ESA/Hubble & NASA, O. De Marco; Acknowledgment: M.H. Özsaraç. On Friday, December 16th, NASA released a photo taken from the Hubble Space Telescope capturing an incredible cluster of stars in a cosmic cloud. The NASA picture looks otherworldly and, well, it is, since it’s 4,350 light-years away from us on Earth. The image is stunning to those who just find space pretty, but it’s also amazing for astronomers.

7 DAYS AGO