Read full article on original website
Related
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: What’s around the corner for the EV market in 2023?
Greetings, readers. As Haje and Christine told you last week, this week’s Daily Crunch will look a bit different, given they are both taking some time off. But you’ll still get some TC tidbits during this typically slow news week. I’ll also be sharing some of our favorite stories of the year from TC and TC+, so let’s get going! — Neither Christine nor Haje.
TechCrunch
Embracing digital commerce may be retailers’ best bet for staying ahead of a fast-moving industry
Between livestreaming and big players like TikTok, Amazon and Twitter getting into e-commerce in the metaverse, social commerce is going to be a force to be reckoned with. This market’s gross merchandise value in the U.S. is expected to be $99 billion by 2025, and it’s expected to grow 25% each year, according to GP Bullhound Global Insights’ Technology Predictions 2023 report. That is compared to China’s $1.02 trillion market, predicted to grow at 26% each year. Overall, the market is forecast to hit $3.8 trillion by 2030.
TechCrunch
It’s all in the (lack of) details: 2022’s badly handled data breaches
Here is a look back at this year’s badly handled data breaches. Chipmaker giant Nvidia confirmed it was investigating a so-called “cyber incident” in February, which it later confirmed was a data extortion event. The company refused to say much else about the incident, and, when pressed by TechCrunch, declined to say how it was compromised, what data was stolen, or how many customers or employees were impacted.
TechCrunch
Uber and Amazon blasted for poor working conditions for gig workers in India
The research project, which collaborated with partners at the University of Oxford, said the aforementioned firms did not provide fair pay, fair contracts, fair management, fair representation or fair working conditions to their gig workers. The firm studied 12 firms and granted unicorn Urban Company a score of seven out...
TechCrunch
Y Combinator-backed Poly uses AI to generate art assets
Poly is essentially a stock asset library along the lines of Adobe Stock and Shutterstock but populated exclusively by AI generations. While platforms like Getty Images have banned AI-generated content for fear of potential legal blowback, Poly is barreling full steam ahead. “Almost everyone knows the all-too-common pain of searching...
TechCrunch
Baidu starts offering nighttime driverless taxis in China
Starting this week, the public can ride its robotaxis in Wuhan between 7 am and 11 pm without safety drivers behind the wheel. Previously, its unmanned vehicles could only operate from 9 am to 5 pm in the city. The updated scheme is expected to cover one million customers in certain areas of Wuhan, a city of more than 10 million people.
TechCrunch
There is no ‘Next Twitter,’ and that’s OK
First, though, lest at the outset I seem dismissive of the people who rely on Twitter for their livelihood (freelancers, comedians, sex workers, etc.), I don’t mean that there will be no negative effect on anyone from a valued platform disappearing. Their loss is real, as is that of any other group that ultimately found Twitter to be a suitable tool for their use. I hope these folks find something that works for them.
TechCrunch
An EV-plosion awaits in 2023, and it’ll be packed with tech
Over the next year, that landscape will develop beyond the foundations of 2022. Here are some of our best guesses for what you can expect. There will be a race to sell U.S.-built EVs in the first quarter. The Inflation Reduction Act, which the Biden administration passed in August, has...
TechCrunch
Don’t stop writing, or your words will vanish off the page
As a writer, you’ll often find yourself reaching for the save button. It is your lifeline, after all. A short power cut or a computer snafu is all it takes to make all of your hard work crumble to nothingness, after all. But what if there was no save button? What if there was no staring out of the window for inspiration, no pauses to think of a witty turn of phrase, and no way to stop for a break? What if this was like the movie Speed 2, except instead of a boat, you’re on a bus? What if, when you slow down, it explodes? Well. Welcome to the world of extreme writing.
Comments / 0