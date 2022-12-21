Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Jersey flats explosion: Tenth person injured dies
A woman who was injured in an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey earlier this month has died, taking the death toll to 10. Kathleen McGinness, 73, lived in a building adjacent to Haut Du Mont flats in St Helier, which were destroyed in the early hours of 10 December.
BBC
Sandringham church at Christmas: 'Different vibe' for Royal watchers
The Royal Family has renewed its decades-long tradition of congregating at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Christmas Day. A lot has changed since their last festive gathering there in 2019, not least the passing of the country's longest-reigning monarch, so how did this year compare for the spectators?
BBC
Crews tackle large fire at Weston industrial estate
A large fire at an industrial estate has been brought under control, officials have said. Twelve fire engines were called out to the Oldmixon industrial estate in Weston-super-Mare at 23:30 GMT. Avon Fire and Rescue Service said the premises had been "badly damaged", but no casualties or injuries were reported.
BBC
Dog 'may have started fire' by switching hairdryer on
Firefighters have said a "freak" bedroom fire was seemingly started by a dog. Two crews were called to a house in Hawkwell Road in Hockley, Essex, at 18:43 GMT on Christmas Eve. They said they "quickly worked" to extinguish a "smouldering fire" in a bedroom after the pet apparently accidentally...
BBC
Buffalo blizzard: Storm turns city into 'war zone'
A severe winter storm that has swept across North America has left the city of Buffalo, New York, looking like a war zone, the state governor has said. Western New York State has recorded 28 weather-related deaths. "This is a war with mother nature and she has been hitting us...
BBC
Fresh appeal for Lyla Lake, 13, missing over Christmas
A 13-year-old girl from Basingstoke in Hampshire who has been missing for six days boarded a train to Reading before her disappearance, police have said. Lyla Lake was last seen at Reading train station on Wednesday 21 December at 21:57 GMT, officers said, as they escalated appeals for information. Her...
BBC
Four die after coach crashes on icy road in Canada
Four people died and dozens were injured after an intercity coach crashed in the Canadian province of British Columbia on Christmas Eve. "Extremely icy road conditions" are believed to have caused the vehicle to roll over near the town of Merritt on Saturday, police say. Temperatures had dropped to -3.9C...
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
BBC
The Senegal man on a mission to plant five million trees
A man in southern Senegal has set himself the ambitious task of planting five million trees over the next five years. This visionary project came to Adama Diémé when he returned home to the Casamance region in 2020 after a few years working in Europe. The 48-year-old was...
BBC
Children's social work agency spending soars, research suggests
A growing shortage of children's social workers in the UK means councils' spending on agency staff has increased sharply in five years, BBC News research suggests. Data from 125 out of 212 councils found spending up by almost two-fifths (38%). Council bosses in England fear spending more on agency staff...
BBC
Boscombe White Christmas Dip: Hundreds join in fancy dress swim
Hundreds of outdoor swimmers braved the temperatures for a Christmas dip on the Dorset coast. The annual White Christmas Dip, in aid of Macmillan Caring Locally, took place at Boscombe Pier. The event began in 2008 when the White family decided to wear fancy dress while joining a local swimming...
BBC
King Charles greets Sandringham crowds after Christmas Day service
King Charles has greeted crowds at Sandringham after attending a Christmas Day church service for the first time as monarch. The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, their children and other senior royals at the Norfolk estate. Crowds gathered outside St...
BBC
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity
Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
BBC
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
BBC
10 years after UK's first hand transplant, patient and surgeon meet again
On 27 December 2012, the UK's first hand transplant took place at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT). A decade on, we spoke to the patient and his pioneering surgeon. "Many patients say after surgery it is the small things that are the most significant to them," says Prof Simon Kay OBE, a consultant plastic surgeon.
BBC
England's Big Picture: Best of 2022
Join us as we take a few moments every day to relax and enjoy the beauty of England through the stunning images you send us. Last week (19 December to 25 December) we started our Best of 2022 countdown. In this gallery, we are sharing the remaining seven most popular images from the year, based on website views (from seven at the bottom, to number one at the top).
Comments / 0