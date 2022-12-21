Live Updates: Louisville Football's 2022 Early Signing Period

Wednesday kicks off the three-day 2022 Early Signing Period, with Louisville expecting to sign most of their current Class of 2023 commits.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2022 Early Signing Period is finally here. Between Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Friday, Dec. 23, Class of 2023 recruits have the option to preemptively sign with the schools to which they have committed to before the traditional National Signing Day in February.

Louisville will be no exception, as they are expected to sign a majority of - if not all - their current 2023 commits on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Unlike last year, this class is expected to be larger than normal, primarily due to the coaching change and the moving pieces in the transfer portal that come with it. When everything is said and done, Louisville is expected to welcome over 30 high school prospects and Division I transfers.

Follow this page throughout the morning and next few days to receive live updates on who has signed and faxed in their National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals, as well as other related news.

NLI's can officially be signed and faxed starting at 7:00 a.m. EST.

Early Signing Period Start:

Total Signees:

OL Madden Sanker

OL Luke Burgess

DE Adonijah Green

DE Micah Carter

WR William Fowles

DE Stephen Herron (transfer)

DL Rodney McGraw (transfer)

DL Saadiq Clements

RB Keyjuan Brown

WR Jadon Thompson (transfer)

S Devin Neal (transfer)

QB Pierce Clarkson

WR Jimmy Calloway (transfer)

LB Stanquan Clark

CB Aaron Williams

WR Cataurus Hicks

WR Jahlil McClain

DB Myles Slusher (transfer)

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter