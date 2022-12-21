Buckeye Trail Association helps support hiking throughout the winter

This year’s winter solstice is today (Wednesday, Dec. 21), meaning that the planet will reach its maximum tilt away from the Sun causing the longest night of the year. Enduring this long night may sound like nothing to look forward to for those already fed up with winter’s early evenings, but the winter solstice also marks the beginning of days getting longer, meaning spring isn’t very far away.

But just because winter brings chilly weather and afternoon sunsets doesn’t mean people shouldn’t still be getting outside to appreciate what nature has to offer. Some even prefer winter as the best season to hike due to the peacefulness of the woods and great bird-watching. As long as you have proper gear to keep warm, trails like the 1,400 mile Buckeye Trail can be incredibly tranquil and beautiful to hike in winter months.

However, those trails must be maintained year-round for hikers to safely enjoy them. Thanks to the Buckeye Trail Association (BTA), the Buckeye Trail is broken into a number of roughly 50-60 mile sections, with volunteers across the state dedicated to keeping the trails in their best shape.

Ann Furste, a Buckeye Trail Association (BTA) volunteer, section supervisor for the Buckeye Trail’s New Straitsville section and chapter leader for the BTA’s Little Cities of the Forest chapter, joined the BTA a few years ago because she just loved to be outside.

“I started going on what they call section hikes, where you go out and hike around 10-12 miles in a day, and that was cool because you saw a lot of rural Ohio,” Furste said. “There was always somebody there that knew history, trees, plants, rocks, so you could learn a lot during those hikes. They convinced me, and I started camping with them.”

Being a part-time hiker and camper quickly turned into Furste’s volunteering frequently with the BTA maintaining trails. According to Furste, she quickly fell in love with the trail maintenance aspect of the BTA. On Saturday, Dec. 17, at 9 a.m. Furste and the BTA’s Little Cities of the Forest Chapter hosted a free winter solstice hike starting at Tecumseh Lake, part of the chapter’s monthly hikes.

With these hikes, though, sharing winter’s beauty with community members isn’t Furste’s only goal. The BTA has been working hard to find locals who may be interested in volunteering, specifically in trail maintenance, and Furste hopes this hike is an opportunity for her to open the eyes of hikers to the possibility of being able to do good work while they take their hikes.

“There are already some people coming (to the hike) that I’m not familiar with,” Furste said. “But that’s the intent, is to bring a bunch of new people in, and if they like hiking, then they probably like being outdoors.”

The BTA has a real need for trail maintenance, according to Furste, as they’ve had a number of trail reroutes in the local area as they are in progress of building an entirely new trail. Furste learned her trail maintenance skills from experienced volunteers that offered her a “wealth of information” and were willing to mentor her through her learning experience, and Furste is now more than ready to pass that knowledge on.

Furste explained that once a year, the BTA even hosts an event called Trail Academy, where visitors camp at one of the Buckeye Trail properties and learn about the different tools used to build and maintain trails. This can be a really beneficial jumpstart for getting into trail maintenance, but those interested can also just learn alongside volunteers as Furste did.

“We even have people that go on to become sawyers, so they’re chainsaw certified and can go out and remove logs that fall down across the trail,” Furste added.

Coming up in February, the New Straitsville chapter will host a member of the BTA’s Appalachian Foothills chapter at Fort Hill. The guest is an amateur archaeologist and plans to lead visitors on a hike while teaching about the indigenous people that once called the area home.

To get involved with the BTA, attend one of their upcoming events or send the New Straitsville chapter an email at newstraitsville@buckeyetrail.org.