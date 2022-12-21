ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough teen makes holiday wish for family of her own

By Lauren Peace
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CT5kF_0jprg9PI00
Peyton, 13, has been in foster care for the last eight years. She's hoping to be adopted into her forever home. [ PEZZ PHOTO | Provided ]

She wakes up each weekday around 7:30 a.m., so she’s ready to catch the bus an hour later.

She grabs a Pop-Tart for breakfast — the chocolatey ones are her favorite — or sometimes a bowl of cereal.

At school, she sits in classes like every other 13-year-old. There’s English and science. She really loves math.

But at the end of the day, when it’s time to go home, her life diverges from that of her peers. Instead of going back to parents, Peyton returns to her counselors at the group home for foster children in Hillsborough County, where she lives.

She’s one of more than 3,000 kids currently in the county’s care system, and one of more than 200 currently in need of adoption.

“I’m hoping for a mom and dad with kids in the house,” Peyton said of her ideal family. “I would like a dog. I’d like a room. I’d like allowance.”

Peyton has been in the foster care system for most of her life.

She was removed from her birth parents when she was 5. She and her three biological siblings have bounced between foster homes ever since — sometimes together, sometimes apart.

“I’m used to foster care,” said Peyton, picking at her pink and blue press-on nails. “It was scary at first, but I got the hang of it.”

She said she’s gained confidence at her group home over time — learning the ropes and taking on a role as “older sister“ to kids who are new. She likes to be a helper.

But more than anything, she said she craves a home of her own, with kind parents and siblings she can help care for. It’s her Christmas wish.

“And an iPod,” she added with a giggle.

“I’m hoping for a mom and dad with kids in the house,” Peyton, 13, said of her ideal family. “I would like a dog. I’d like a room. I’d like allowance.” [ PEZZ PHOTO | Provided ]

Peyton is bubbly and warm. Like many girls her age, she loves experimenting with makeup, doing her hair and talking curiously about the world around her. She’s interested in boys. She said she’s excited to finally be a teenager.

But age also plays a role in who gets adopted, according to Melisa Boone, an adoption recruiter for the Children’s Network of Hillsborough County.

Younger children are most likely to find home placements, Boone said. Teenagers, especially those 16-18, are in desperate need of families interested in fostering or adopting.

Peyton said that as the new year approaches, she hopes a family will open their hearts to her and to other children, too.

“Kids need help and need homes,” Peyton said. “I would like to be loved and cared for. I have a lot of love to give.”

• • •

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLDp5_0jprg9PI00

To learn more about Peyton and other children in need of adoption, visit: https://heartgallerytampa.org/our-kids/peyton/

If you’re interested in fostering children in Hillsborough County, visit: https://childrensnetworkhillsborough.org/fostering/fostering-faqs/

