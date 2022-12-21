Read full article on original website
Knife-wielding suspect shot, killed by police in Ohio
Officers rendered first aid until medical workers arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
BCI investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Barberton
Barberton, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was fatally shot and killed by a Barberton police officer Monday morning after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife. A woman called police from the YMCA on W. Hopocan Avenue around 9 a.m. to report a man was threatening her and demanding her car keys and other property.
17-year-old boy shot in Garfield Heights
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy was found shot inside a car Tuesday morning. Garfield Heights police were called out to the 13500 block of Christine Ave. around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found the teenager inside a parked vehicle.
Memorial street sign for 9-year-old shooting victim urges to put guns down
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A memorial street sign is now up, for a little 9-year-old girl whose life was tragically and innocently taken four years ago when she was shot and killed sitting inside her mother’s car. “So we’re here today in support of Saniyah Nicholson,” said Marva Patterson,...
Teen male shot, wounded while sitting in car in Garfield Heights
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 17-year-old male was hospitalized Tuesday when he was shot while sitting in a parked car at a home near an elementary school, police say. Officers were called to the 13600 block of Christine Avenue just after 10:30 a.m., police say. The teen victim was found inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his upper back.
Barberton police shoot suspect; male transported to hospital
BARBERTON, Ohio — A suspect has died after being shot by Barberton police Monday morning. According to a news release, police responded to an attempted robbery around 9 a.m. on 500 Hopocan Ave. near a YMCA after a woman called authorities to report a man following her and demanding her car keys, among other property.
Akron man with warrant asks police for a ride: Brecksville Police Blotter
Warrant, Brecksville Road: On Nov. 21, police were dispatched to the intersection of Brecksville and Snowville roads regarding a suspicious situation. The officer was told a man seeking directions to the Akron Metro bus stop would flag him down. The officer located the Akron man, who said he needed help finding the bus stop.
Police report 2 Cleveland slayings in 24-hour period
CLEVELAND, Ohio – City police are investigating two homicides in back-to-back days. On Friday shortly before noon, officers responded to 8700 Willard Avenue, in the Cudell neighborhood, for a possible hostage situation. The caller reported hearing gunshots. Officers entered the home and found a 33-year-old woman on the kitchen...
Suspect shot, killed by Barberton police following alleged robbery attempt
BARBERTON, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Barberton, the Ohio Attorney General's Office confirmed to 3News. Barberton police later released more information, saying the incident was connected to an attempted robbery outside the YMCA on West Hopocan Avenue. A...
Cleveland woman murdered after possible hostage situation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in the city’s Cudell neighborhood and police said the suspect remains on the loose. Cleveland police said officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Willard Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after a person called 911 reporting a possible hostage situation with shots fired.
Woman dies outside of assisted living facility in Cleveland Heights, police say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A resident of an assisted living center died outside of the facility on Monday, according to police. Frances Washington, 72, was found about 8:20 a.m. outside of Forest Hills Place, at 3151 Mayfield Road, police said. Washington was found by members of the Cleveland Heights Fire Department. When they drove past the center, they saw Washington’s body on the ground near a corner of the building, police said.
Man who wanted granddaughter out of his home claimed she pulled a gun on him: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Family dispute: North Barton Road. At 1:40 p.m. Dec. 19, a man, 68, reported that his granddaughter, 26, pulled a gun on him, then hung up the phone. Police went to the house and learned that there was no gun one the scene. The man wanted his granddaughter to move out of his house.
Man attacks woman in hotel room: Avon Police blotter
A Florida man was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 23 for assaulting a woman in a hotel room. The woman had visible injuries to her face, including a large laceration above her nose and a darkened eye with a laceration, according to reports. She was treated by EMS at the scene and she told police she had met the man at a bar and helped walk him to his hotel room due since he was extremely intoxicated. The woman said he invited her into his room and then attacked her, slamming her head and face into a window sill. Police located the man and he denied assaulting the woman. Officers noticed all the blankets and sheets were disheveled and thrown off the bed and saw a blood stain on a blanket. There was also a large blood stain on the carpet directly under the window sill. The man was arrested and taken to the Lorain County Jail.
Barberton police officers shoot man they say charged at them with a knife
Barberton, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed by a Barberton police officer Monday morning after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife. A woman called police from the YMCA on W. Hopocan Avenue around 9 a.m. to report a man was threatening her and demanding her car keys and other property.
Woman arrested for striking stopped police car on I-271, then driving away: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Hit-skip: I-271 At 7:55 p.m. Dec. 24, an officer was tending to a disabled vehicle on I-271 southbound when a car skidded in snow and struck a guardrail, and then the back of the officer’s cruiser. The officer was not in the car at the time.
Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Warehouse District
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A passerby called police Christmas Eve after finding a man’s body laying on the ground in the Warehouse District. According to Cleveland police, the victim, identified as Shawn Lavelle Jackson, 48, of Cleveland, was found around 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of W. 3rd Street.
Teenage brothers arrested by Newburgh Heights police after crashing stolen Kia
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of teenage brothers were arrested by Newburgh Heights police last week after leading officers on a short chase before crashing a stolen Kia. The boys, ages 15 and 16, are from Cleveland but were spotted on Fleet Avenue in the bordering suburb around...
High Bond Set for Akron Man Accused of Assaulting Massillon PD
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond was set at $250,000 Friday for an Akron man, accused of driving into a Massillon police officer and two cruisers as the officers tried to arrest him following a pursuit. 28-year-old Samuel Parr is charged with felonious assault. He was driving...
8 shot, 2 killed during Christmas weekend in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police confirm two people were killed and six others were injured during a violent holiday weekend in Cleveland. As cold temperatures gripped the city beginning two days before Christmas, authorities found themselves dealing with various emergency calls. The first homicide took place just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to a home on the 8700 block of Willard Avenue for a "possible hostage situation" and found a 33-year-old woman in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, since identified as Brittney R. Snead, later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Video: Frantic search in Cuyahoga County Jail after inmate disappears
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team takes you behind bars to show you what happened in the Cuyahoga County Jail during a frantic search when an inmate disappeared.
