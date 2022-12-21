Read full article on original website
Related
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Georgia
ATLANTA -- Ohio State football is back in the College Football Playoff after backing in as a non-conference champion, and its reward is a matchup everyone’s waited a year to see against Georgia. The game between the Buckeyes and the Bulldogs will kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN...
Will Ohio State have Matthew Jones for its College Football Playoff game against Georgia?
ATLANTA -- Ohio State offensive lineman Matthew Jones has spent a good portion of the season dealing with an injury that has, at times, forced him to leave games for short stints. That injury forced him to miss the Michigan game after he left a win over Maryland in a...
Georgia vs. Ohio State Peach Bowl preview matchup: CB Kelee Ringo vs. WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
ATLANTA -- Saturday’s 2022 Peach Bowl playoff semifinal between Ohio State football and Georgia will decide who plays for the national championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 9. Each day this week, cleveland.com will preview a key matchup in the game. Today, Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo...
Ohio State football trying to win another national title with an offensive coordinator on his way out
ATLANTA, GA -- Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said he was with Ohio State about 90 percent of the time when the Buckeyes were in the thick of their Peach Bowl prep in Columbus. Ryan Day wanted Wilson to stick around, Wilson wanted to stick around if that’s what Day wanted, and the result is that Ohio State is once again chasing a national title with an offensive coordinator preparing to leave Columbus.
How Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud nearly became a Georgia Bulldog
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s first playoff appearance under Ryan Day became possible when Justin Fields joined a transfer out of Georgia in 2019. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart nearly stole one back a year later.
Ohio State football’s Georgia focus began before the Buckeyes knew they were Peach Bowl-bound
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football arrived in Atlanta on Sunday night to finalize preparations for Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia. That project began before OSU knew it would play the Bulldogs, or that it would even make the playoff. After the shock of a regular season-ending loss to Michigan, the team needed a new focus. So it shifted its mindset to the most plausible opponent it would face if it was pulled back into national championship pursuit.
Alabama’s already given Ohio State the aggressive blueprint to beat Georgia
ATLANTA — If Ohio State wants to beat reigning college football national champion Georgia, all it has to do is look at the last team to do so. Alabama thumped the Bulldogs in the 2021 SEC Championship by using a blueprint that the Buckeyes can apply this season and practically any under Ryan Day. All they have to do is throw the ball early and as often as possible.
Ohio State football braces for Stetson Bennett IV, the best 2-star, Juco transfer walk-on of all time
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Everything about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is contrary to the Ohio State football quarterback plan. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has built his program on searching every corner of America for elite quarterback talent, bringing those players to Columbus and developing them into Heisman Trophy finalists. He inherited Dwayne Haskins, pulled Justin Fields in through the transfer portal and got in on the ground floor of C.J. Stroud.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0