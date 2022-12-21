The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition was the recipient recently of an incredibly generous donation from Valley Wine and Liquor in Herkimer. Proprietor Anthony Gorea indicated that the money was raised using a bag sale ($2 per bag) over the past few weeks. If purchasers returned the bag and filled it, they were given a 10% discount. Coalition Director Kelly Brown stated, ”Valley Wine and Liquors has been a great supporter of the Coalition over the years. Their generosity came at a fortuitous time as we were contacted this week and asked if we could take care of two local “late” families- a single father with eight children and a mother with two. VW and L’s donation enabled us to give those kids a Christmas they’ll never forget.”

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO