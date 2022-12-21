ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Updates: Louisville Football's 2022 Early Signing Period

By Matthew McGavic
 6 days ago

Wednesday kicks off the three-day 2022 Early Signing Period, with Louisville expecting to sign most of their current Class of 2023 commits.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2022 Early Signing Period is finally here. Between Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Friday, Dec. 23, Class of 2023 recruits have the option to preemptively sign with the schools to which they have committed to before the traditional National Signing Day in February.

Louisville will be no exception, as they are expected to sign a majority of - if not all - their current 2023 commits on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Unlike last year, this class is expected to be larger than normal, primarily due to the coaching change and the moving pieces in the transfer portal that come with it. When everything is said and done, Louisville is expected to welcome over 30 high school prospects and Division I transfers.

Follow this page throughout the morning and next few days to receive live updates on who has signed and faxed in their National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals, as well as other related news.

NLI's can officially be signed and faxed starting at 7:00 a.m. EST.

Early Signing Period Start:

Total Signees:

  • OL Madden Sanker
  • OL Luke Burgess
  • DE Adonijah Green
  • DE Micah Carter
  • WR William Fowles
  • DE Stephen Herron (transfer)
  • DL Rodney McGraw (transfer)
  • DL Saadiq Clements
  • RB Keyjuan Brown
  • WR Jadon Thompson (transfer)
  • S Devin Neal (transfer)
  • QB Pierce Clarkson
  • WR Jimmy Calloway (transfer)
  • LB Stanquan Clark
  • CB Aaron Williams
  • WR Cataurus Hicks
  • WR Jahlil McClain
  • DB Myles Slusher (transfer)

Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Back for Louisville Football in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ever since the 2022 season ended for the Louisville football program, it has been a whirlwind of roster upheaval. Between players declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, transfers coming in and out, as well as new recruits joining the fold, at times it has been hard to track which scholarship players are joining, leaving and staying for another year.
Local ‘23 DL William ‘Woo’ Spencer Includes Louisville in Top Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even on Christmas Day, recruiting doesn’t stop for the Louisville football program. Class of 2023 defensive lineman William “Woo” Spencer, who plays just across the river from Louisville at New Albany (Ind.) Senior, announced his list of top four schools on Wednesday with the Cardinals still in the running. Kentucky, Michigan State and Mississippi State also made the cut.
Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 16 of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville football players continue to make significant impacts across the league. Here are how former Cardinals fared in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, as well as the previous weeks:. Jaire Alexander.
