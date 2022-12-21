Read full article on original website
JustMyOpinion
6d ago
I lived in Tahoe in the med 80’s and the traffic was bad then. So cannot say it recently got bad, it’s ALWAYS been bad!
the fly
6d ago
STAY AWAY, say the residents…as the locals fill their pockets with tourists money. Who’s gonna pay your property taxes when you all are standing around with your pockets inside out…you hypocrites…!
Guest
6d ago
Lived in the area for 69 years. I just hate that the Truckee Meadows has become a plethora of people, places and things it’s taking way the natural beauty of Tahoe that will remain forever stop manning , building and Californian up this area enough !!!
