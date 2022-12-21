ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona judge allows case challenging AG election results to proceed

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A month and a half after mid-term elections were held, an Arizona judge is permitting a lawsuit challenging the state's results for attorney general to proceed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHDbM_0jprgaxY00
An Arizona judge on Tuesday permitted Abraham Hamadeh's lawsuit challenging the results of the state's midterm elections to proceed. Photo courtesy of Abraham Hamadeh/Twitter

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month by the Republican National Committee and Abraham Hamadeh, the Republican candidate for secretary general who lost to Democrat Kris Mayers by 511 votes in the close Nov. 8 race in which more than 2.5 million ballots were cast.

Hamadeh is seeking "judicial intervention" to secure the accuracy of the results on accusations that errors were committed at some polling stations and in the processing of ballots.

In his ruling Tuesday, Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen said four of five claims made by Hamadeh can proceed with an evidentiary hearing scheduled for Friday.

The four counts to be examined are erroneous votes counted, electoral board misconduct, improper ballot adjudications and wrongful disqualification of provisional voters and early ballots.

Jantzen, who did not rule on the merits of the case, said Hamadeh has the burden of proving his allegations had an effect on the outcome of the election.

The ruling comes after a Maricopa County Superior Court judge earlier this week dismissed eight of 10 claims made by Republican Kari Lake, who is seeking to over turn the election results in the state's gubernatorial race, which she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Jantzen said in his ruling Tuesday that he is aware of that case, and this one differs in that Hamadeh is not accusing the state of purposefully interfering in the election for political purposes.

"It is simply alleging misconduct by mistake, or omission by election officials, led to erroneous count of votes and which if true could have led to an uncertain result," he said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Kari Lake’s ‘Expert’ Witness Undermines Her Election Lawsuit

Kari Lake’s bid to reverse her loss in the Arizona gubernatorial race was dealt an embarrassing blow by her own expert witness on Wednesday. After a judge dismissed eight of Lake’s 10 lawsuit claims, the first day of a trial on her two remaining allegations saw her cybersecurity expert put in a shambling performance from the witness stand. Clay Parikh, who previously spoke at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s voter fraud summit and was reportedly paid $250 by Lake’s attorney for his expert testimony, was grilled about claims that a Maricopa County official deliberately caused a printer error which produced ballots...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
507K+
Followers
70K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy