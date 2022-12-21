Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State football trying to win another national title with an offensive coordinator on his way out
ATLANTA, GA -- Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said he was with Ohio State about 90 percent of the time when the Buckeyes were in the thick of their Peach Bowl prep in Columbus. Ryan Day wanted Wilson to stick around, Wilson wanted to stick around if that’s what Day wanted, and the result is that Ohio State is once again chasing a national title with an offensive coordinator preparing to leave Columbus.
C.J. Dippre, Ohio State football transfer tight end target, chooses Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finished as the runner-up in another foray into the transfer portal. Maryland tight end C.J. Dippre announced Tuesday that he plans to transfer to Alabama. He named the Crimson Tide and OSU as his top two teams after recently visiting both programs. While...
Ohio State football’s Georgia focus began before the Buckeyes knew they were Peach Bowl-bound
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football arrived in Atlanta on Sunday night to finalize preparations for Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia. That project began before OSU knew it would play the Bulldogs, or that it would even make the playoff. After the shock of a regular season-ending loss to Michigan, the team needed a new focus. So it shifted its mindset to the most plausible opponent it would face if it was pulled back into national championship pursuit.
Will Ohio State have Matthew Jones for its College Football Playoff game against Georgia?
ATLANTA -- Ohio State offensive lineman Matthew Jones has spent a good portion of the season dealing with an injury that has, at times, forced him to leave games for short stints. That injury forced him to miss the Michigan game after he left a win over Maryland in a...
Georgia vs. Ohio State Peach Bowl preview matchup: CB Kelee Ringo vs. WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
ATLANTA -- Saturday’s 2022 Peach Bowl playoff semifinal between Ohio State football and Georgia will decide who plays for the national championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 9. Each day this week, cleveland.com will preview a key matchup in the game. Today, Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo...
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Georgia
ATLANTA -- Ohio State football is back in the College Football Playoff after backing in as a non-conference champion, and its reward is a matchup everyone’s waited a year to see against Georgia. The game between the Buckeyes and the Bulldogs will kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN...
What is Ohio State football’s depth chart against Georgia in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Much of Ohio State football’s season unfolded under the cloud of who might be available for the next game. Not Saturday’s Peach Bowl against Georgia. The Buckeyes’ playoff roster is set, and for better or for worse, it will be the one that decides whether they are national championship caliber.
Ohio State football braces for Stetson Bennett IV, the best 2-star, Juco transfer walk-on of all time
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Everything about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is contrary to the Ohio State football quarterback plan. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has built his program on searching every corner of America for elite quarterback talent, bringing those players to Columbus and developing them into Heisman Trophy finalists. He inherited Dwayne Haskins, pulled Justin Fields in through the transfer portal and got in on the ground floor of C.J. Stroud.
Georgia’s defense back to basics to prepare for Ohio State football’s unique threat in Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football needs a bounce-back performance in Saturday’s Peach Bowl against Georgia after closing the regular season with a thud against Michigan. The Bulldogs are trying to bury some parts of their last performance, too. LSU put up a crisp 502 passing yards and...
Alabama’s already given Ohio State the aggressive blueprint to beat Georgia
ATLANTA — If Ohio State wants to beat reigning college football national champion Georgia, all it has to do is look at the last team to do so. Alabama thumped the Bulldogs in the 2021 SEC Championship by using a blueprint that the Buckeyes can apply this season and practically any under Ryan Day. All they have to do is throw the ball early and as often as possible.
Can the Bengals’ offensive line hold strong without La’el Collins? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The streak is over. After playing every game this season with the same offensive line starters, the Cincinnati Bengals’ front has taken a big hit. Right tackle La’el Collins is out for the foreseeable future. That means the Bengals will put their trust in swing tackle and three-year pro Hakeem Adeniji.
Hakeem Adeniji’s new but familiar role at right tackle is ‘business as usual’ for the Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Hakeem Adeniji has worn many hats throughout his short career. The Bengals’ offensive lineman as played at both right guard and both tackle positions in three seasons with Cincinnati. But Adeniji is now seeing his role expand once again after right tackle La’el Collins suffered a season-ending ACL injury against the Patriots last weekend.
How the Bengals can clinch the AFC North in Week 17
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are winners of seven in a row and playing some of the best football in the league. And due to that, they’ve kept themselves alive for the AFC’s top seed as well as for the AFC North. With a win over the...
Patriots QB Mac Jones on low block to Eli Apple: ‘No intention to hurt anyone’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is facing discipline for a controversial play he had this past weekend. The NFL will fine Jones $11,139 for a low block he had on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in the Patriots’ 22-18 loss to New England on Christmas Eve, according to Pro Football Talk.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0