’s such a level of atrocity in our city.”
Navigating ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’ content
WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting recently launched “Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a five-episode podcast about the search for solutions to Philadelphia’s rising gun violence. Yvonne Latty, director of the Logan Center, and Sammy Caiola, WHYY’s gun violence prevention...
Camden schools to return to masking for 2 weeks after winter break
This story originally appeared on 6abc. All students and staff in the Camden City School District will be required to wear masks for the first two weeks after winter break. The district announced the two-week mandatory masking policy, while noting the state’s recent increase in COVID, flu and RSV cases.
Southwest meltdown: Frustrations mount for stranded travelers in Philly, across country
This story originally appeared on 6abc. It’s being described as one of the worst airline meltdowns in U.S. history. The ripple effect from the winter storm that gripped much of the nation last week is still impacting travelers in Philadelphia. A majority of the cancellations on Monday were Southwest...
Ed Yong on Animal Perception and the Pandemic
Science journalist Ed Yong is a must-read — with his in-depth reporting, his beautifully told stories, and spot-on analysis. He is one of the go-to-journalists for the most up-to-date and accurate information on the pandemic. On top of his reporting, he also published a book in 2022, called “An...
Cancer-causing benzene will not be monitored at former PES refinery site in 2023
The company redeveloping the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery site in South Philadelphia plans to stop monitoring for benzene at the end of this year. The cancer-causing chemical has been found at high levels at the property line even after the refinery shut down. Neighbors, advocates, and experts have called for the monitoring to continue.
Delaware proclamation aims to ‘shine a light’ on dangers of antisemitism
Top Delaware leaders gathered in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon in an effort to raise awareness about the threat anti-semitism poses. Governor John Carney signed a proclamation as part of the “Shine a Light” campaign calling attention to the growing problem of antisemitism. It’s part of a number of events in Delaware and around the nation designed to highlight the threats that hateful words and actions pose to members of the Jewish community.
Bucks County vote moves Pennsylvania closer to certifying election
A suburban Philadelphia county elections board voted Tuesday to certify its November results, a development Pennsylvania officials had said was required before they can issue a statewide certification. Bucks County government spokesman Jim O’Malley said its Board of Elections wrapped up certification, although litigation over recount requests has not ended....
Atlantic City delays choice of developer for airport site
Atlantic City had been set to choose a development proposal Wednesday centered on high-end sports cars for a historic former airport property but dropped those plans after New Jersey officials asked them not to take the vote. The delay opens the door, or at least buys more time for, a...
Inflation and infrastructure costs are driving up water bills in the Delaware Valley
Water rates will increase in 2023 for hundreds of thousands of residents in our region — from Wilmington, Del., to the Pennsylvania suburbs. The most notable increase is from Pennsylvania American Water, whose customers will face a hike of 14%, which the utility says will help replace aging water infrastructure. The company originally proposed a 24% hike, which was met with pushback from the Office of Consumer Advocate.
Ethics board says Philly judge ruled on cases early to leave for trip
A Philadelphia judge attempted to rule on dozens of traffic citations before the scheduled hearing date because she planned to be in Florida that day, according to a report made public Monday by the Pennsylvania body that handles complaints of judicial misconduct. In a complaint filed with the state’s Court...
Local 98 employees plead guilty to fraud, embezzling union assets
Four former employees of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) have pleaded guilty in federal court to multiple charges, including stealing from a union employee benefit plan. They were charged alongside former Local 98 business manager John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty and former president Brian Burrows, who...
Spread the word: Trenton is now down to 1 hospital
St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J. is now under the auspices of Capital Health. As of 12:01 Wednesday morning, the merger between the regional health provider and the 150-year-old hospital became official. Also, St. Francis Hospital is no more — It’s now a standalone emergency department with several outpatient...
Camden County nearly doubles the capacity of its EV charging network
When Camden County installed infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations in 2013, more than 97,000 electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. that year, according to Argonne National Laboratory. Those stations have not been upgraded since, until recently. County officials unveiled upgraded charging stations for electric vehicles, or EVs, Tuesday...
Salvation Army Captain dances for donations in Philadelphia
Captain Olguens Fils-Aime grew up with the Salvation Army and now gives back in his own special way. Originally from Haiti, Fils-Aime remembers going to the Salvation Army church and receiving help with his elementary and high school tuition. “I’ve been living in the states for 17 years now and...
People’s Light Theatre hires security firm after threats to its holiday panto featuring a drag performer
At the center of the new holiday play at People’s Light Theatre in Malvern, Pa., “Alice in Wonderland, a Musical Panto,” is a giant cat played by the prominent Philadelphia drag performer Eric Jaffe. As the Cheshire Cat, dressed in an all-white bodysuit with sparkles, heavy cat...
As demand grows for children’s pain relievers, Delaware Valley experts offer safe alternatives and warnings of dosing errors
Both Dr. Mayank Amin and his wife are pharmacists. They’re also parents to a one-and-a-half-year-old child, with another on the way. They try to be well prepared for any illnesses or medical needs that may arise in their household, especially during winter with the rise of circulating seasonal viruses.
After leukemia diagnosis, drag performer Martha Graham Cracker is searching for a stem cell donor
For 17 years Martha Graham Cracker has given audiences everything she had in a drag cabaret act that has traveled throughout Philadelphia and beyond, performing regularly at Joe’s Pub in New York, a stint in Las Vegas, and even overseas. Martha also gave the world an original concept album.
