Eagles Ladies Auxiliary distributes gifts

The ladies of the New Lexington Eagles 2070 Ladies Auxiliary made up 18 baskets for the Fairview County Home residents. The baskets were filled with various snacks. They also made up 18 cards with a goodie bag for each of them. The ladies also put a $10 gift card in a Christmas card for the Senior Center shut ins, along with a goodie bag.

A big thank you to Sam Brehm for making and donating the Christmas cards for all the residents. The ladies had a kids’ Christmas party with Santa Claus and the Grinch on Dec 10 at the New Lexington Eagles Club. They had 70 children sign up and each child received a nice gift. They provided food, drinks, cookies and a goodie bag for all of the children. Thanks go out to the men and women of the New Lexington Eagles 2070, and to Jeff Nelson, Santa Claus and the Grinch for a job well done.