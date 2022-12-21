History for the Holidays shares coal mining history, Appalachian stories with Shawnee

SHAWNEE – On Saturday, Dec. 3, Little Cities of Black Diamonds (LCBD) hosted their first ever History for the Holidays event at the Tecumseh Commons in Shawnee, Ohio. From 5 to 6:30 p.m., attendees visited with community members, enjoyed local music and food, participated in a raffle and sat in on a presentation about the history of coal mining in the region, all for a suggested donation of just $10.

With this history-centered event, Little Cities of Black Diamonds was able to further pursue their mission of showing, preserving and sharing the heritage and stories of the Little Cities of Black Diamonds region, the historic coal mining regions of Appalachia.

Council member Kellye Blosser, whose mother was one of the founding members, has worked with LCBD since 2020. According to Blosser, the recent History for the Holidays was the non-profit’s first in-person social event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We used to do a lot more live, in-person events, and during the pandemic we put those events online, instead,” Blosser said. “A lot of our members are older and we didn’t want people getting sick, so we’re just now returning to live events and we’re hoping that next year we’ll be able to hold even more in the communities.”

Despite the past two years of entirely virtual events, History for the Holidays even drew people who wanted to get more involved in their local community but were unfamiliar with LCBD. One of the biggest hits of the event was Kellye Blosser’s brother, Cameron Blosser, and his presentation on the history of coal mining, featuring tools he brought from his grandfather and great-grandfather, who were both miners. The organization also had posters displaying what holidays were like for people living in these local mining towns a century ago.

“We talked about what it was like for miners during the holidays, which was when mines often shut down, and people (struggled),” Blosser explained, noting that they shared stories of times miners even made donations to support their communities in hard times. “We (also) talked about various things people did to celebrate the holidays in our region, including going to vaudeville shows and balls… and winter basketball, a big tradition in our region around this time of year.”

Robin and Mark Thompson of Hemlock set a warm, cozy atmosphere for the event with their live music, playing Appalachian dulcimer and guitar which are instruments with ties to the local community and coalfields going back for generations.

“There was a lot of praise,” Blosser said. “There was so much enthusiasm around Cameron’s presentation. He did a really fantastic job, and we had great music.”

Working with Ohio’s Winding Road, LCBD was also able to offer a raffle gift basket featuring entirely locally produced Appalachian goods like shirts and books.

LCBD Vice President, Social Media Director and Community Manager Tyler McDaniel estimates that a few dozen people were in attendance, with 14 tickets sold. In the eyes of LCBD, that makes this event as a success.

The non-profit is looking forward to other upcoming events to share their love of history with communities, like their Little Cities of Black Diamonds Fest and their Cities Shindig, both tentatively planned for next year.

For more information, visit lcbdohio.org.