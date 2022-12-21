Read full article on original website
New light is shining on Little Falls
If you haven’t noticed, things are looking a lot brighter in Little Falls based on an LED street lighting project that is currently underway. The project idea goes back a little over four years ago when City Engineer Chester P. Szymanski III started working in Little Falls. “I started talking to the New York Power Authority (NYPA), and they had this program on the table where they would finance the purchase of street lighting within a municipality so that they could purchase that lighting from National Grid.”
Helen Margaret Bluett 1939 – 2022
LITTLE FALLS – Helen Margaret Bluett, 83, of Little Falls, NY, formerly of Ilion, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica, NY, after a brief illness. Helen was surrounded by her grandchildren and visited by many of her loved ones. Helen was...
