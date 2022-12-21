ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Daughter of inmate who died after collapsing in jail says staff ignored policy

By By JIM PHILLIPS LOGAN DAILY NEWS EDITOR
CINCINNATI – The daughter of a Gallipolis woman who suffered a fatal brain hemorrhage while being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville has asked a federal appeals court to overturn a lower court’s decision, which dismissed her civil rights lawsuit against jail employees.

On Sept. 22 a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, ruled that while the death of 38-year-old inmate Jennifer Ohlinger in June 2018 was “undeniably tragic,” and that jail personnel could have responded more quickly to signs that she was having a medical crisis, the evidence does not show that they were deliberately indifferent to her medical needs.

Therefore, Judge Edmund A. Sargus concluded, the jail staffers enjoy legal immunity from claims in a federal lawsuit by Ohlinger’s daughter, Kelsea Mercer, that they violated her mother’s civil rights by failing to provide her with needed medical care.

In an appeal brief filed Dec. 6 in the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, Mercer’s attorney argues that the jail employees – the jail nurse and two corrections officers – should not have immunity to Mercer’s claims, because their deliberate indifference to Ohlinger’s needs is shown in the fact that they clearly violated jail policy when they failed to get her to a doctor after she blacked out, hit her head, and appeared to be having seizures.

On June 20, 2018 Ohlinger was booked into the jail on charges of burglary and receiving stolen property. On June 25 she had an apparent seizure, blacked out, collapsed, fell off a bench and hit her head on the floor. A corrections officer called the jail nurse, who examined Ohlinger and told corrections officers to take her back to her cell to rest.

About 15 minutes later an inmate alerted a CO that Ohlinger appeared to be having another seizure. The nurse responded again, gave Ohlinger another neurological exam, and again sent her back to bed in her cell. Two hours later she was found lying on her back, not breathing, with foamy spit coming out of her mouth. The jail called 911, and the nurse performed CPR until an ambulance arrived and Ohlinger was taken by helicopter to a Columbus hospital, where she died the next morning of a subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Mercer’s appeal brief notes that at the time this happened, the jail “had a nursing guideline that stated the jail nurse should consult a physician or transfer the inmate to emergency department if the inmate has a loss of consciousness and/or demonstrates unusual behavior and/or has a seizure after injury,” and another guideline that said “if an inmate experiences a seizure for the first time then that inmate needs to be assessed by a doctor.”

In addition, the brief states, the jail also had a policy in effect that in the event of a medical emergency, staff on site must immediately notify the shift commander, who should alert on-duty medical staff, and also notify the warden, deputy warden and lieutenant staff if the emergency is of an extreme nature.

These rules were not followed, the brief says, and jail personnel twice failed to call in a physician, send Ohlinger to a hospital, or alert supervisory personnel as required, despite clear signs that she had a “serious medical need” – defined as one that has been diagnosed by a doctor, or “one that is so obvious that even a lay person would easily recognize the necessity for a doctor’s intervention.”

It also points out that between the jail nurse’s sending Ohlinger back to her cell a second time, and her being found unconscious and not breathing, two hours elapsed in which the nurse did not check on her.

The brief cites an opinion from a neurosurgeon and Harvard Medical School professor, who called it “inexcusable” that the nurse did not send Ohlinger to the hospital or phone for a physician, and who said he considers it likely that earlier intervention could have saved Ohlinger’s life.

“If Jennifer had been seen by an actual doctor while she was still awake and alert, her outcome would likely have been one of full recovery,” the brief contends.

In summary, the brief states, Ohlinger had “an objectively serious medical need,” one which reasonable jail employees would have recognized as posing a great risk to her, “yet they chose to ignore that risk and never contacted a doctor or notified their superiors.” This conduct qualifies legally as reckless, the brief argues, and strips them of immunity to liability; therefore, it asks that the Sixth Circuit Court reverse Sargus’s ruling and remand the case for further consideration.

