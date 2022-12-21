Read full article on original website
Ohio State football trying to win another national title with an offensive coordinator on his way out
ATLANTA, GA -- Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said he was with Ohio State about 90 percent of the time when the Buckeyes were in the thick of their Peach Bowl prep in Columbus. Ryan Day wanted Wilson to stick around, Wilson wanted to stick around if that’s what Day wanted, and the result is that Ohio State is once again chasing a national title with an offensive coordinator preparing to leave Columbus.
Will Ohio State have Miyan Williams for its College Football Playoff game against Georgia?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Chip Trayanum was not expecting to be one of the players chosen to represent Ohio State during one of its first media opportunities in preparation for Saturday night’s College Football Playoff game against Georgia. The decision was made last minute for him to replace Miyan Williams...
How Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud nearly became a Georgia Bulldog
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s first playoff appearance under Ryan Day became possible when Justin Fields joined a transfer out of Georgia in 2019. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart nearly stole one back a year later.
Georgia vs. Ohio State Peach Bowl preview matchup: CB Kelee Ringo vs. WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
ATLANTA -- Saturday’s 2022 Peach Bowl playoff semifinal between Ohio State football and Georgia will decide who plays for the national championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 9. Each day this week, cleveland.com will preview a key matchup in the game. Today, Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo...
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Georgia
ATLANTA -- Ohio State football is back in the College Football Playoff after backing in as a non-conference champion, and its reward is a matchup everyone’s waited a year to see against Georgia. The game between the Buckeyes and the Bulldogs will kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN...
Ohio State football’s Georgia focus began before the Buckeyes knew they were Peach Bowl-bound
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football arrived in Atlanta on Sunday night to finalize preparations for Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia. That project began before OSU knew it would play the Bulldogs, or that it would even make the playoff. After the shock of a regular season-ending loss to Michigan, the team needed a new focus. So it shifted its mindset to the most plausible opponent it would face if it was pulled back into national championship pursuit.
What is Ohio State football’s depth chart against Georgia in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Much of Ohio State football’s season unfolded under the cloud of who might be available for the next game. Not Saturday’s Peach Bowl against Georgia. The Buckeyes’ playoff roster is set, and for better or for worse, it will be the one that decides whether they are national championship caliber.
Georgia’s defense back to basics to prepare for Ohio State football’s unique threat in Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football needs a bounce-back performance in Saturday’s Peach Bowl against Georgia after closing the regular season with a thud against Michigan. The Bulldogs are trying to bury some parts of their last performance, too. LSU put up a crisp 502 passing yards and...
Ohio State football braces for Stetson Bennett IV, the best 2-star, Juco transfer walk-on of all time
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Everything about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is contrary to the Ohio State football quarterback plan. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has built his program on searching every corner of America for elite quarterback talent, bringing those players to Columbus and developing them into Heisman Trophy finalists. He inherited Dwayne Haskins, pulled Justin Fields in through the transfer portal and got in on the ground floor of C.J. Stroud.
