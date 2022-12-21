The UNC football team will look to win its 10th game of the season Wednesday in San Diego, as the Tar Heels will take on No. 15 Oregon in the 2022 Holiday Bowl. Carolina hasn’t won 10 games in a season since 2015, but comes into the game on a three-game losing streak. The Ducks have lost two of their last three games. The bowl is UNC’s first-ever meeting with Oregon in football.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO