Live Updates: Louisville Football's 2022 Early Signing Period
Wednesday kicks off the three-day 2022 Early Signing Period, with Louisville expecting to sign most of their current Class of 2023 commits.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2022 Early Signing Period is finally here. Between Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Friday, Dec. 23, Class of 2023 recruits have the option to preemptively sign with the schools to which they have committed to before the traditional National Signing Day in February.
Louisville will be no exception, as they are expected to sign a majority of - if not all - their current 2023 commits on the first day of the Early Signing Period.
Unlike last year, this class is expected to be larger than normal, primarily due to the coaching change and the moving pieces in the transfer portal that come with it. When everything is said and done, Louisville is expected to welcome over 30 high school prospects and Division I transfers.
Follow this page throughout the morning and next few days to receive live updates on who has signed and faxed in their National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals, as well as other related news.
NLI's can officially be signed and faxed starting at 7:00 a.m. EST.
Early Signing Period Start:
- 7:11 a.m. - Offensive lineman Madden Sanker is the first Cardinals commit to officially turn in his NLI. Check out his highlights and evaluation here.
- 7:35 a.m. - Luke Burgess is the second-straight offensive line commit to make things official with Louisville. Check out his highlights and evaluation here.
- 7:35 a.m. - We have our first flip of the day, as cornerback commit Rayquan Adkins has opted to sign with Cincinnati. Read more here.
- 8:02 a.m. - Defensive end Adonijah Green is the first defender to fax in their NLI to Louisville. Check out his highlights and evaluation here.
- 8:56 a.m. - Defensive end Micah Carter, a local product who plays down the street at St. X, is the latest to sign. Check out his highlights and evaluation here.
- 9:25 a.m. - Wide receiver William Fowles is the first offensive skill position prospect to ink his NLI with Louisville. Check out his highlights and evaluation here.
- 9:31 a.m. - Former Stanford defensive end Stephen Herron is the first transfer to make things official with Louisville.
- 9:40 a.m. - Back-to-back transfers have signed with the Cardinals, as former Penn State defensive lineman Rodney McGraw is now officially in the fold.
- 9:47 a.m. - It's back to the high school ranks, with in-state defensive lineman Saadiq Clements now signed with Louisville. Check out his highlights and evaluation here.
- 10:04 a.m. - Louisville has secured their first commit-and-sign of the day, landing former Purdue commit running back Keyjuan Brown. Check out his highlights and evaluation here.
- 10:34 a.m. - The Cardinals have landed their second commit-and-sign of the day, with former Cincinnati wide receiver Jadon Thompson signing his NLI
- 10:44 a.m. - Another transfer is in the fold. as former Baylor safety Devin Neal is the next to make things official with Louisville.
- 10:57 a.m. - Quarterback Pierce Clarkson is the first west coast prospect to make it official with Louisville. Check out his highlights and evaluation here.
- 11:37 a.m. - Make that three commit-and-signs for Louisville, as the Cardinals have landed former Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway.
- 12:15 p.m. - Linebacker Stanquan Clark, one of Louisville's top defensive commits in the class, is now officially a Cardinal. Check out his highlights and evaluation here.
- 12:56 p.m. - Tight end Jamari Johnson will reportedly not sign with Louisville today , and wait until next month to make his decision.
- 2:07 p.m. - Cornerback Aaron Williams, Louisville’s highest-rated defensive commit in the class, is officially a Cardinal. Check out his highlights and evaluation here.
- 2:36 p.m. - Cataurus Hicks is the second high school wide receiver to put pen to paper with Louisville. Check out his highlights and evaluation here.
- 3:41 p.m - Jahlil McClain has inked his NLI, making it back-to-back high school wide receivers to sign with Louisville. Check out his highlights and evaluation here.
- 7:10 p.m. - Former Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher, the sixth and final committed transfer for Louisville, is officially a Card.
Total Signees:
- OL Madden Sanker
- OL Luke Burgess
- DE Adonijah Green
- DE Micah Carter
- WR William Fowles
- DE Stephen Herron (transfer)
- DL Rodney McGraw (transfer)
- DL Saadiq Clements
- RB Keyjuan Brown
- WR Jadon Thompson (transfer)
- S Devin Neal (transfer)
- QB Pierce Clarkson
- WR Jimmy Calloway (transfer)
- LB Stanquan Clark
- CB Aaron Williams
- WR Cataurus Hicks
- WR Jahlil McClain
- DB Myles Slusher (transfer)
