Read full article on original website
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Matchups and Memories: Taking a look at the series history between FSU vs. Oklahoma
Florida State, looking to take the next step towards winning a national title, with a game against the Oklahoma Sooners being that first move. A plot point that now is occurring for the fourth time since 2000 and multiple times over the course of the series’ history, FSU and Oklahoma have met on the football field seven times overall with the Sooners leading the all-time series 6-1.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU strikes in the transfer portal again
FSU has once again proven its mettle in the transfer portal recruiting game; this time locking down the top-rated DL in the portal. For those keeping score at home that’s the top-ranked TE, OL, and DL in the fold. Three-star Kansas State commit Dylan Brown-Turner is reporting a new...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU arrives in Orlando for Cheez-It Bowl
‘Tis the season, and the Florida State Seminoles are bowl bound this week, touching down in Orlando, FL, to face the Oklahoma Sooners for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Christmas Day. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on December 29 and will broadcast on ESPN. Currently a 9.5-point favorite according...
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Baseball, Softball, and other sports news
In case you missed the last ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Basketball, Track, Softball, and other sports news. While almost every FSU sport has finished their season, we will continue to keep you up to date...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU lands transfer defensive lineman Braden Fiske
Florida State has secured another top player out of the transfer portal, today landing Western Michigan Broncos defensive lineman transfer Braden Fiske. Fiske was courted by several Power Five programs but was being most heavily pursued by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who brought him in for a visit earlier this month.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #21
Welcome to the 21st edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! FSU capped off its December signing period with 17 prep signees and 6 transfer portal additions for the 2023 class as we move into a new year. Who’ll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As always, head...
Comments / 0