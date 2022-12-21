Read full article on original website
Painful truth about the Browns’ loss and their season was on display in the frigid weather – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 17-10 loss to New Orleans:. 1. A few times in his postgame interview, New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said: “We talked all week about how this game was going to be about mental toughness, and I thought our guys showed incredible grit.”
How USC players fared in NFL Week 16: Drake London continues impressive rookie season
As always, the USC football program is well represented in the NFL this season. Twenty former Trojans are currently on active rosters, with another 11 on injured reserve or practice squads. Every week, AllTrojans will provide a recap of how former USC players performed. Here’s a rundown of each ...
Are the Guardians done making offseason moves? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians announced a pair of coaching staff moves prior to the holiday weekend, and added two minor league depth pitchers with invites to major league camp. Does this mean the club is finished making offseason moves?. Not necessarily. Cleveland could still pursue an extra bat...
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Terrell Owens Calls Jerry Jones Seeking Tryout
Cowboys ex Terrell Owens, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, wants to play in the NFL again and become the oldest player to do so.
NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL season has just two weeks left to play, and while there are handfuls of important matchups in Week 17, a few teams can clinch their place in the playoffs this season. Here are the playoff scenarios:. In the AFC, two divisions have already been...
Can the Bengals’ offensive line hold strong without La’el Collins? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The streak is over. After playing every game this season with the same offensive line starters, the Cincinnati Bengals’ front has taken a big hit. Right tackle La’el Collins is out for the foreseeable future. That means the Bengals will put their trust in swing tackle and three-year pro Hakeem Adeniji.
Nash Central rallies come up short against Cleveland in Jacobs Christmas Classic
The Nash Central High School varsity basketball teams came up short in their attempts to reach the semifinals of the annual John Jacobs Christmas Classic Tuesday night at Cleveland High School. The Bulldog boys cut an 18-point lead down to eight in the fourth quarter but Cleveland held on for a 63-54 triumph in the final game of the day. The Lady Bulldogs are still seeking their first win after...
Georgia-Ohio State and Michigan-TCU concerns, confidence and expert analysis: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Two episodes of The College Football Survivor Show broke down the College Football Playoff semifinals set for New Year’s Eve between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State, and No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. On the latest episode available to all listeners,...
Saints could be a cautionary tale as the Browns cash in their chips for contention around Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND – Both teams were fighting fatigue and frost bite with a losing record. Only one was burying its bank account in the process. The bill is coming due for the Saints, who beat the Browns 17-10 on Sunday but spent their salary cap space like a child with their parents’ credit card for most of the last decade. New Orleans has circumvented the cap for six straight seasons by repeatedly converting player salaries into bonuses that don’t count against the cap but do add dead money to the end of a player’s contract.
Dome sweet dome; What’s up with Myles Garrett? Retiring Kyrie Irving’s Cavs number: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss Cleveland’s football stadium and a potential dome; whether Kyrie Irving’s number should be retired by the Cavaliers; and what Donovan Mitchell can do to get back on track. Plus we answer a Hey, Terry question about Browns legendary lineman Dick Schafrath.
Could the final two Browns games change Kevin Stefanski’s status? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What’s going on with Myles Garrett? Does Kevin Stefanski need to give up playcalling? Is Stefanski’s job as head coach safe?. Those are a few of the topics our Football Insider subscribers brought up for the Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast on Tuesday.
Five years later, the only loser in the blockbuster trade between the Cavs and the Celtics is Kyrie Irving
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The franchise is in flux. The on-court product looks underwhelming. The fan base cannot believe how small the return is on Kyrie Irving. Plug and play. Over the last five years, the above circumstances could describe all three teams Irving has played for during that span.
