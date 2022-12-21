Bank festively fundraises for Perry County

NEW LEXINGTON – Peoples State Bank in New Lexington labels itself a community bank with an intention to not just donate to local community events, but have employees show up and participate. As the holidays near, the bank has released several social media notices and fliers about steps they’re taking for fundraisers to give back to the community they serve. Recently, on Dec. 16, the bank’s toy drive came to a close.

Michelle Davis, assistant vice president and marketing & advertising officer at Peoples State Bank, has been on the bank’s team for three years. Davis told The Perry County Tribune that the toy drive went great, with over 100 toys donated to the bank. Those toys are to be donated to local charities to give in-need children gifts on holidays.

The bank also hosted angel trees at two of their locations. Angel trees are Christmas trees donned with ornaments assigned to various children. Donations and sponsorships go toward each ornament, with a goal of raising money to buy the children their holiday gifts. Davis explained that due to the generosity of the bank’s employees and customers, Peoples State Bank was able to provide a better Christmas to over 150 children in the community this year.

But financial help in the form of donations and fundraisers isn’t all Peoples State Bank offers to Perry County, aside from their typical services as a local independent bank. The bank also makes an effort to physically be part of the community, especially when it comes to local Christmas parades. Both the Roseville and the New Lexington branches attended with floats in their villages’ respective Christmas parades.

“The Bank Activities Team Committee works together coming up with ideas for the parade float and how to execute it,” Davis said, describing the employees’ hard work to prepare the New Lexington Christmas Parade float. “We worked for four nights after work on the float, and it turned out amazing. Everyone did such a great job.”

Employees and their family members even walked in the parade, passing out Christmas ornaments to viewers as the Peoples State Bank float made its way up the downtown New Lexington parade route.

Some upcoming events on the calendar for the bank include the Groundhog Breakfast in early spring, held in collaboration with the Perry County Chamber of Commerce. The bank also regularly engages with its employees and community members by celebrating fun holidays and posting about the holidays on social media pages. The bank plans to celebrate National Dress Up Your Pet Day on Jan. 14, and National Chocolate Cake Day on Jan. 27, encouraging community members to celebrate alongside the bank’s employees.

“Peoples State Bank employees are very involved and sit on several committees within the community,” Davis said. “We take pride in having a representative at just about every event that is happening, and most of the time employees volunteer their own time to participate.”

To stay updated on future events, programs and fundraisers being hosted by Peoples State Bank, check out their FaceBook page at https://www.facebook.com/PSBOHIO/ and keep an eye out for regular updates.

