Miami, FL

How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday Night

By Jayden Armant
 6 days ago

The Heat's four-game winning streak snapped against Bulls

A four-game road win streak set optimism high for Miami Heat fans.

Now, they are back to criticizing the team after a loss to the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night. Fans were upset despite the fact the Heat played without starters Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin, who were all dealing with injuries or ailments.

“The roster is garbage, but Spo has not been good either,” one user said. “No reason Dedmon is still the back up 5. Strus should be benched. In game adjustments have been really bad. Waiting too long to call a timeout, and not making subs quick enough.”

The frustration for Heat guard Max Strus is only growing as the season continues. He scored just four points against Chicago, shooting 1 of 9 from the field. Strus was one of Miami’s main 3-point shooters but has lost that efficiency. In the month of December, he has just two games where he shot higher than 30 percent from the arc.

The Bulls were in the midst of drama the past couple days. Stars Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan were reportedly having on-court tensions, and there were rumors Lavine was “not seeing eye-to-eye” with the Bulls organization. Fans scoffed at the Heat losing to a team with this much supposed disarray.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls

Amidst the criticism, there was at least praise for Bam Adebayo, who recorded another double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds.

The Heat face the Indiana Pacers Friday at 8 p.m.


Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .

Miami, FL
