ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lexington, OH

Polar Express makes a stop at New Lex Elementary

Perry County Tribune
Perry County Tribune
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNrZe_0jprfFaC00

NEW LEXINGTON – An honored tradition took place on Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, when the Polar Express roared into New Lexington Elementary School. While the actual train was limited to a slide show transfixed to a wall in the school gymnasium, the spellbound Pre-K and Kindergarten students enjoyed “the ride” as Mr. Villaloboz read the story of the Polar Express.

With the gym lights dimmed, the youngsters glued their attention to the riveting story. The young students maintained their utmost attention from the first word to the last as Mr. Villaloboz delivered quite the animated reading of the Christmas classic.

Part two of the school’s Christmas assembly was a treat of another kind. The Pre-K and kindergarten students rose from where they had listened to the story and moved to the opposite end of the gym, forming a huge circle that used the top of the key on the foul lane as their seating guide. Once seated the children were served hot chocolate, a cookie, and a small Christmas bell on red wrapping ribbon.

Fifth graders working as Santa’s helpers manned the refreshment stand and served the small children as they sat cross legged on the floor. Another tradition was honored when the names of one Pre-K and one kindergarten student were pulled from a basket to be the winners of a Polar Express book. The winners were Rory Wiseman and Klara Boros.

This event is not limited to the Pre-K and kindergarten students. Every student in the elementary school was slated to attend this reading at various times throughout the day.

“It’s only my second year for this event, but I know the kids love it,” stated school principal John Gardner.

Submitted by New Lexington Schools

Comments / 1

Related
Perry County Tribune

Perry County Tribune

New Lexington, OH
280
Followers
333
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Published in print each Wednesday and online at perrytribune.com, the Perry County Tribune is a mulitimedia news organization that has a notable reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting. Like many newspapers, The Perry County Tribune, which is located at 108 S. Main St., New Lexington, Ohio, since being established in 1871, has witnessed several changes in ownership - but, one thing that has always remained is the dedication of reporting fair and honest local news. The Perry County Tribune originally started in an office over Thomas Drake’s store on East Main Street in Somerset, and was then known as the Somerset Tribune. In 1873 the paper was moved to the county seat, renamed the New Lexington Tribune, and then later became the Perry County Tribune. The Perry County Tribune website, www.perrytribune.com, was launched September 2008. The Tribune was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014. The Perry County Tribune is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 108 South Main St. in New Lexington, Ohio.

 https://www.perrytribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy