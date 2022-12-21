ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BCI investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Barberton

Barberton, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was fatally shot and killed by a Barberton police officer Monday morning after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife. A woman called police from the YMCA on W. Hopocan Avenue around 9 a.m. to report a man was threatening her and demanding her car keys and other property.
BARBERTON, OH
17-year-old boy shot in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy was found shot inside a car Tuesday morning. Garfield Heights police were called out to the 13500 block of Christine Ave. around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found the teenager inside a parked vehicle.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Barberton police shoot suspect; male transported to hospital

BARBERTON, Ohio — A suspect has died after being shot by Barberton police Monday morning. According to a news release, police responded to an attempted robbery around 9 a.m. on 500 Hopocan Ave. near a YMCA after a woman called authorities to report a man following her and demanding her car keys, among other property.
BARBERTON, OH
Police report 2 Cleveland slayings in 24-hour period

CLEVELAND, Ohio – City police are investigating two homicides in back-to-back days. On Friday shortly before noon, officers responded to 8700 Willard Avenue, in the Cudell neighborhood, for a possible hostage situation. The caller reported hearing gunshots. Officers entered the home and found a 33-year-old woman on the kitchen...
CLEVELAND, OH
Suspect shot, killed by Barberton police following alleged robbery attempt

BARBERTON, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Barberton, the Ohio Attorney General's Office confirmed to 3News. Barberton police later released more information, saying the incident was connected to an attempted robbery outside the YMCA on West Hopocan Avenue. A...
BARBERTON, OH
Cleveland woman murdered after possible hostage situation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in the city’s Cudell neighborhood and police said the suspect remains on the loose. Cleveland police said officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Willard Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after a person called 911 reporting a possible hostage situation with shots fired.
CLEVELAND, OH
Woman dies outside of assisted living facility in Cleveland Heights, police say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A resident of an assisted living center died outside of the facility on Monday, according to police. Frances Washington, 72, was found about 8:20 a.m. outside of Forest Hills Place, at 3151 Mayfield Road, police said. Washington was found by members of the Cleveland Heights Fire Department. When they drove past the center, they saw Washington’s body on the ground near a corner of the building, police said.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Man attacks woman in hotel room: Avon Police blotter

A Florida man was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 23 for assaulting a woman in a hotel room. The woman had visible injuries to her face, including a large laceration above her nose and a darkened eye with a laceration, according to reports. She was treated by EMS at the scene and she told police she had met the man at a bar and helped walk him to his hotel room due since he was extremely intoxicated. The woman said he invited her into his room and then attacked her, slamming her head and face into a window sill. Police located the man and he denied assaulting the woman. Officers noticed all the blankets and sheets were disheveled and thrown off the bed and saw a blood stain on a blanket. There was also a large blood stain on the carpet directly under the window sill. The man was arrested and taken to the Lorain County Jail.
AVON, OH
Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Warehouse District

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A passerby called police Christmas Eve after finding a man’s body laying on the ground in the Warehouse District. According to Cleveland police, the victim, identified as Shawn Lavelle Jackson, 48, of Cleveland, was found around 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of W. 3rd Street.
CLEVELAND, OH
High Bond Set for Akron Man Accused of Assaulting Massillon PD

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond was set at $250,000 Friday for an Akron man, accused of driving into a Massillon police officer and two cruisers as the officers tried to arrest him following a pursuit. 28-year-old Samuel Parr is charged with felonious assault. He was driving...
MASSILLON, OH
8 shot, 2 killed during Christmas weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Police confirm two people were killed and six others were injured during a violent holiday weekend in Cleveland. As cold temperatures gripped the city beginning two days before Christmas, authorities found themselves dealing with various emergency calls. The first homicide took place just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to a home on the 8700 block of Willard Avenue for a "possible hostage situation" and found a 33-year-old woman in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, since identified as Brittney R. Snead, later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
