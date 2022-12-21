ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Are the Guardians done making offseason moves? (Podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians announced a pair of coaching staff moves prior to the holiday weekend, and added two minor league depth pitchers with invites to major league camp. Does this mean the club is finished making offseason moves?. Not necessarily. Cleveland could still pursue an extra bat...
NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL season has just two weeks left to play, and while there are handfuls of important matchups in Week 17, a few teams can clinch their place in the playoffs this season. Here are the playoff scenarios:. In the AFC, two divisions have already been...
DraftKings Ohio promo provides push to sign up before launch

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Betting apps are less than a week away from officially taking legal wagers in Ohio, and there’s not much time remaining...
Nash Central rallies come up short against Cleveland in Jacobs Christmas Classic

The Nash Central High School varsity basketball teams came up short in their attempts to reach the semifinals of the annual John Jacobs Christmas Classic Tuesday night at Cleveland High School. The Bulldog boys cut an 18-point lead down to eight in the fourth quarter but Cleveland held on for a 63-54 triumph in the final game of the day. The Lady Bulldogs are still seeking their first win after...
Saints could be a cautionary tale as the Browns cash in their chips for contention around Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND – Both teams were fighting fatigue and frost bite with a losing record. Only one was burying its bank account in the process. The bill is coming due for the Saints, who beat the Browns 17-10 on Sunday but spent their salary cap space like a child with their parents’ credit card for most of the last decade. New Orleans has circumvented the cap for six straight seasons by repeatedly converting player salaries into bonuses that don’t count against the cap but do add dead money to the end of a player’s contract.
Dome sweet dome; What’s up with Myles Garrett? Retiring Kyrie Irving’s Cavs number: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss Cleveland’s football stadium and a potential dome; whether Kyrie Irving’s number should be retired by the Cavaliers; and what Donovan Mitchell can do to get back on track. Plus we answer a Hey, Terry question about Browns legendary lineman Dick Schafrath.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: final days to secure $100 pre-launch offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio pre-registration is still open for prospective bettors, so utilize our FanDuel Ohio promo code here to score two must-have bonuses...
Online gambling in Ohio: Everything you need to know before launch

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online gambling in Ohio is set to launch on January 1, 2023. Sports fans in the Buckeye State have waited patiently...
