If you haven’t noticed, things are looking a lot brighter in Little Falls based on an LED street lighting project that is currently underway. The project idea goes back a little over four years ago when City Engineer Chester P. Szymanski III started working in Little Falls. “I started talking to the New York Power Authority (NYPA), and they had this program on the table where they would finance the purchase of street lighting within a municipality so that they could purchase that lighting from National Grid.”

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO