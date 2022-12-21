Polar Express makes a stop at New Lex Elementary

NEW LEXINGTON – An honored tradition took place on Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, when the Polar Express roared into New Lexington Elementary School. While the actual train was limited to a slide show transfixed to a wall in the school gymnasium, the spellbound Pre-K and Kindergarten students enjoyed “the ride” as Mr. Villaloboz read the story of the Polar Express.

With the gym lights dimmed, the youngsters glued their attention to the riveting story. The young students maintained their utmost attention from the first word to the last as Mr. Villaloboz delivered quite the animated reading of the Christmas classic.

Part two of the school’s Christmas assembly was a treat of another kind. The Pre-K and kindergarten students rose from where they had listened to the story and moved to the opposite end of the gym, forming a huge circle that used the top of the key on the foul lane as their seating guide. Once seated the children were served hot chocolate, a cookie, and a small Christmas bell on red wrapping ribbon.

Fifth graders working as Santa’s helpers manned the refreshment stand and served the small children as they sat cross legged on the floor. Another tradition was honored when the names of one Pre-K and one kindergarten student were pulled from a basket to be the winners of a Polar Express book. The winners were Rory Wiseman and Klara Boros.

This event is not limited to the Pre-K and kindergarten students. Every student in the elementary school was slated to attend this reading at various times throughout the day.

“It’s only my second year for this event, but I know the kids love it,” stated school principal John Gardner.

Submitted by New Lexington Schools