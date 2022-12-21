Read full article on original website
Ricky Rubio getting closer to season debut after practicing with Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers injured point guard Ricky Rubio won’t play on the team’s upcoming two-game road trip against Indiana and Chicago, but his return is on the horizon. Still recovering from a torn left ACL that has sidelined him for nearly a year, Rubio practiced Tuesday...
The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Rockets Game
Boston turning stops into above-the-rim finishes and a possession as good as any the home team had all night headline the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Rockets game. Boston Drive-and-Kicks Its Way to an Open Three Boston created quality shots in the first frame, but those looks weren't ...
Lakers News: Two Showtime Lakers Legends Nominated For Basketball Hall Of Fame
Pau Gasol may not be the only Laker headed to Springfield next year.
Kevin Love says Kyrie Irving’s jersey should be retired by Cleveland Cavaliers: ‘Not even a question to me’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving continued to stupefy the crowd inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with clutch mastery and entrancing dribbles in the face of suffocating double-teams, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love started having flashbacks. “Seen that before,” Love told cleveland.com of Irving’s performance. “The shots...
Herrington: Something has struck at the core of the Grizzlies
The Grizzlies played as if their noisy, high-profile loss to Golden State had knocked the wind from them, and they were able to catch their breath only fleetingly.
Dome sweet dome; What’s up with Myles Garrett? Retiring Kyrie Irving’s Cavs number: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss Cleveland’s football stadium and a potential dome; whether Kyrie Irving’s number should be retired by the Cavaliers; and what Donovan Mitchell can do to get back on track. Plus we answer a Hey, Terry question about Browns legendary lineman Dick Schafrath.
Kevin Durant sees Cleveland as another year closer after elite addition of Donovan Mitchell: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Earning their ninth win in a row after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers, 125-117, on Monday night, Kevin Durant is watching his Brooklyn Nets shed the drama label and come together as a more and more complete team. He has also watched the Cavs continue to grow with more continuity and an elite addition in the offseason.
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller also scored for Arizona, Connor Ingram made 28 saves and Jacob Chychrun had three assists to reach 102 for his career. The Coyotes have won two straight and are 5-1-1 at home in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena since returning from a 14-game, 33-day trip. “It feels great,” Carcone said. “Obviously, scoring a goal is the best thing you can do. The communication out there is unbelievable. They made it easy on me. I had a lot of energy. A little bit of nerves, which I think helped. Felt fresh.” Evan Rodrigues, Cole Makar and Mikko Rantanen scored for the Avalanche, who have lost three straight to Arizona for the first time in nine seasons. Colorado is 6-3-1 since forward Nathan MacKinnon went out with an upper-body injury Dec. 5.
An efficient Kevin Durant, blistering 3-minute drill from Kyrie Irving doom the Cavaliers: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A familiar sight in a familiar arena. With the 2016 NBA Champions banner hanging over him, former Cavalier Kyrie Irving treated the not-so-welcoming crowd to a dazzling three-minute, 3-point shooting display as he and Kevin Durant combined for 64 points to help the Brooklyn Nets humble the Cleveland Cavaliers, 125-117, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday night.
