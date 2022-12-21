ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local students named to Ohio Dominican dean's list

COLUMBUS – Ohio Dominican University has named 285 students to its 2022 fall semester dean’s list, including some from Perry County.

In order to make the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Students named to the 2022 fall dean’s list include:

Morgan Cornwell of Mount Perry

Lauren Lucas of Thornville

Samuel Maynard of Pleasantville

Merrick Shorter of Dublin

Lauren Thomas of Somerset

Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master’s institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace. The University has approximately 1,280 students and offers undergraduate degrees in 42 majors and nine graduate degree programs. Ohio Dominican University does not discriminate against any person in employment or educational opportunities because of religious preference, sex, race, color, national or ethnic origin, non-performance-related handicap or veteran’s status.

