Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Binance Dominates Bitcoin And Crypto Market Like Mt. Gox Once Did: Research
Since the collapse of FTX, once the second-largest exchange by trading volume, the crypto landscape has fundamentally changed, and it should come as no surprise to many that Binance has emerged as the big winner from the situation. Vetle Lunde, senior analyst at Arcane Research has published a detailed analysis of this.
bitcoinist.com
5 Best Crypto Performers During The 2022 Market Flop
The exuberant peaks of the crypto business in 2022 fell into an extended crypto winter and left many of the sector’s top companies belly up. The aftermath of the shutdown of several large cryptocurrency exchanges has made concerns about liquidity and solvency a big topic of conversation throughout the market.
bitcoinist.com
Top 5 Crypto To Keep An Eye On In 2023
The crypto market has had an eventful 2022. With the numerous collapses and bankruptcies that were witnessed this year alone, it comes as no surprise that the market is marking the end on a low note. However, as another year is ushered in, there are numerous cryptocurrencies in the space that offer opportunities in the coming year. Here is a list of assets that have proven and will continue to prove themselves.
bitcoinist.com
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ex-Binance CFO Wei Zhou
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at Bitcoinist decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. Zhou: “It won’t be business as usual for...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Memecoins January 2023 New Year Toon Finance Coin (TFT) Dogecoin (DOGE) Pancakeswap (CAKE)
Memecoins have been taking the world by storm as they shake the financial market bringing early investors millions of dollars in returns. Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 as a joke but has since become one of the most popular coins on the market. It has recently been making headlines due to its explosive growth and potential investment opportunities. If you’re curious about what Dogecoin is, how it works, and why it’s gaining so much attention, read on!
bitcoinist.com
Top ICO Crypto Presale to buy this 2023 Toon Finance Coin (TFT)
There have been a plethora of new cryptocurrency currencies released into the market, some with a calm demeanor and others with a storm. Toon Finance Coin is a relatively new cryptocurrency that has shown tremendous success in the short time since its ICO presale began. The Toon Finance Currency, a meme coin similar to Dogecoin based on warm and fuzzy cartoon characters, might give you a run for your money.
bitcoinist.com
NFTs On XRP Ledger Gain Momentum, But Still Lag Behind
Whoever thinks of XRP in 2022 will probably first think of the Ripple court case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is approaching its grand finale in the upcoming months. But there is also news about XRP that concerns the XRPL ecosystem. This news comes from the...
bitcoinist.com
Best Real Money Online Slots – Play Slots for Real Money
More online casinos are being opened regularly as the popularity of online gambling grows. As a result, hundreds of thousands of real money online slots are available online. However, choosing an online slot worth playing might take a lot of work with so many options. Top Real Money Online Slots:
bitcoinist.com
VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) on December 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VOB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. By providing a stable token economy and opportunities...
bitcoinist.com
LBank CEO Allen Wei Takes to Twitter to Address Cloud Service Provider Fud
A temporary outage of LBank’s trade platform in December sparked discussion among users about how exchanges should approach cloud hosting. LBank CEO Allen Wei addressed the issue during a Twitter Space AMA on December 26th. Why this matters: Veteran crypto exchanges like LBank are trying to uphold a long-standing...
bitcoinist.com
PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading Volume Rises After v2 Update Is Announced, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Popsicle Finance (ICE) See Massive Price Action
PancakeSwap (CAKE) has seen a rise in trading volume following the announcement of its v2 update. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has skyrocketed by 805%, currently in phase 3 of the presale. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is revolutionizing venture capital investments and crowdfunding. Popsicle Finance (ICE) has also skyrocketed over the past week.
bitcoinist.com
Winklevoss Twins, Gemini Face Class-Action Lawsuit Over $900 Million Crypto Mess
Who will be the next crypto top honchos to fall? Will it be the Winklevoss twins?. Investors have filed a lawsuit against embattled Gemini and its founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, accusing them of fraud and other crimes, reports disclosed Tuesday. A group of investors filed a class-action lawsuit in...
Comments / 0