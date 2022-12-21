Read full article on original website
New light is shining on Little Falls
If you haven’t noticed, things are looking a lot brighter in Little Falls based on an LED street lighting project that is currently underway. The project idea goes back a little over four years ago when City Engineer Chester P. Szymanski III started working in Little Falls. “I started talking to the New York Power Authority (NYPA), and they had this program on the table where they would finance the purchase of street lighting within a municipality so that they could purchase that lighting from National Grid.”
David C. Dunning 1943 – 2022
Ilion, New York – David C. Dunning, 79, of Otsego Street, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Little Falls Hospital. He was born Aug. 22, 1943, in Little Falls, son of the late Mary Margaret Block of Ilion and Howard Dunning, Sr., of Dolgeville. He was educated in Ilion schools and attended MVCC before working at Remington Arms, Ilion, retiring after 27 years of service. He was a veteran of the US Army. David was a gifted and talented artist. He was a communicant of Annunciation Church, Ilion. The most important things in David’s life were his family and his faith.
Herkimer County Hunger Coalition received donation
The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition was the recipient recently of an incredibly generous donation from Valley Wine and Liquor in Herkimer. Proprietor Anthony Gorea indicated that the money was raised using a bag sale ($2 per bag) over the past few weeks. If purchasers returned the bag and filled it, they were given a 10% discount. Coalition Director Kelly Brown stated, ”Valley Wine and Liquors has been a great supporter of the Coalition over the years. Their generosity came at a fortuitous time as we were contacted this week and asked if we could take care of two local “late” families- a single father with eight children and a mother with two. VW and L’s donation enabled us to give those kids a Christmas they’ll never forget.”
Martha Maria Staring 1991 – 2022
Little Falls, New York – Martha Maria Staring, age 30, a lifelong Little Falls resident, was tragically and suddenly taken from her cherished family and friends. Her passing occurred on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, New York. When her untimely passing occurred, she had the support of those who loved her at her bedside.
