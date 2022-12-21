ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NY

New light is shining on Little Falls

If you haven’t noticed, things are looking a lot brighter in Little Falls based on an LED street lighting project that is currently underway. The project idea goes back a little over four years ago when City Engineer Chester P. Szymanski III started working in Little Falls. “I started talking to the New York Power Authority (NYPA), and they had this program on the table where they would finance the purchase of street lighting within a municipality so that they could purchase that lighting from National Grid.”
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Firefighters battle Christmas Day house fire in Oneonta

Oneonta, N.Y.-- Multiple fire departments in Otsego County were called to an afternoon house fire on Oneida Street in Oneonta. The first call for the fire came in at 12:30 this afternoon. When crews arrived, they found a fully involved mobile home. 8 fire departments were called to the scene of the fire.
ONEONTA, NY
Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster

SCHENECTADY, NY – Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department have announced a second suspect in the 2019 murder of Roscoe Foster has been arrested. “The Schenectady Police Department Detectives Division, assisted by the United States Marshalls and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, have made a second arrest in the shooting death of Roscoe Foster in January of 2019,” the department said today. Leffon Adams, Jr. 31, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy. The post Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster appeared first on Shore News Network.
SCHENECTADY, NY

